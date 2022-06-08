NM's Gila Returns to Forefront for National Rivers Month

June is National Rivers Month, and New Mexicans who want the Gila and San Francisco Rivers protected monitored U.S. Senate talks this week on the M.H. "Dutch" Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act.



Small-business owners, tribes, landowners and others have been working on the proposal for nearly a decade, said Martyn Pearson, who runs the Hike and Bike shop in Silver City, at the gateway to the Gila Wilderness.



"You want to talk about river health, you want to talk about protecting one of the last free-flowing rivers, this is good," he said. "This is really good that this is happening right now - because, from a lot of different angles, this river needs helping."



First introduced in 2020, the legislation would secure segments of the Gila River located primarily in the Gila Wilderness - America's first federally protected wilderness area - by designating nearly 450 miles as Wild and Scenic.



Pearson said safeguarding the state's rivers is a critical means of mitigating the effects of climate change, as well as protecting the Aldo Leopold Wilderness for future generations.



"Somebody thought that it would be important that somebody could go in there and see it, exactly how it is, unchanged - the Gila is running right through it," he said. "And it deserves that same protection, because it could help make sure that the river is enjoyable for people long after we're gone."



President Joe Biden will travel to New Mexico later this week in the wake of multiple record-breaking wildfires. Pearson, a kayaker, said he'll find the state in a tough spot right now.



"It's so dry, that when it snows, the snowmelt goes straight into the ground - very little of it makes it into the rivers," he said. "And so, for the last three springs when we're there, we're sitting around we're waiting, 'Oh, I wonder when that short window is going to open and we can get out onto the Gila,' and it never comes. And that has a pretty big impact on fishing."



A 2020 report said water-related activities contribute at least $427 million to the state's annual economy.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



References: River Democracy Act U.S. Congress 2021

M.H. &amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Dutch&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act U.S. Congress 2021



get more stories like this via email



Those who want to see the Castner Range outside of El Paso protected hope this will be the year President Joe Biden uses his authority to designate the area a national monument under the 1906 Antiquities Act.



Groups in El Paso have been working for more than 50 years to gain access to and protect the Castner landscape, which is U.S. military property and not open to the public. Janae' Reneaud Field, executive director of the Frontera Land Alliance, said she feels opening the 7,000-acre range would create a better sense of community.



"In an area where's there a high population," she said, "having more public access for people to enjoy our natural surroundings - the historic and cultural components that are at Castner Range - brings a sense of pride to the community."



In a letter to Biden on Tuesday, 92 organizations wrote that designating Castner Range a national monument would affirm his commitment to protecting national treasures, and counteract a history of inequitable access to the outdoors. A visit by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in March buoyed locals' hopes that a monument designation would be forthcoming.



Under the Castner Range National Monument Act, the Interior Department would be required to create a management plan to protect and restore habitat, enhance recreational opportunities and remediate any hazards - such as munitions and explosives still buried there from its Fort Bliss training days.



Ángel Peña, executive director of the Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project, said the designation would align with the Biden administration's pledge to conserve 30% of the nation's lands, waters and ocean by 2030.



"It's exciting to hear that this administration is looking to see how they can leverage the Antiquities Act to really help redefine even what conservation looks like," he said.



Castner Range is home to more than 7,000 acres of desert land.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



References: Letter to Biden League of Conservation Voters 6/7/2022

Castner Range National Monument Act U.S. Congress 2022



get more stories like this via email



Environmental groups say removing the Albright Dam on the Cheat River will help restore fish populations, improve water quality and expand outdoor recreation for West Virginians.



The U.S. Interior Department recently announced $1 millions in funding toward removing the defunct Albright Dam as part of an effort to improve water quality and restore free-flowing waterways nationwide.



Lisa Hollingsworth-Segedy, director of river restoration for the advocacy group American Rivers, said the private dam impounds water for about a half-mile.



"The dam doesn't serve any purpose at all, and it is a barrier for really important fish species," Hollingsworth-Segedy asserted. "For the people of West Virginia, the dam also contributes to decreased water quality in the Cheat River."



She added removing the dam would address environmental concerns and reconnect more than 1,000 miles of rivers and streams in an area of the Mountain State rich in biodiversity. There is wide agreement the dam has outlived its usefulness, but the state has to come up with about one-third of the cost to remove it.



Frank Jernejcic, a member of the nonprofit group Friends of the Cheat River and a retired biologist, explained dams can harm fish populations by blocking their natural passage between feeding and spawning grounds.



"Fish, particularly walleyes, have moved upstream from Cheat Lake through the Cheat Canyon, and they're now stopped at the Albright Dam," Jernejcic pointed out. "Removal of the dam will allow the walleyes to move on upstream."



A recent investigation by The Associated Press found defunct or poorly maintained dams across the country can pose serious threats to communities.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



References: Funding U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service 2022

Dam removal project Friends of the Cheat River 2022

Dam analysis AP 11/11/2019



get more stories like this via email

