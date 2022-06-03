Saturday, June 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 03, 2022
A new report finds diesel engines are major air polluters in Illinois, the FDA's food-recall notices don't reach most consumers, and young people gather to save salmon with a call for dam removal.

2022Talks - June 3, 2022
Emotions run high as Congress debates new gun laws, the war in Ukraine marks its 100th day, OPEC agrees to increase its oil output, and COVID vaccines for kids under five could soon be available.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

Environment  |  Water    News
Waterway Safety Tips as MD Boating Season Gets Underway

Friday, June 3, 2022   

This Memorial Day Weekend, Maryland Department of Natural Resources responded to three fatal incidents; two drownings and a jet-ski collision. It is a reminder to anglers, boaters and swimmers to follow some basic safety tips to avoid tragedy.

Last year, Maryland had 145 reported boating accidents, six of which were fatal.

Lauren Moses, public information officer for the Maryland Natural Resources Police, said although the numbers of incidents are decreasing, some common mistakes keep cropping up. They include not keeping a proper lookout; someone on the boat to be aware of their surroundings.

Moses emphasized alcohol use is another issue.

"While it's not illegal to consume an alcoholic beverage while operating a vessel, it is illegal to be intoxicated, and that's because it impairs your judgment," Moses explained. "Intoxicated passengers can also easily fall overboard, and it can cause tons of issues."

Moses advised on waterways, as in other types of emergencies, people should call 911 as soon as possible. She added it is critical for everyone aboard a boat to wear a life jacket at all times.

The busy summer season will also bring plenty of swimmers to Maryland waterways. Moses stressed it is key for swimmers to stay alert about the weather and potential for sudden thunderstorms. She recommended following posted signage, particularly in state parks, and only swim in areas where a lifeguard is on duty.

"Because the waters' currents are very strong, and we tell people this all the time, regardless of how strong a swimmer you are, you may not be a match for those water currents," Moses pointed out. "It's very important to make sure that you do have your life jacket on, you're obeying what lifeguards are saying, and you are paying attention to the weather."

The next two Saturdays, June 4 and 11, are license-free fishing days in Maryland waters. You can download the U.S. Coast Guard app and the Maryland AccessDNR app for information on waterway conditions and warnings.


