PNS Daily Newscast - June 7, 2022
A new report warns about technological tools used to surveil pregnant people, student loan debt can create crippling financial stress, and community collaborations are improving urban tree-canopy equity.

2022Talks - June 7, 2022
The Jan. 6 Committee will soon release new details of its investigation, the House will vote on a gun-control package, tariffs are suspended on some solar panels, and the Summit of the Americas is underway in L.A.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

'It's Preventable': PA Campaign Urges Action on Lead Poisoning

Monday, June 6, 2022   

Advocates have launched a new push focused on getting Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation that protects children from lead-paint poisoning.

The percentage of Pennsylvania kids with high lead levels is among the nation's worst, twice the national average. Part of that is connected to the state's old housing stock, with 70% of homes being built before 1978, when consumer-use of lead-based paint was banned.

Colleen McCauley, co-chair of the Pennsylvania Lead-Free Promise Project, said the campaign's main priority is getting funds that will help remove deteriorated lead paint from homes.

"The tragedy of lead-paint poisoning is that it robs kids of their intellect," said McCauley. "It can cause irreversible brain damage for kids. We have a solution. It's preventable. We're doing this because we are talking about babies."

In the short term, McCauley said the campaign is requesting $40 million in American Rescue Plan funds. Last month, state lawmakers secured $10 million to go toward lead remediation.

She said the campaign is meeting with 40 key lawmakers to talk to them about lead poisoning and seek their support on moving legislation forward. Lead remediation has strong bipartisan support with no evident or organized opposition.

An estimated 7,000 children test positive for lead every year - although that is likely a significant undercount, as the state only tests 20% of that population.

That's why state Sen. Lisa Baker - R-Luzerne - has introduced a bill that would ensure all pregnant women and children in the state receive blood tests for lead poisoning.

"Part of our bill," said Baker, "would require the Department of Health to conduct a public health information campaign to inform young parents and physicians about the testing requirements."

The public health campaign would also target homeowners and landlords. The bill passed the Senate Health and Human Services Committee unanimously last year.

Baker said she anticipates the Senate Appropriations Committee will take up the bill as it returns to session this month.



Several anti-protest laws have been passed in the United States in retaliation to the growing movements for racial justice and other issues. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Anti-Protest Bill Still on the Table in Ohio Legislature

By Halena Sepulveda at Kent State UniversityBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration…

Social Issues

ND Higher Education Still Affordable, But Accessibility Work Continues

North Dakota is among the top five states for college affordability. That ranking is in a new national report, and higher-education officials say …

Environment

U.S. 26 Wildlife Crossings Advance in WY with Heavy Summer Traffic

Americans are hitting the road for summer vacation, and many will be headed to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks via U.S. Highway 26…

The Biden adminstration is making a big push to build out "last mile" broadband to underserved areas, in order to boost economic prospects, telehealth, distance learning and more. (Volff/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Advocates Highlight Health, Equity Benefits of New Broadband Initiative

Groups that promote the responsible deployment of technology are celebrating the Biden administration's new $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access…

Social Issues

Utilities & Clean Power Groups: MN Must Match US Funds

Leaders in Minnesota's energy industry say the federal infrastructure law puts the state in a good position to reduce its carbon footprint. But they …

In 2020, 40% of children age 15 months and younger did not receive the recommended six or more well-child visits with a primary-care provider after birth, and 35% of children 30 months and younger did not receive the recommended two visits. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

More Colorado Children Getting Preventive Health Care

The percentage of Colorado children in their first 15 months receiving preventive medical and behavioral health services rose by 23% from 2013 levels…

Environment

FL Lawmakers Miss Climate Change in Fixes to Property-Insurance Crisis

Florida lawmakers have signed off on quick fixes to the state's property insurance crisis - but critics say the plan pays little attention to the grow…

Environment

National Rivers Month: More Protections for OR Waters

June is National Rivers Month and a proposal in Congress would protect more of Oregon's rivers. Currently about 2% of Oregon's 110,000 miles of …

 

