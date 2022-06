Waterway Safety Tips as MD Boating Season Gets Underway

Water recreation season is officially under way in Minnesota, and the Department of Natural Resources hopes to see less tragedy on lakes this year.



Boating always has been popular in Minnesota, but state officials say it has reached fever pitch in recent years - accompanied by a rise in deadly incidents on the water. The state recorded 18 boating fatalities last year, the most since 2005.



The DNR's Recreation Safety Outreach Coordinator Lisa Dugan pointed to a common theme: Most fatalities involve a male not wearing a life jacket.



"You know, as something as simple as putting on a life jacket," said Dugan. "Could be he'll be bringing people home at the end of the day, and hopefully prevent somebody from a bad situation getting worse."



The DNR says the state also is seeing more new boaters, but Dugan stressed that no matter your skill level, it's always important to keep up with safety information.



The agency offers an online education course.



In addition to checking safety equipment, boaters are urged to be mindful of higher water levels going into this season.



This year's outreach coincides with a legislative push to require boat operators born on or after July 1st of 1987 to take an education course and receive a permit.



Jeff Forester, executive director of the Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, said potential passage comes at a crucial time for water recreation in the state.



"We've got, per-capita, the most boats in the country," said Forester. "And the boats now are faster and more powerful. They require training."



Currently, there are only requirements for those between ages 12 and 17. The language was included in an omnibus bill, but lawmakers failed to reach broader spending agreements before adjourning this month.



Supporters hope the provision will still be included if the Legislature reconvenes for a special session.







Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of water recreation season, and before putting on a swimsuit, Iowa environmental experts say being mindful of water quality can help avoid serious illness.



The Iowa Environmental Council hosted a forum this week to highlight key information before people flock to lakes and beaches.



Alicia Vasto, water program associate director for the Council, said E. coli outbreaks at state park beaches have been pretty consistent, and there has been a gradual increase in swim advisories prompted by harmful algae blooms.



They contain a toxin Vasto describes as "nasty" after coming in contact with it.



"Even, you know, your skin contact, it can cause rashes and hives," Vasto outlined. "If you inhale it -- like in water droplets, if you're boating or water skiing or something like that -- it can give you respiratory issues. If you swallow it, it can cause stomach pain and vomiting, and diarrhea."



Algae blooms, which form in warm, stagnant waters, can resemble spilled green paint or pea soup, and emit a foul odor. The council advised swimmers to stay out of the water if warning signs are posted. Swimmers also are encouraged to shower after contact with surface water, even if there is not a warning. More than 20 such advisories were posted at Iowa's state park beaches last year.



Toxic algae blooms have also been linked to fatal liver disease.



Peter Thorne, professor of occupational and environmental health at the University of Iowa, said there are similar health concerns for pets.



"Take dogs, for example. They'll go in the water, even if it is scummy, and play in it, and they'll ingest it," Thorne observed. "And the ingestion is the real problem."



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in 2019, more than 200 animal deaths were reported around the country. The panel noted hot and dry summers, like the one Iowa saw last year, can fuel the growth of harmful algae. Farm runoff is considered a key source of surface water toxins.



