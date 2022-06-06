Advocates Highlight Health, Equity Benefits of New Broadband Initiative
Monday, June 6, 2022
Groups that promote the responsible deployment of technology are celebrating the Biden administration's new $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program because it favors fiberoptic technology over broadband communications technologies such as cable, satellite, DSL and wireless.
Gary Bolton - president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association - said fiberoptic connections are faster, more reliable, and can adapt easily to future technological advances.
"You'll be able to do things like smart-grid modernization, public safety, and even advanced services like 5G," said Bolton. "So having this near-limitless capacity is going to really close the digital divide once and for all."
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration aims to ensure that all communities, including underserved low-income rural areas, have high-speed broadband so they don't get left behind in the digital economy.
The funding for the broadband rollout comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Americans for Responsible Technology President and Founder Doug Wood said health groups favor fiber broadband over wireless because wireless cell towers emit radiofrequency radiation. And a 2018 study from the National Institutes of Health linked RF radiation to cancer in lab animals.
"We're beginning to understand that it has biological impacts, even at levels far below what the government considers safe," said Wood. "So, it seems like an unwise decision to start installing wireless antennas and wireless broadband and communities across the country."
Proponents of wireless technology say their products are safe. On their blog, the wireless company Ceragon argues that fixed wireless solutions are dependable, have higher bandwidth, and are faster and cheaper to deploy and maintain.
NOTICE OF FUNDING OPPORTUNITY BROADBAND EQUITY, ACCESS, AND DEPLOYMENT PROGRAM National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), U.S. Department of Commerce 5/1/22
get more stories like this via email
Social Issues
By Halena Sepulveda at Kent State UniversityBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration…
Social Issues
North Dakota is among the top five states for college affordability. That ranking is in a new national report, and higher-education officials say …
Environment
Americans are hitting the road for summer vacation, and many will be headed to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks via U.S. Highway 26…
Social Issues
Leaders in Minnesota's energy industry say the federal infrastructure law puts the state in a good position to reduce its carbon footprint. But they …
Social Issues
Advocates have launched a new push focused on getting Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation that protects children from lead-paint poisoning…
Environment
Florida lawmakers have signed off on quick fixes to the state's property insurance crisis - but critics say the plan pays little attention to the grow…
Environment
June is National Rivers Month and a proposal in Congress would protect more of Oregon's rivers. Currently about 2% of Oregon's 110,000 miles of …
Social Issues
After changes to streamline the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, more workers are getting their student debt erased. The U.S. Education …