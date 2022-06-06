Tuesday, June 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 7, 2022
Play

A new report warns about technological tools used to surveil pregnant people, student loan debt can create crippling financial stress, and community collaborations are improving urban tree-canopy equity.

2022Talks - June 7, 2022
Play

The Jan. 6 Committee will soon release new details of its investigation, the House will vote on a gun-control package, tariffs are suspended on some solar panels, and the Summit of the Americas is underway in L.A.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
Play

The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Utilities & Clean Power Groups: MN Must Match US Funds

Play

Monday, June 6, 2022   

Leaders in Minnesota's energy industry say the federal infrastructure law puts the state in a good position to reduce its carbon footprint. But they warn inaction on providing matching funds could stall progress.

State lawmakers recently adjourned their session without passing supplemental spending bills - including matching funds to unlock Minnesota's share of federal infrastructure money.

The state is poised to get $7 billion over the next several years. But Jamie Fitzke, director of legislative affairs for the Center for Energy and Environment, said not matching the federal money adds difficulty to their work.

"What we're going to end up doing is ceding a lot of that growth," said Fitzke, "that job opportunity that we have in clean energy and energy efficiency to other states. And that really isn't something that we should be squandering."

The federal law provides Minnesota with $568 million to address climate issues, with a state match of $20 million in fiscal year 2023.

Gov. Tim Walz urges lawmakers to finalize agreements and meet in special session. Some Republicans have signaled support for acting quickly, but others say there's no urgency.

Some of the federal funding involves competitive grants among states, and some money would go toward upgrading the power grid. The funding could come just as grid regulators warn the Midwest could see rolling blackouts this summer.

Darrick Moe, CEO of the Minnesota Rural Electric Association, said the aid is a big priority for electric co-ops.

"Grid resiliency is badly needed," said Moe. "It's not a roadblock to the energy transition - it's actually a cornerstone to the energy transition - to make sure that the grid resiliency investments are made."

Clean energy advocates say adding grid capacity could help wind and solar projects move forward, and Minnesota Power notes that leveraging the federal funds will benefit their customers.

Moe also points out there's nearly $70 million to expand electric-vehicle charging here - with the state asked to provide about $3 million a year. He said that could help ease what he calls "range anxiety."

"We'd love to see a broader sweep across all of greater Minnesota, over the five years of the infrastructure bill," said Moe. "To make sure people can drive anywhere and count on getting a fast charge."




get more stories like this via email
Several anti-protest laws have been passed in the United States in retaliation to the growing movements for racial justice and other issues. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Anti-Protest Bill Still on the Table in Ohio Legislature

By Halena Sepulveda at Kent State UniversityBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration…

Social Issues

ND Higher Education Still Affordable, But Accessibility Work Continues

North Dakota is among the top five states for college affordability. That ranking is in a new national report, and higher-education officials say …

Environment

U.S. 26 Wildlife Crossings Advance in WY with Heavy Summer Traffic

Americans are hitting the road for summer vacation, and many will be headed to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks via U.S. Highway 26…

The Biden adminstration is making a big push to build out "last mile" broadband to underserved areas, in order to boost economic prospects, telehealth, distance learning and more. (Volff/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Advocates Highlight Health, Equity Benefits of New Broadband Initiative

Groups that promote the responsible deployment of technology are celebrating the Biden administration's new $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access…

Health and Wellness

More Colorado Children Getting Preventive Health Care

The percentage of Colorado children in their first 15 months receiving preventive medical and behavioral health services rose by 23% from 2013 levels…

Other priorities of the Pennsylvania Lead-Free Promise Project include securing an annual $20 million to establish a lead remediation fund for homeowners facing financial hardship. (Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lead-Free Promise Project)

Social Issues

'It's Preventable': PA Campaign Urges Action on Lead Poisoning

Advocates have launched a new push focused on getting Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation that protects children from lead-paint poisoning…

Environment

FL Lawmakers Miss Climate Change in Fixes to Property-Insurance Crisis

Florida lawmakers have signed off on quick fixes to the state's property insurance crisis - but critics say the plan pays little attention to the grow…

Environment

National Rivers Month: More Protections for OR Waters

June is National Rivers Month and a proposal in Congress would protect more of Oregon's rivers. Currently about 2% of Oregon's 110,000 miles of …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021