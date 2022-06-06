Tuesday, June 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 7, 2022
Play

A new report warns about technological tools used to surveil pregnant people, student loan debt can create crippling financial stress, and community collaborations are improving urban tree-canopy equity.

2022Talks - June 7, 2022
Play

The Jan. 6 Committee will soon release new details of its investigation, the House will vote on a gun-control package, tariffs are suspended on some solar panels, and the Summit of the Americas is underway in L.A.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
Play

The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Advocates Highlight Health, Equity Benefits of New Broadband Initiative

Play

Monday, June 6, 2022   

Groups that promote the responsible deployment of technology are celebrating the Biden administration's new $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program because it favors fiberoptic technology over broadband communications technologies such as cable, satellite, DSL and wireless.

Gary Bolton - president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association - said fiberoptic connections are faster, more reliable, and can adapt easily to future technological advances.

"You'll be able to do things like smart-grid modernization, public safety, and even advanced services like 5G," said Bolton. "So having this near-limitless capacity is going to really close the digital divide once and for all."

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration aims to ensure that all communities, including underserved low-income rural areas, have high-speed broadband so they don't get left behind in the digital economy.

The funding for the broadband rollout comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Americans for Responsible Technology President and Founder Doug Wood said health groups favor fiber broadband over wireless because wireless cell towers emit radiofrequency radiation. And a 2018 study from the National Institutes of Health linked RF radiation to cancer in lab animals.

"We're beginning to understand that it has biological impacts, even at levels far below what the government considers safe," said Wood. "So, it seems like an unwise decision to start installing wireless antennas and wireless broadband and communities across the country."

Proponents of wireless technology say their products are safe. On their blog, the wireless company Ceragon argues that fixed wireless solutions are dependable, have higher bandwidth, and are faster and cheaper to deploy and maintain.




get more stories like this via email
Several anti-protest laws have been passed in the United States in retaliation to the growing movements for racial justice and other issues. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Anti-Protest Bill Still on the Table in Ohio Legislature

By Halena Sepulveda at Kent State UniversityBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration…

Social Issues

ND Higher Education Still Affordable, But Accessibility Work Continues

North Dakota is among the top five states for college affordability. That ranking is in a new national report, and higher-education officials say …

Environment

U.S. 26 Wildlife Crossings Advance in WY with Heavy Summer Traffic

Americans are hitting the road for summer vacation, and many will be headed to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks via U.S. Highway 26…

Under one small part of the federal infrastructure law, Minnesota would receive funding to train more auditors to help make buildings more energy efficient. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Utilities & Clean Power Groups: MN Must Match US Funds

Leaders in Minnesota's energy industry say the federal infrastructure law puts the state in a good position to reduce its carbon footprint. But they …

Social Issues

'It's Preventable': PA Campaign Urges Action on Lead Poisoning

Advocates have launched a new push focused on getting Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation that protects children from lead-paint poisoning…

According to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Office of Insurance Regulation, the Florida insurance industry has seen two straight years of net underwriting losses exceeding $1 billion each year. (Pixabay)

Environment

FL Lawmakers Miss Climate Change in Fixes to Property-Insurance Crisis

Florida lawmakers have signed off on quick fixes to the state's property insurance crisis - but critics say the plan pays little attention to the grow…

Environment

National Rivers Month: More Protections for OR Waters

June is National Rivers Month and a proposal in Congress would protect more of Oregon's rivers. Currently about 2% of Oregon's 110,000 miles of …

Social Issues

Forgiveness Makes Student Debt Disappear for Public Workers

After changes to streamline the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, more workers are getting their student debt erased. The U.S. Education …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021