FL Lawmakers Miss Climate Change in Fixes to Property-Insurance Crisis

Florida lawmakers have signed off on quick fixes to the state's property insurance crisis - but critics say the plan pays little attention to the growing threat of climate change.



Insurance and risk-management experts agree, Florida's special session was necessary to curb insurance fraud - from issues like limiting contractors from going door-to-door to repair roofs with minimal damage.



But Charles Nyce, associate director with the Center for Risk Management Education and Research at Florida State University, said fraud is only part of the problem. There are hurricanes, and the uncertainties around even more dangerous storms due to the warming climate.



"What we're seeing in the last couple of years is both of those things happening," said Nyce. "We're seeing a lot of storm activity since 2016-17 to today, and we're seeing a lot of fraud. And the insurance companies have not been able to survive both of those things happening at once."



Nyce warned that as more severe storms are reflected in catastrophe models, insurance companies will adjust to avoid potential losses - as they do for sea-level rise, wildfires and other natural disasters.



The package of bills from the special session, which had bipartisan support, has been described as "a meaningful first step."



Nyce said other options would be to tell people they can't live on the beach, or find ways to stop the water from coming in. He said given the reluctance to restrict homes in certain areas, he was pleased to see lawmakers offering up to $10,000 grants to make homes less vulnerable to storms.



And he said he'd be in favor of social programs for people who'd be disproportionately affected by climate change.



"Let insurance companies charge what is the actuarially fair rate for the risk that's posed," said Nyce. "And if that is unaffordable to some people, then you create a social program that addresses insurance affordability."



According to the Office of Insurance Regulation, Florida accounts for 9% of the nation's homeowners-insurance claims, and 79% of the lawsuits over claims filed.



Catastrophic losses like Hurricane Andrew have driven many large national insurers out of the state, leaving Floridians with fewer coverage options.







As summer rolls in across Colorado, the threats of wildfire, diminishing snowpack and prolonged drought weigh heavy on the minds of many residents who cherish the state's iconic landscapes and wildlife.



Conservationists are encouraging people to get in touch with their local land trusts to be part of the climate solution.



Melissa Daruna, executive director of the group Keep it Colorado, said investing in conservation is critical for maintaining the state's vital resources and biodiversity.



"Because it helps us protect the land and the water and provide habitat for the wildlife," Daruna contended. "All of that creates more resiliency, and helps to kind of protect us from the most severe impacts of climate change."



Land Trusts are already at work, using a variety of tools, to protect private and public natural and working lands in all corners of the state. Daruna pointed out you do not have to be a landowner to make a difference. To connect with a trust near you, follow the "get empowered" link at keepitco.org.



A recent survey found 83% of Coloradans support a national climate mitigation goal of protecting 30% of America's lands and waters by 2030, but they are not necessarily rolling up their sleeves and getting to work.



Daruna emphasized summer is an ideal time to get involved with your local land trust. There are plenty of volunteer opportunities and innovative fundraisers.



"Buying tickets to go on facilitated hikes. It can look like volunteering on a stewardship project or a trail-restoration project," Daruna outlined. "It can look like buying food from a local farm or ranch that is conserved."



Nearly nine in 10 Coloradans surveyed said a public official's stance on the environment is important. Daruna added as the November midterms draw closer, it is important for voters to take action at the ballot box.



"Take a deep dive into who is likely to represent them moving forward at the state and the federal level," Daruna urged. "Making sure that they also, those elected officials, represent their constituents' values on the environment and action on climate."



