Tuesday, June 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 7, 2022
Play

A new report warns about technological tools used to surveil pregnant people, student loan debt can create crippling financial stress, and community collaborations are improving urban tree-canopy equity.

2022Talks - June 7, 2022
Play

The Jan. 6 Committee will soon release new details of its investigation, the House will vote on a gun-control package, tariffs are suspended on some solar panels, and the Summit of the Americas is underway in L.A.

The Yonder Report - June 2, 2022
Play

The hashtag #vanlife is trending as more U.S. travelers pay big money for a home-on-wheels, a government plan to cut North Carolina's old-growth forests faces opposition, stressed-out Wisconsin farmers get mental health assistance, and Oregon's commercial fishing fleets push back on a proposed wind farm.

Environment  |  Public Lands/Wilderness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

National Rivers Month: More Protections for OR Waters

Play

Monday, June 6, 2022   

June is National Rivers Month and a proposal in Congress would protect more of Oregon's rivers.

Currently about 2% of Oregon's 110,000 miles of river are protected under the federal Wild and Scenic River Act. The River Democracy Act would add wild and scenic protections to 4,700 miles.

Kait Sampsel is co-owner of Humble Heron Fly Fishing and Fine Art, which operates on the Rogue River. She said safeguarding more rivers in the state is important for future generations.

"The idea is to be able to catch these things ahead of time," said Sampsel, "put in these protections ahead of time versus caught with our tail between our legs and go, 'Oh, man! There's a huge issue. If we would have seen the trend, we would have been on top of the ball.'"

The River Democracy Act has received pushback from Republicans in Oregon. They say it could hamper timber counties' ability to reduce forest fuels, which increases the risk of fire hazards.

Wild and scenic designation does not impact private property or traditional uses of the land like fishing and hunting.

Sampsel said rivers are a crucial part of the outdoor recreation economy in Oregon, which generates more than $15 billion in consumer spending. She said communities on the Rogue River, 36 miles of which is protected as wild and scenic, get that.

"The main vein, that Rogue River is running right through numerous communities," said Sampsel. "Without the river, those communities would suffer hugely."

The Oregon waterways included in the River Democracy Act were chosen from more than 15,000 suggestions sent to the office of Sen. Ron Wyden - D-OR.

Sampsel says there's an easy - and fun - way to help folks understand their importance.

"Start by going out and playing at your local river and building a connection," said Sampsel. "And that start right there - I hope that you'll understand why we're needing to protect these rivers."

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.




get more stories like this via email
Several anti-protest laws have been passed in the United States in retaliation to the growing movements for racial justice and other issues. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Anti-Protest Bill Still on the Table in Ohio Legislature

By Halena Sepulveda at Kent State UniversityBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration…

Social Issues

ND Higher Education Still Affordable, But Accessibility Work Continues

North Dakota is among the top five states for college affordability. That ranking is in a new national report, and higher-education officials say …

Environment

U.S. 26 Wildlife Crossings Advance in WY with Heavy Summer Traffic

Americans are hitting the road for summer vacation, and many will be headed to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks via U.S. Highway 26…

The Biden adminstration is making a big push to build out "last mile" broadband to underserved areas, in order to boost economic prospects, telehealth, distance learning and more. (Volff/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Advocates Highlight Health, Equity Benefits of New Broadband Initiative

Groups that promote the responsible deployment of technology are celebrating the Biden administration's new $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access…

Social Issues

Utilities & Clean Power Groups: MN Must Match US Funds

Leaders in Minnesota's energy industry say the federal infrastructure law puts the state in a good position to reduce its carbon footprint. But they …

In 2020, 40% of children age 15 months and younger did not receive the recommended six or more well-child visits with a primary-care provider after birth, and 35% of children 30 months and younger did not receive the recommended two visits. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

More Colorado Children Getting Preventive Health Care

The percentage of Colorado children in their first 15 months receiving preventive medical and behavioral health services rose by 23% from 2013 levels…

Social Issues

'It's Preventable': PA Campaign Urges Action on Lead Poisoning

Advocates have launched a new push focused on getting Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation that protects children from lead-paint poisoning…

Environment

FL Lawmakers Miss Climate Change in Fixes to Property-Insurance Crisis

Florida lawmakers have signed off on quick fixes to the state's property insurance crisis - but critics say the plan pays little attention to the grow…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021