Tuesday, June 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 7, 2022
Play

A new report warns about technological tools used to surveil pregnant people, student loan debt can create crippling financial stress, and community collaborations are improving urban tree-canopy equity.

2022Talks - June 7, 2022
Play

The Jan. 6 Committee will soon release new details of its investigation, the House will vote on a gun-control package, tariffs are suspended on some solar panels, and the Summit of the Americas is underway in L.A.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
Play

The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

FL Lawmakers Miss Climate Change in Fixes to Property-Insurance Crisis

Play

Monday, June 6, 2022   

Florida lawmakers have signed off on quick fixes to the state's property insurance crisis - but critics say the plan pays little attention to the growing threat of climate change.

Insurance and risk-management experts agree, Florida's special session was necessary to curb insurance fraud - from issues like limiting contractors from going door-to-door to repair roofs with minimal damage.

But Charles Nyce, associate director with the Center for Risk Management Education and Research at Florida State University, said fraud is only part of the problem. There are hurricanes, and the uncertainties around even more dangerous storms due to the warming climate.

"What we're seeing in the last couple of years is both of those things happening," said Nyce. "We're seeing a lot of storm activity since 2016-17 to today, and we're seeing a lot of fraud. And the insurance companies have not been able to survive both of those things happening at once."

Nyce warned that as more severe storms are reflected in catastrophe models, insurance companies will adjust to avoid potential losses - as they do for sea-level rise, wildfires and other natural disasters.

The package of bills from the special session, which had bipartisan support, has been described as "a meaningful first step."

Nyce said other options would be to tell people they can't live on the beach, or find ways to stop the water from coming in. He said given the reluctance to restrict homes in certain areas, he was pleased to see lawmakers offering up to $10,000 grants to make homes less vulnerable to storms.

And he said he'd be in favor of social programs for people who'd be disproportionately affected by climate change.

"Let insurance companies charge what is the actuarially fair rate for the risk that's posed," said Nyce. "And if that is unaffordable to some people, then you create a social program that addresses insurance affordability."

According to the Office of Insurance Regulation, Florida accounts for 9% of the nation's homeowners-insurance claims, and 79% of the lawsuits over claims filed.

Catastrophic losses like Hurricane Andrew have driven many large national insurers out of the state, leaving Floridians with fewer coverage options.




get more stories like this via email
Several anti-protest laws have been passed in the United States in retaliation to the growing movements for racial justice and other issues. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Anti-Protest Bill Still on the Table in Ohio Legislature

By Halena Sepulveda at Kent State UniversityBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration…

Social Issues

ND Higher Education Still Affordable, But Accessibility Work Continues

North Dakota is among the top five states for college affordability. That ranking is in a new national report, and higher-education officials say …

Environment

U.S. 26 Wildlife Crossings Advance in WY with Heavy Summer Traffic

Americans are hitting the road for summer vacation, and many will be headed to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks via U.S. Highway 26…

The Biden adminstration is making a big push to build out "last mile" broadband to underserved areas, in order to boost economic prospects, telehealth, distance learning and more. (Volff/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Advocates Highlight Health, Equity Benefits of New Broadband Initiative

Groups that promote the responsible deployment of technology are celebrating the Biden administration's new $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access…

Social Issues

Utilities & Clean Power Groups: MN Must Match US Funds

Leaders in Minnesota's energy industry say the federal infrastructure law puts the state in a good position to reduce its carbon footprint. But they …

In 2020, 40% of children age 15 months and younger did not receive the recommended six or more well-child visits with a primary-care provider after birth, and 35% of children 30 months and younger did not receive the recommended two visits. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

More Colorado Children Getting Preventive Health Care

The percentage of Colorado children in their first 15 months receiving preventive medical and behavioral health services rose by 23% from 2013 levels…

Social Issues

'It's Preventable': PA Campaign Urges Action on Lead Poisoning

Advocates have launched a new push focused on getting Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation that protects children from lead-paint poisoning…

Environment

National Rivers Month: More Protections for OR Waters

June is National Rivers Month and a proposal in Congress would protect more of Oregon's rivers. Currently about 2% of Oregon's 110,000 miles of …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021