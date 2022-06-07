Ark. Grants to Help Address Food Insecurity in Pulaski County

A new initiative in Arkansas' most populous county focuses on increasing healthy options at food pantries to help families experiencing challenges as a result of the pandemic and rising prices due to inflation.



Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance has received $500,000 from Pulaski County to create hunger gardens, purchase food, and improve or establish food-delivery programs for seniors and homebound residents.



Jessica Chapman, membership manager for the Alliance, said collaborating with food pantries is important. Pantries have faced major challenges during COVID-19 with a big increase in families experiencing food insecurity.



"With inflation, it's just gonna get worse," Chapman projected. "I know that with some of the pantries I've talked to, their funding isn't increasing, but the price of goods is going up. It's a lot of pressure on the pantries, and I'm glad we have this funding to be able to help them, and then therefore help the community."



The new initiative is an expansion of a $100,000 pilot run in Pulaski County last year, which was able to serve nearly 17,000 residents. Food pantries serving Pulaski County can apply for funding now through June 17 at arhungeralliance.org/grants. Awarded organizations will be announced on July 18.



Chapman added the funding for home-delivery programs will be key for people experiencing transportation challenges, such as older adults and homebound residents. With more resources, agencies and organizations could buy a vehicle of their own.



"A lot of pantries, whenever they have a delivery program, it's all volunteer-based," Chapman pointed out. "It's really hard to get a delivery program established because people are using their own vehicles, or they're not available to drive all the time and be consistent with their schedule."



Also through the initiative, organizations can apply for funding to establish or expand a hunger garden. Chapman added they can use the funding to finance purchasing items such as drip tape, fertilizer, compost or gardening tools.



References: Hunger relief grants Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance 2022

Hunger data Feeding America 2022



get more stories like this via email



Indiana has ended its participation in the federally enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), so going forward, many food-insecure families will have less money for groceries.



For two years, all SNAP recipients received additional benefits to make ends meet.



Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana's Hungry, explained the benefits will once again be based on several factors, such as income and household size. She said recipients can determine their exact benefit amount by calling the 800-number on the back of their electronic benefits card.



"And it will give you the last benefit you received in May, and it will also give you the benefit amount for June," Weikert Bryant noted. "Families can at least prepare a little bit for the amount that they'll start seeing when benefits start loading on the fifth."



Those who need additional food aid can call 211, which will connect them with food aid organizations across the state. Families who rely on free and reduced-cost school meals for kids can also call or text the U.S. Department of Agriculture's national hunger hotlines to find a local summer meal site. The service offers support in both English and Spanish.



Weikert Bryant pointed out the end of enhanced aid is coming at a tough time for food-insecure families, as inflation for everyday goods remains high. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports the cost of groceries rose nearly 11% from April 2021 to April 2022.



"It's also impacting the food bank network as well," Weikert Bryant emphasized. "Our transportation costs have gone up 20% in the last year. We're paying 40% more for food purchases to keep up with the demand and make up for the fewer food donations that we're seeing."



Weikert Bryant added ending the enhanced food aid will mean a loss of more than $50 million a month of additional SNAP benefits being spent with Indiana grocers and food sellers. At least 17 other states ended federally enhanced SNAP benefits in May.



Disclosure: Feeding Indianas Hungry contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Hotlines U.S. Dept. of Agriculture 04/22/2019

Food Price Outlook U.S. Dept. of Agriculture 05/25/2022

Hunger data Feeding America 2022



get more stories like this via email

