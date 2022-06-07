Restoring Soil Through Carbon Sequestering Benefits Farmers, Climate

With Nebraska farmers facing runaway costs for herbicides and fertilizers this year, a new Center for Rural Affairs report suggested adopting simple conservation practices can help restore soil and improve bottom lines.
Kayla Bergman, policy manager at the Center, said the practices also put carbon, the greenhouse gas linked with climate change, to work improving crop yields.
"Our agriculture soils can actually sequester carbon and become a carbon sink," Bergman explained. "The carbon is not in the air, it's actually in a form in the soil and can be stored long term."
Some farmers have been reluctant to adopt conservation practices in the past due to their upfront costs, which can be significant. But Bergman pointed out funds are available through the Natural Resource Conservation Service. Money, and technical support for getting started and staying on track, can be accessed at your county's U.S. Department of Agriculture service center.
The seven practices recommended in the report help reduce the use of chemicals on lands which can compromise drinking water, soil health and wildlife habitat. Bergman noted now is a great time to shift away from fertilizers and herbicides, which have more than doubled in price over the past year.
"These conservation practices can assist with reducing input costs," Bergman observed. "They also build that healthy soil on farms that leads to better yields and long-term reduced inputs on farms."
The conservation measures aim to restore historically rich topsoil in the nation's breadbasket, which has been completely removed from approximately one third of the Midwest. Bergman added farmers can increase their land's water-holding capacity, aggregate stability and nutrient availability through common-sense management.
"Including things like cover crops, which helps protect the soil from eroding in the winter," Bergman advised. "Also practices like no-till, which is actually just not tilling the land in between crops."
Florida lawmakers have signed off on quick fixes to the state's property insurance crisis - but critics say the plan pays little attention to the growing threat of climate change.
Insurance and risk-management experts agree, Florida's special session was necessary to curb insurance fraud - from issues like limiting contractors from going door-to-door to repair roofs with minimal damage.
But Charles Nyce, associate director with the Center for Risk Management Education and Research at Florida State University, said fraud is only part of the problem. There are hurricanes, and the uncertainties around even more dangerous storms due to the warming climate.
"What we're seeing in the last couple of years is both of those things happening," said Nyce. "We're seeing a lot of storm activity since 2016-17 to today, and we're seeing a lot of fraud. And the insurance companies have not been able to survive both of those things happening at once."
Nyce warned that as more severe storms are reflected in catastrophe models, insurance companies will adjust to avoid potential losses - as they do for sea-level rise, wildfires and other natural disasters.
The package of bills from the special session, which had bipartisan support, has been described as "a meaningful first step."
Nyce said other options would be to tell people they can't live on the beach, or find ways to stop the water from coming in. He said given the reluctance to restrict homes in certain areas, he was pleased to see lawmakers offering up to $10,000 grants to make homes less vulnerable to storms.
And he said he'd be in favor of social programs for people who'd be disproportionately affected by climate change.
"Let insurance companies charge what is the actuarially fair rate for the risk that's posed," said Nyce. "And if that is unaffordable to some people, then you create a social program that addresses insurance affordability."
According to the Office of Insurance Regulation, Florida accounts for 9% of the nation's homeowners-insurance claims, and 79% of the lawsuits over claims filed.
Catastrophic losses like Hurricane Andrew have driven many large national insurers out of the state, leaving Floridians with fewer coverage options.
The future of transportation in Clark County, particularly electrifying the sector, will be the hot topic at a panel discussion of experts and policymakers tonight in Las Vegas. The state is gearing up as big money from the bipartisan infrastructure law is making its way to Nevada.
Andrew Sierra, political and organizing director for the Nevada Conservation League, said the focus will be transportation, which generates more than a third of emissions, in Clark County and statewide.
"We've been able to secure millions of dollars for the next few years," Sierra pointed out. "Specifically going not just toward our electric grid, but more specifically going to the expansion of a nationwide electric-vehicle charger network."
In recent years, Nevada lawmakers passed clean-car standards, set goals on renewable energy, joined a federal effort to phase out dirty trucks, and moved forward on plans for a high-speed train from southern California.
Also today, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is visiting Las Vegas to promote new permits for renewable energy on federal land.
Justin Jones, Clark County commissioner and vice chair of the Regional Transportation Commission, said the clean-cars bill prioritizes equity, so low-income families can afford to switch to hybrid or fully electric vehicles.
"That bill will allow for conversion of current vehicles or allow them to replace their polluting vehicle with a clean vehicle," Jones explained.
The panel discussion will take place at Motional, a company planning to run a fleet of driverless electric robotaxis to ferry people from the airport to the Vegas Strip. In addition, The Boring Company is building out the Vegas Loop tunnel, which will use electric trams to move people around downtown. And local bus fleets are transitioning to electric and hydrogen fuel-cell models.
As summer rolls in across Colorado, the threats of wildfire, diminishing snowpack and prolonged drought weigh heavy on the minds of many residents who cherish the state's iconic landscapes and wildlife.
Conservationists are encouraging people to get in touch with their local land trusts to be part of the climate solution.
Melissa Daruna, executive director of the group Keep it Colorado, said investing in conservation is critical for maintaining the state's vital resources and biodiversity.
"Because it helps us protect the land and the water and provide habitat for the wildlife," Daruna contended. "All of that creates more resiliency, and helps to kind of protect us from the most severe impacts of climate change."
Land Trusts are already at work, using a variety of tools, to protect private and public natural and working lands in all corners of the state. Daruna pointed out you do not have to be a landowner to make a difference. To connect with a trust near you, follow the "get empowered" link at keepitco.org.
A recent survey found 83% of Coloradans support a national climate mitigation goal of protecting 30% of America's lands and waters by 2030, but they are not necessarily rolling up their sleeves and getting to work.
Daruna emphasized summer is an ideal time to get involved with your local land trust. There are plenty of volunteer opportunities and innovative fundraisers.
"Buying tickets to go on facilitated hikes. It can look like volunteering on a stewardship project or a trail-restoration project," Daruna outlined. "It can look like buying food from a local farm or ranch that is conserved."
Nearly nine in 10 Coloradans surveyed said a public official's stance on the environment is important. Daruna added as the November midterms draw closer, it is important for voters to take action at the ballot box.
"Take a deep dive into who is likely to represent them moving forward at the state and the federal level," Daruna urged. "Making sure that they also, those elected officials, represent their constituents' values on the environment and action on climate."
