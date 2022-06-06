Utilities & Clean Power Groups: MN Must Match US Funds

Leaders in Minnesota's energy industry say the federal infrastructure law puts the state in a good position to reduce its carbon footprint. But they warn inaction on providing matching funds could stall progress.



State lawmakers recently adjourned their session without passing supplemental spending bills - including matching funds to unlock Minnesota's share of federal infrastructure money.



The state is poised to get $7 billion over the next several years. But Jamie Fitzke, director of legislative affairs for the Center for Energy and Environment, said not matching the federal money adds difficulty to their work.



"What we're going to end up doing is ceding a lot of that growth," said Fitzke, "that job opportunity that we have in clean energy and energy efficiency to other states. And that really isn't something that we should be squandering."



The federal law provides Minnesota with $568 million to address climate issues, with a state match of $20 million in fiscal year 2023.



Gov. Tim Walz urges lawmakers to finalize agreements and meet in special session. Some Republicans have signaled support for acting quickly, but others say there's no urgency.



Some of the federal funding involves competitive grants among states, and some money would go toward upgrading the power grid. The funding could come just as grid regulators warn the Midwest could see rolling blackouts this summer.



Darrick Moe, CEO of the Minnesota Rural Electric Association, said the aid is a big priority for electric co-ops.



"Grid resiliency is badly needed," said Moe. "It's not a roadblock to the energy transition - it's actually a cornerstone to the energy transition - to make sure that the grid resiliency investments are made."



Clean energy advocates say adding grid capacity could help wind and solar projects move forward, and Minnesota Power notes that leveraging the federal funds will benefit their customers.



Moe also points out there's nearly $70 million to expand electric-vehicle charging here - with the state asked to provide about $3 million a year. He said that could help ease what he calls "range anxiety."



"We'd love to see a broader sweep across all of greater Minnesota, over the five years of the infrastructure bill," said Moe. "To make sure people can drive anywhere and count on getting a fast charge."







Arkansas is poised to receive its second round of American Rescue Plan funds, more than $786 million, to help residents still facing the pandemic's challenges. Advocates are urging officials to use the money to help advance economic and racial justice.



Last month, Arkansas declined most of the $146 million for a second round of federal Emergency Rental Assistance. Gov. Asa Hutchinson cited a strong economy and job market as reasons for rejecting the funds.



Bruno Showers, senior policy analyst at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, countered the influx of Rescue Plan dollars could help people struggling with rising housing costs.



"Evictions are continuing in Arkansas and people are really feeling the hurt there," Showers observed. "I think that we could use some of this money to directly address those needs by increasing housing assistance, rental assistance, but also increasing the amount of affordable housing that we have."



Showers added states like Arizona and Massachusetts could serve as models for using American Rescue Plan funds for housing services. Arkansas has until the end of 2024 to declare specific uses for the money, and until the end of 2026 to spend it.



Arkansas previously sought community input on how to use the first round of funding through the state's American Rescue Plan Steering Committee website. Showers said going forward, he thinks the state would get more responses by meeting people where they are.



"It would work better to get real community input if they went out into the community, posted notices about this," Showers suggested. "In county offices or other places where people interact with their local and state government; and held meetings for public input."



He added childhood poverty is another priority which could use an influx of federal dollars. In 2019, 22% of children in Arkansas were living in poverty, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation.



