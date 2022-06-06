More Colorado Children Getting Preventive Health Care

The percentage of Colorado children in their first 15 months receiving preventive medical and behavioral health services rose by 23% from 2013 levels, and stayed constant during the COVID public-health emergency - according to new data released by the Center for Improving Value in Health Care.



But Dr. David Keller - a pediatrician and professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine - said that was not the case for many children aged three and older who missed out on regular screenings.



"We're seeing an epidemic of children's mental-health problems," said Keller. "We are seeing lots of kids with anxiety disorder, lots of kids with depression, kids who are suicidal."



The focus of visits for kids age three and older is kindergarten readiness - making sure they are developmentally equipped, and screening for mental health to ensure children are in the best head space to succeed.



Those visits dropped significantly between 2019 and 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Keller added that school disruptions created even bigger mental-health problems for teenagers.



Despite overall positive trends, in 2020, 40% of children 15 months and younger did not receive the recommended six or more well-child visits with a primary-care provider. Kids covered by commercial health insurance did better than kids covered by Medicaid.



Keller said making it to appointments can be especially challenging for families struggling economically.



"I know a lot of families who work two jobs," said Keller. "I have a lot of families where the father works nights and the mother works days because they can't afford day care, and so that makes it really hard to schedule a well visit."



Children in rural parts of Colorado had similar visit rates compared with urban kids, even though there are fewer providers and families have to travel greater distances.



Keller said most families have a lot on their plate, and it's easy for wellness visits to slip down on their list of priorities.



"One of the things I love about being a pediatrician is that I get to actively practice primary prevention," said Keller. "There's so much we can do to help families help their children be the best they can be. And that would be my best message, is: Come on in, we want to see you."







References: Data Dive: Pediatric Care in Colorado the Center for Improving Value in Health Care 4/29/22



get more stories like this via email



Health care workers at an Oregon hospital are calling for more support as short staffing takes its toll.



More than 100 members of SEIU Local 49 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital on the central Oregon coast are at a standstill in union contract negotiations with the hospital. The workers include emergency-room technicians, respiratory care practitioners and radiologic technologists.



Rachel Eggleton, a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at the hospital, explains the pressure workers have been under.



"Being alone as a CNA at night having nine patients, it's too much," Eggleton contended. "Everybody is important but of course some of them, they need more time, but it's almost impossible."



Over Memorial Day weekend, Eggleton and other SEIU Local 49 members rallied for negotiations to continue. Their biggest concerns are pay, staff retention and access to a union education fund to further their careers. In a statement, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital said its wages and benefits package are competitive with other hospitals across the state and that it's proposed across-the-board wage increases over workers' three-year contract.



Starting pay for a CNA at the North Lincoln branch of Samaritan is just under $16 an hour. Eggleton pointed out her youngest daughter is making nearly as much as her at a fast-food restaurant without any training, adding it has been hard to keep up with the increasing cost of living in the area.



"We need a hospital that will attract quality employees that would want to stay," Eggleton emphasized. "Because right now a lot of our employees are leaving because they just can't afford to stay in Samaritan hospital anymore."



Eggleton noted starting pay at other Samaritan hospitals for a CNA is more than $3 higher. She wants North Lincoln to align itself and negotiate with the other Samaritan care centers.



"We're all held to the same standards, we're all doing the same jobs, we're all hardworking people," Eggleton asserted. "So why does North Lincoln hospital have to be paid less?"



Disclosure: SEIU Local 49 contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Service Employees Int'l Union Local 49 2022



get more stories like this via email

