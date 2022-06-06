ND Higher Education Still Affordable, But Accessibility Work Continues

North Dakota is among the top five states for college affordability. That ranking is in a new national report, and higher-education officials say there's still a lot of work to do to attract and retain students.
get more stories like this via email
North Dakota landed second on the website dealA's college affordability list. In addition to reasonable tuition at the state's public and private institutions, low cost of living for students was cited as another factor.
Lisa Johnson - vice chancellor for academic and student affairs for the North Dakota University System - said with schools around the country facing enrollment challenges, they can't let these rankings be their only selling point.
"Looking at sort of non-traditional populations of older adults," said Johnson. "So, how do we position ourselves by looking at online? Hybrid-type instruction? Accelerated courses?"
Mirroring national trends, some North Dakota schools have seen enrollment declines in recent years. However, the losses aren't as pronounced when compared with colleges and universities in other states.
Last fall, the University of North Dakota reported its highest total enrollment since 2018.
Johnson acknowledged many families face more economic pressure these days, and that requires additional steps to help meet basic needs so that students don't have to lose sight of their academic career.
"A number of our campuses have organized food pantries," said Johnson. "Some of those kind of started with student organizations."
North Dakota State University has a Food Insecurity Task Force, and a 2020 survey showed more than one in three NDSU students had experienced food insecurity.
Meanwhile, Johnson said they remain focused on providing value for the education students are paying for, with an emphasis on campuses having to demonstrate demand for new programs.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
After changes to streamline the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, more workers are getting their student debt erased.
The U.S. Education Department program forgives student loans for public sector employees after ten years of consistent payments.
Anneliese Simon is a psychiatric social worker at Western State Hospital and member of the Washington Federation of State Employees. She'd racked up more than $50,000 in debt.
She said she used the revamped program and worked with the Education Department website.
"I used their little tool that typed everything in," said Simon. "And then sent it to our HR department and then faxed it over the student loan folks and surprise, surprise! A few weeks later my loan was forgiven."
Since overhauling the program in October, more than 127,000 people have qualified for the program, according to the federal data. However, the waiver making it easier to qualify is only in place until October 31.
Simon said her application was probably simplified because she's had the same employer since she graduated. But she said applying is worth the time - especially when you do the math.
"I maybe spent a total of an hour on this," said Simon. "And for an hour I got $11,000 forgiven. I thought that was time well spent."
Simon said this is an important program that public service employees deserve, noting they're paid less than the private sector and it's a good incentive to bring workers into public work.
"Public servants," said Simon, "people who work with the public, people who do the jobs that most people would not want to do, are important and run this country."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Washington Federation of State Employees - AFSCME Council 28 contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
As the number of Pennsylvania students with disabilities rises, a new report says the share of state education funding has declined. Education advocates say state lawmakers can use this year's budget surplus to support the students.
In 2008, Pennsylvania contributed close to one-third of the total cost of special education, but by 2020 that amount dropped to 22%.
And meanwhile, costs have gone up for every school district, according to Sharon Ward - senior policy advisor with the Education Law Center, which published the report.
She said this hurts students in lower-wealth districts most and can lead to them missing out on services such as individualized education programs.
"What we hear from parents is that there are delays in the development of IEPs," said Ward. "If you can get to kids in the early grades and help them address a lot of their learning needs, it means they're going to have a more successful student career."
There were an estimated 308,000 students receiving special education services in the 2019-20 school year, up 14% from the 2008-09 school year.
The report adds that a lack of adequate special-education funding denies students access to individualized support, assistive technology and other interventions.
The report also includes policy recommendations for state lawmakers and education officials, such as adding $200 million in special education funding for the 2022-23 school year.
Ward added they'd like to see the state close the charter-school loophole, where districts must provide charter schools a fixed amount of funding per student regardless of disability.
"We'd like the charter schools to be held to the same cost-based system as district schools," said Ward. "Frankly, school districts are sending money to charter schools to serve students with disabilities and they're not; they're using those dollars for other purposes."
The Education Law Center, Public Interest Law Center and O'Melveny law firm were recently in the courtroom presenting their case that the way schools are funded in the state violates the education clause and equal-protection provisions of the state Constitution.
It awaits a decision by a Commonwealth Court judge.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Education Law Center contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Children's Issues, Education, Human Rights/Racial Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Students' mental health has been strained, from the pandemic to the tragic school shooting in Texas last week. Counselors can be a lifeline for kids dealing with stressful times.
get more stories like this via email
Rebecca Pierce, a counselor at Klamath Union High School, said kids were struggling before the pandemic but COVID-19 has added a new level of anxiety, including for those who may not have struggled before. Pierce said one important approach counselors take is understanding "the student is not the problem - the problem is the problem."
"You can help lessen student anxiety when you allow them to tell their stories," she said, "when you allow them to - truthfully and appropriately - tell their stories and explore some of these scary things."
In the wake of the Texas shooting, Pierce said it's been hard for counselors, too, to cope with the tragedy. She also noted there's a lack of counselors working at the elementary-school level.
Roberto Aguilar, a counselor at Milwaukie High School, said there's a lot of focus in high school on the future and what life holds for students when they graduate. However, he said he thinks people should dial back their expectations of the future and focus on more immediate issues.
"One of my big concerns," he said, "is we need to start living today and realizing that today, the present, really is the priority and really is the gift that we need to focus on."
The American School Counselor Association recommends one counselor for every 250 students. To meet that goal, Aguilar said, Oregon would have to hire more than 740 counselors. Pierce agreed that the counselor's role often is overlooked.
"There kind of seems to be a fundamental misunderstanding of what school counselors can do and also why districts would, especially I think in our rural areas, want to spend that money to hire more school counselors," she said. "So, there's really a lot more education needed."