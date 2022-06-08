Wednesday, June 8, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 8, 2022
Play

Students, Teachers join nationwide action to demand gun-safety steps; low homeownership rates hurt MT Native Americans; TX Supporters of Castner Range renew calls for National Monument status.

2022Talks - June 8, 2022
Play

A look at Tuesday s primary wins; the Treasury Secretary expects inflation to remain high; and the White House brings star power to gun reform debate. *Upload delayed to include primary results*

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

TX Supporters of Castner Range Renew Calls for National Monument Status

Play

Wednesday, June 8, 2022   

Those who want to see the Castner Range outside of El Paso protected hope this will be the year President Joe Biden uses his authority to designate the area a national monument under the 1906 Antiquities Act.

Groups in El Paso have been working for more than 50 years to gain access to and protect the Castner landscape, which is U.S. military property and not open to the public. Janae' Reneaud Field, executive director of the Frontera Land Alliance, said she feels opening the 7,000-acre range would create a better sense of community.

"In an area where's there a high population," she said, "having more public access for people to enjoy our natural surroundings - the historic and cultural components that are at Castner Range - brings a sense of pride to the community."

In a letter to Biden on Tuesday, 92 organizations wrote that designating Castner Range a national monument would affirm his commitment to protecting national treasures, and counteract a history of inequitable access to the outdoors. A visit by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in March buoyed locals' hopes that a monument designation would be forthcoming.

Under the Castner Range National Monument Act, the Interior Department would be required to create a management plan to protect and restore habitat, enhance recreational opportunities and remediate any hazards - such as munitions and explosives still buried there from its Fort Bliss training days.

Ángel Peña, executive director of the Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project, said the designation would align with the Biden administration's pledge to conserve 30% of the nation's lands, waters and ocean by 2030.

"It's exciting to hear that this administration is looking to see how they can leverage the Antiquities Act to really help redefine even what conservation looks like," he said.

Castner Range is home to more than 7,000 acres of desert land.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.


get more stories like this via email
The March for Our Lives movement organized a school walkout in 2018, after the massacre at a high school in Parkland, Fla. Since then, there have been 119 school shootings in the United States. (Ari Elkins/MFOL-LA)

Social Issues

Dozens of Rallies on Gun-Violence Prevention Set for This Weekend

More than 300 marches are set for this weekend, including dozens in California, all calling on Congress to tighten gun laws in the wake of an …

Environment

Building a Bridge Between Ohio Farmland Owners, Seekers

A program in the works is expected to help ensure the livelihood of farmers in Ohio and strengthen food-system resilience. The Family Farm …

Social Issues

MN Becomes Latest State to Boost SNAP Eligibility

Minnesota is now the 20th state in the nation to allow the maximum eligibility for federal SNAP benefits. Hunger-fighting groups say it comes at a …

Native Americans make up about 6% of Montana's population. (U.S. Department of Agriculture)

Social Issues

Low Homeownership Rates Hurt MT Native Americans

After a history of forcible removal from their land, Native Americans now struggle to own homes. Until recently, indigenous people had little …

Social Issues

Indiana Students, Teachers Demand Gun-Safety Steps

Teachers and students from across Indiana will march in Indianapolis on Saturday to demand action on preventing gun violence. The event is part of …

The growing population of "stop-outs," or people with some college credits but no degree, has reached nearly 37 million in the United States. That's an increase of 22% over the past five years, according to Lumina Foundation. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Morgan State Launches College for Returning Adult Learners

Colleges and universities have had to rethink higher education in the pandemic, and make the learning experience more flexible. A new program at …

Environment

PA Climate Convergence Takes Over Harrisburg This Weekend

A three-day action and festival at Pennsylvania's Capitol this weekend aims to draw attention to the urgency of the climate crisis. Advocates…

Environment

Police to Truck, SUV Drivers: Keep Eyes Open at Crosswalks

Summer is here, and South Dakota roads and intersections will likely see more pedestrians. With larger pickup trucks and SUVs still prevalent…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021