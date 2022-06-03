Waterway Safety Tips as MD Boating Season Gets Underway

This Memorial Day Weekend, Maryland Department of Natural Resources responded to three fatal incidents; two drownings and a jet-ski collision. It is a reminder to anglers, boaters and swimmers to follow some basic safety tips to avoid tragedy.
get more stories like this via email
Last year, Maryland had 145 reported boating accidents, six of which were fatal.
Lauren Moses, public information officer for the Maryland Natural Resources Police, said although the numbers of incidents are decreasing, some common mistakes keep cropping up. They include not keeping a proper lookout; someone on the boat to be aware of their surroundings.
Moses emphasized alcohol use is another issue.
"While it's not illegal to consume an alcoholic beverage while operating a vessel, it is illegal to be intoxicated, and that's because it impairs your judgment," Moses explained. "Intoxicated passengers can also easily fall overboard, and it can cause tons of issues."
Moses advised on waterways, as in other types of emergencies, people should call 911 as soon as possible. She added it is critical for everyone aboard a boat to wear a life jacket at all times.
The busy summer season will also bring plenty of swimmers to Maryland waterways. Moses stressed it is key for swimmers to stay alert about the weather and potential for sudden thunderstorms. She recommended following posted signage, particularly in state parks, and only swim in areas where a lifeguard is on duty.
"Because the waters' currents are very strong, and we tell people this all the time, regardless of how strong a swimmer you are, you may not be a match for those water currents," Moses pointed out. "It's very important to make sure that you do have your life jacket on, you're obeying what lifeguards are saying, and you are paying attention to the weather."
The next two Saturdays, June 4 and 11, are license-free fishing days in Maryland waters. You can download the U.S. Coast Guard app and the Maryland AccessDNR app for information on waterway conditions and warnings.
Water recreation season is officially under way in Minnesota, and the Department of Natural Resources hopes to see less tragedy on lakes this year.
Boating always has been popular in Minnesota, but state officials say it has reached fever pitch in recent years - accompanied by a rise in deadly incidents on the water. The state recorded 18 boating fatalities last year, the most since 2005.
The DNR's Recreation Safety Outreach Coordinator Lisa Dugan pointed to a common theme: Most fatalities involve a male not wearing a life jacket.
"You know, as something as simple as putting on a life jacket," said Dugan. "Could be he'll be bringing people home at the end of the day, and hopefully prevent somebody from a bad situation getting worse."
The DNR says the state also is seeing more new boaters, but Dugan stressed that no matter your skill level, it's always important to keep up with safety information.
The agency offers an online education course.
In addition to checking safety equipment, boaters are urged to be mindful of higher water levels going into this season.
This year's outreach coincides with a legislative push to require boat operators born on or after July 1st of 1987 to take an education course and receive a permit.
Jeff Forester, executive director of the Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, said potential passage comes at a crucial time for water recreation in the state.
"We've got, per-capita, the most boats in the country," said Forester. "And the boats now are faster and more powerful. They require training."
Currently, there are only requirements for those between ages 12 and 17. The language was included in an omnibus bill, but lawmakers failed to reach broader spending agreements before adjourning this month.
Supporters hope the provision will still be included if the Legislature reconvenes for a special session.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Public Lands/Wilderness, Sustainable Agriculture, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of water recreation season, and before putting on a swimsuit, Iowa environmental experts say being mindful of water quality can help avoid serious illness.
get more stories like this via email
The Iowa Environmental Council hosted a forum this week to highlight key information before people flock to lakes and beaches.
Alicia Vasto, water program associate director for the Council, said E. coli outbreaks at state park beaches have been pretty consistent, and there has been a gradual increase in swim advisories prompted by harmful algae blooms.
They contain a toxin Vasto describes as "nasty" after coming in contact with it.
"Even, you know, your skin contact, it can cause rashes and hives," Vasto outlined. "If you inhale it -- like in water droplets, if you're boating or water skiing or something like that -- it can give you respiratory issues. If you swallow it, it can cause stomach pain and vomiting, and diarrhea."
Algae blooms, which form in warm, stagnant waters, can resemble spilled green paint or pea soup, and emit a foul odor. The council advised swimmers to stay out of the water if warning signs are posted. Swimmers also are encouraged to shower after contact with surface water, even if there is not a warning. More than 20 such advisories were posted at Iowa's state park beaches last year.
Toxic algae blooms have also been linked to fatal liver disease.
Peter Thorne, professor of occupational and environmental health at the University of Iowa, said there are similar health concerns for pets.
"Take dogs, for example. They'll go in the water, even if it is scummy, and play in it, and they'll ingest it," Thorne observed. "And the ingestion is the real problem."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in 2019, more than 200 animal deaths were reported around the country. The panel noted hot and dry summers, like the one Iowa saw last year, can fuel the growth of harmful algae. Farm runoff is considered a key source of surface water toxins.
After two decades of drought and with no relief in sight, many Utahns are looking for ways to conserve water, and for many residents, part of the solution could be right in their front yard, thanks to a state program.
get more stories like this via email
The Utah Division of Water Resources has joined with several local water-conservancy districts for a second year of "FlipBlitz," a process providing incentives to convert grassy lawns to water-wise landscapes.
State and local officials kicked off the second year of the program this week by demonstrating how small changes on the ground can make a big difference in water use.
Shelby Ericksen, water conservation coordinator for the Division of Water Resources, said it is a simple process.
"Taking out the grass and replacing it with water-wise landscape and converting from usually spray heads and park strips to irrigation for the plants," Ericksen outlined. "That's estimated to save 5,000 to 8,000 gallons of water per year on each of those park strips."
Ericksen pointed out park strips and other grassy areas can be hard to water efficiently, and often result in wet sidewalks and wasted water. She explained the program plans to convert more than 120,000 acres in 20 locations across the state, to demonstrate how small changes can bring big water savings.
Ericksen added while the program currently is in a demonstration mode, they are planning a major expansion later this year.
"We are actually in the process of building a statewide grass-removal program," Ericksen emphasized. "That will be rolled out in the fall in the form of rebates for residents in Utah."
She stressed the program is helping Utahns to plan more efficiently and be responsible stewards of water, while preserving the state's beautiful landscapes.
"This is a voluntary program," Ericksen remarked. "It started with the Division of Water Resources, and then we've expanded to include some of our local water conservancy districts. So it's really cool that it's led by government to try to get more examples and to try to switch out their park strips."
For more information, go to UtahWaterSavers.com.