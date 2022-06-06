Utilities & Clean Power Groups: MN Must Match US Funds

Leaders in Minnesota's energy industry say the federal infrastructure law puts the state in a good position to reduce its carbon footprint. But they warn inaction on providing matching funds could stall progress.
State lawmakers recently adjourned their session without passing supplemental spending bills - including matching funds to unlock Minnesota's share of federal infrastructure money.
The state is poised to get $7 billion over the next several years. But Jamie Fitzke, director of legislative affairs for the Center for Energy and Environment, said not matching the federal money adds difficulty to their work.
"What we're going to end up doing is ceding a lot of that growth," said Fitzke, "that job opportunity that we have in clean energy and energy efficiency to other states. And that really isn't something that we should be squandering."
The federal law provides Minnesota with $568 million to address climate issues, with a state match of $20 million in fiscal year 2023.
Gov. Tim Walz urges lawmakers to finalize agreements and meet in special session. Some Republicans have signaled support for acting quickly, but others say there's no urgency.
Some of the federal funding involves competitive grants among states, and some money would go toward upgrading the power grid. The funding could come just as grid regulators warn the Midwest could see rolling blackouts this summer.
Darrick Moe, CEO of the Minnesota Rural Electric Association, said the aid is a big priority for electric co-ops.
"Grid resiliency is badly needed," said Moe. "It's not a roadblock to the energy transition - it's actually a cornerstone to the energy transition - to make sure that the grid resiliency investments are made."
Clean energy advocates say adding grid capacity could help wind and solar projects move forward, and Minnesota Power notes that leveraging the federal funds will benefit their customers.
Moe also points out there's nearly $70 million to expand electric-vehicle charging here - with the state asked to provide about $3 million a year. He said that could help ease what he calls "range anxiety."
"We'd love to see a broader sweep across all of greater Minnesota, over the five years of the infrastructure bill," said Moe. "To make sure people can drive anywhere and count on getting a fast charge."
Small business groups are celebrating the new budget deal reached between California state legislators. Next up comes final negotiations with Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The deal includes more than $1 billion to offset the cost of paid sick leave and help cover taxes on unemployment insurance. Carolina Martinez is CEO of CAMEO, the California Association for Microenterprise Opportunities.
"Small businesses still need capital and also technical assistance," said Martinez. "So, we are happy to see that the governor's office and also the legislators are committed to continued support for the small businesses."
The budget must pass by June 15 and be signed into law by July 1. The budget includes $50 million for the California Investment and Innovation Fund, $8 million for Women's Business Centers, and $500 million for the California Small Business Hard-Hit Industries grant program.
Luis Ramos is director of business advising for Accion Opportunity Fund, a Community Development Financial Institution. He predicts the extra $50 million in funding means CDFIs will be able to shepherd many more budding entrepreneurs.
"We cannot only provide capital to the small businesses," said Ramos, "but also nurture them in that whole process, just to ensure that that capital is used efficiently and effectively."
The budget also includes $150 million for COVID-19 small business grants, $75 million for drought-relief grants for small agricultural businesses in the state, and $1 billion to be distributed over four years by the California Energy Commission, as grants to businesses headquartered in California.
Arkansas is poised to receive its second round of American Rescue Plan funds, more than $786 million, to help residents still facing the pandemic's challenges. Advocates are urging officials to use the money to help advance economic and racial justice.
Last month, Arkansas declined most of the $146 million for a second round of federal Emergency Rental Assistance. Gov. Asa Hutchinson cited a strong economy and job market as reasons for rejecting the funds.
Bruno Showers, senior policy analyst at Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, countered the influx of Rescue Plan dollars could help people struggling with rising housing costs.
"Evictions are continuing in Arkansas and people are really feeling the hurt there," Showers observed. "I think that we could use some of this money to directly address those needs by increasing housing assistance, rental assistance, but also increasing the amount of affordable housing that we have."
Showers added states like Arizona and Massachusetts could serve as models for using American Rescue Plan funds for housing services. Arkansas has until the end of 2024 to declare specific uses for the money, and until the end of 2026 to spend it.
Arkansas previously sought community input on how to use the first round of funding through the state's American Rescue Plan Steering Committee website. Showers said going forward, he thinks the state would get more responses by meeting people where they are.
"It would work better to get real community input if they went out into the community, posted notices about this," Showers suggested. "In county offices or other places where people interact with their local and state government; and held meetings for public input."
He added childhood poverty is another priority which could use an influx of federal dollars. In 2019, 22% of children in Arkansas were living in poverty, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has unveiled a plan to use the city's zoning tools to support small businesses, create affordable housing and promote sustainability.
Adams announced the three citywide zoning amendments on Wednesday at the Association for a Better New York Power Breakfast.
Called the "City of Yes" plan, the first amendment focuses on economic development and aims to provide small businesses more flexibility in how they can repurpose their space for a post-pandemic city.
Adams said it's about removing the red tape and helping businesses evolve.
"Think about the owner of a tapas bar that has live music on weekends and wants to set aside a small space for dancing, but finds that under city rules, it's not allowed." said Adams. "We are going to change that no to a yes and let the people dance."
The amendment includes removing geographic limitations on certain businesses, including life sciences, custom manufacturing and nightlife.
Adams said the city also will work closely with communities on investments that can bring more jobs to New Yorkers, including opportunities in the Bronx. Four Metro North stations are slated to open in the Bronx in 2027.
Another zoning expansion under Adams' "City of Yes" plan focuses on addressing the city's affordable-housing crisis. It includes easing conversions of underutilized buildings, such as vacant office spaces.
"City zoning laws put artificial limits on the number of studio apartments per building," said Adams. "We are going to change that and help a young person who moved to the greatest city on the globe, an older person, stay in the city they grew up in or a person who has experienced homelessness get permanent housing."
The third component of the plan focuses on clean energy and adjusting zoning rules to help speed up the installation of solar panels and charging stations for electric vehicles. New York state and city are working together to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by more than 80% by 2050.