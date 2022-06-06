National Rivers Month: More Protections for OR Waters

June is National Rivers Month and a proposal in Congress would protect more of Oregon's rivers.



Currently about 2% of Oregon's 110,000 miles of river are protected under the federal Wild and Scenic River Act. The River Democracy Act would add wild and scenic protections to 4,700 miles.



Kait Sampsel is co-owner of Humble Heron Fly Fishing and Fine Art, which operates on the Rogue River. She said safeguarding more rivers in the state is important for future generations.



"The idea is to be able to catch these things ahead of time," said Sampsel, "put in these protections ahead of time versus caught with our tail between our legs and go, 'Oh, man! There's a huge issue. If we would have seen the trend, we would have been on top of the ball.'"



The River Democracy Act has received pushback from Republicans in Oregon. They say it could hamper timber counties' ability to reduce forest fuels, which increases the risk of fire hazards.



Wild and scenic designation does not impact private property or traditional uses of the land like fishing and hunting.



Sampsel said rivers are a crucial part of the outdoor recreation economy in Oregon, which generates more than $15 billion in consumer spending. She said communities on the Rogue River, 36 miles of which is protected as wild and scenic, get that.



"The main vein, that Rogue River is running right through numerous communities," said Sampsel. "Without the river, those communities would suffer hugely."



The Oregon waterways included in the River Democracy Act were chosen from more than 15,000 suggestions sent to the office of Sen. Ron Wyden - D-OR.



Sampsel says there's an easy - and fun - way to help folks understand their importance.



"Start by going out and playing at your local river and building a connection," said Sampsel. "And that start right there - I hope that you'll understand why we're needing to protect these rivers."



Montana is considering a purchase of land in the central part of the state that could open up access to more than 100,000 acres of public land.



Educational flights are taking place starting today to tour the Big Snowy Mountains, which could see more visitors with the purchase of a ranch in the southern foothills.



The 5,600-acre ranch was gifted to Shodair Children's Hospital when its owner died. Craig Aasved is CEO of the hospital.



"We knew we would likely not hold onto that property," said Aasved. "But what was most important to us is selling that property but selling it where it would be to a buyer that would make it public for citizens of Montana."



Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has concluded an environmental assessment of the purchase, which would be known as the Big Snowy Mountains Wildlife Management Area, and concluded it wouldn't have any negative impacts.



Public commenters opposed to the proposal raised concerns about noise, increased risk of fire because of human use in the area and loss of grazing.



Glenn Ellison is a retired wildlife biologist and Montana Wildlife Federation board member. He said the Big Snowy Mountains public lands are landlocked, so to speak, by private lands surrounding it, providing few access points for hunters and recreationists.



"This is a really big deal for the public," said Ellison. "Not only is the land itself valuable wildlife habitat and recreational land, but it opens up a vast area beyond that that was heretofore, for all practical sense, inaccessible for the public."



The elk population in the area is 900% above the targeted level, according to Fish, Wildlife and Parks. State Sen. Jeff Welborn - R-Dillon - said those elk impact private lands and opening access to hunters could benefit those land owners.



"If that helps harvest animals in that area to get more to an objective level, to me that looks like a win-win for everybody," said Welborn, "both the public-land hunter and the private-land owner."



