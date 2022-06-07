OR Child Services Algorithm Axed Over Discrimination Concerns

Child-welfare services in Oregon will no longer use an algorithm which helped social workers decide which families to investigate.
get more stories like this via email
The Oregon Department of Human Services made the announcement after The Associated Press investigated a discriminatory algorithm used in Pennsylvania, which inspired the state to use a similar tool.
In discontinuing the technology, Oregon officials cited their desire to reduce disparities when determining which families should be investigated for abuse or neglect.
Lia Holland, Portland-based campaigns and communications director for the digital rights group Fight for the Future, said governments must understand the effects of their actions.
"The way that they work and have applied to communities of color throughout this country has been incredibly harmful," Holland asserted. "And has really shown that these algorithms need much more scrutiny before they are being used in these life-altering decisions that our government and institutions are making."
Holland pointed out algorithms often are trained on racially biased data, making their results discriminatory toward people of color. She noted the technology has been used in schools and for predictive policing models.
The Department of Human Services said it will stop using the algorithm at the end of June.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has been among the loudest critics of the technology and is the sponsor of a bill to bring more transparency and oversight to the sector.
Holland added federal data privacy protections would offer more safety on the use of data collected from our daily lives.
"Congress could take and should take drastic action to rein in these sorts of abuses," Holland argued. "And the data that these algorithms are using to discriminate against us in the first place."
Holland believes the country should take a step back and evaluate how we are using and trusting algorithmic technology, especially given the consequences.
"Children of color aren't guinea pigs for these big tech companies to test out their new software on," Holland stressed.
Advocates have launched a new push focused on getting Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation that protects children from lead-paint poisoning.
get more stories like this via email
The percentage of Pennsylvania kids with high lead levels is among the nation's worst, twice the national average. Part of that is connected to the state's old housing stock, with 70% of homes being built before 1978, when consumer-use of lead-based paint was banned.
Colleen McCauley, co-chair of the Pennsylvania Lead-Free Promise Project, said the campaign's main priority is getting funds that will help remove deteriorated lead paint from homes.
"The tragedy of lead-paint poisoning is that it robs kids of their intellect," said McCauley. "It can cause irreversible brain damage for kids. We have a solution. It's preventable. We're doing this because we are talking about babies."
In the short term, McCauley said the campaign is requesting $40 million in American Rescue Plan funds. Last month, state lawmakers secured $10 million to go toward lead remediation.
She said the campaign is meeting with 40 key lawmakers to talk to them about lead poisoning and seek their support on moving legislation forward. Lead remediation has strong bipartisan support with no evident or organized opposition.
An estimated 7,000 children test positive for lead every year - although that is likely a significant undercount, as the state only tests 20% of that population.
That's why state Sen. Lisa Baker - R-Luzerne - has introduced a bill that would ensure all pregnant women and children in the state receive blood tests for lead poisoning.
"Part of our bill," said Baker, "would require the Department of Health to conduct a public health information campaign to inform young parents and physicians about the testing requirements."
The public health campaign would also target homeowners and landlords. The bill passed the Senate Health and Human Services Committee unanimously last year.
Baker said she anticipates the Senate Appropriations Committee will take up the bill as it returns to session this month.
During the COVID health emergency, Congress removed a lot of red tape in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) school meals programs, and a new report suggested the program's success should be continued into the next school year.
get more stories like this via email
Crystal FitzSimons, director of school and out-of-school-time programs for Food Research and Action Center, said waivers increased the number of fruits and vegetables kids consumed, eliminated school meal debt, made it easier for parents and guardians, and lowered administrative burdens for schools.
"Omaha Public Schools reported that being able to offer meals to all students at no charge reduced childhood hunger, supported academic achievement, eliminated stigma associated with school meals, and improved student behavior," FitzSimons outlined.
Nearly six out of 10 of the nation's large school districts surveyed said waivers helped improve racial equity, and 95% said it reduced child hunger. Waivers are set to expire June 30. Critics of free meals for all students have warned the program could lead to government dependency.
FitzSimons countered just like adults, kids need fuel to focus, concentrate and learn. She pointed to years of research showing children who have access to healthy meals do better in school, which makes it easier for them to land jobs as adults that pay enough to not require government assistance.
"We have public schools that provide textbooks and transportation to get kids to school," FitzSimons pointed out. "Making sure that kids who are in school for seven hours a day have that nutrition that they need is critical to ensuring their success as adults."
Omaha Public Schools reported significant operational challenges during the 2021-2022 school year. FitzSimons noted supply-chain disruptions, labor shortages and rising food costs are not likely to be fully resolved by the time schools reopen in August. She added extending USDA waivers will also help children catch up and get back on track.
"And making sure they are able to access a free school meal next school year is going to be really critical to help supporting overcoming the impact of the pandemic that we've seen on kids, on families, and also on schools," FitzSimons contended.
A new survey finds 8 in 10 Kentucky parents say afterschool programs could help their child combat social and mental-health struggles by reducing unproductive screen time.
get more stories like this via email
Experts say demand for these types of programs has increased in the Commonwealth.
Executive Director of the Afterschool Alliance Jodi Grant said after-school programs often are understaffed partnerships between schools and community-based organizations. She said local districts currently can't keep up with demand.
"In Kentucky," said Grant, "for every child that's in a program, the parents of four more want their kids to be in a program - and these parents and these kids are choosing to be there."
She also pointed out that Black and Latino children are among those most likely to lack access.
According to the survey, more than 60% of parents of color, and those with low incomes, said they want after-school programs that help their child build life skills and reduce risky behaviors.
Director of the Kentucky Out-of-School Alliance Tom Haggard said he believes state leaders haven't prioritized after-school programming.
"We really haven't put in the state dollars toward after-school or summer learning at a really impactful level," said Haggard. "Many of the other states have made investments in after-school, and that just isn't something that we've been able to do yet in Kentucky."
Grant pointed to federal COVID dollars as a resource to help support and expand after-school and summer learning programs for kids.
"We absolutely need to be doing more to tap into more dollars for the families that can't afford these programs," said Grant, "because they are creating opportunities for the kids for the working parents and for our long-term economy."
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, around a dozen states nationwide currently are providing funding dedicated to after-school programs.