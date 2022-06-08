Wednesday, June 8, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 8, 2022
Students, Teachers join nationwide action to demand gun-safety steps; low homeownership rates hurt MT Native Americans; TX Supporters of Castner Range renew calls for National Monument status.

2022Talks - June 8, 2022
A look at Tuesday s primary wins; the Treasury Secretary expects inflation to remain high; and the White House brings star power to gun reform debate. *Upload delayed to include primary results*

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Building a Bridge Between Ohio Farmland Owners, Seekers

Wednesday, June 8, 2022   

A program in the works is expected to help ensure the livelihood of farmers in Ohio and strengthen food-system resilience.

The Family Farm ReGeneration Act is a new law to incentivize established farmers and producers to sell land, livestock, buildings and equipment to those just getting started.

Amalie Lipstreu, policy director at the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association, said access to land is the greatest challenge for beginning farmers. With the average age of farmers in Ohio at about 55, she said the next generation must be well-equipped to grow food.

"It's in all of our interests to make sure that beginning farmers can access land," she said, "and also have the credit, the business planning assistance and the resources they need to not only start, but be successful over the long term."

The Ohio Department of Agriculture is developing the program, to provide income-tax credits to established farmers who sell agricultural assets to beginning farmers. The beginning farmers must take a qualified financial-management program, much like OEFFA's Heartland Farm Beginnings business course.

Ohio has the fifth-largest number of beginning farmers among states - about 33,000. Lipstreu said the Family Farm ReGeneration Act is a way to invest in them, which in turn will help make local food systems stronger during trying times.

"The COVID pandemic, war in Ukraine and the rise in the cost of fertilizers is really hammering home that issue of how vulnerable our food system can be," she said.

Lipstreu added that millions of acres of agricultural land will likely change hands as older farmers and ranchers retire, and these types of investments will help ensure those acres are kept in production.

Disclosure: Ohio Ecological Food & Farm Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Rural/Farming, Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


The March for Our Lives movement organized a school walkout in 2018, after the massacre at a high school in Parkland, Fla. Since then, there have been 119 school shootings in the United States. (Ari Elkins/MFOL-LA)

Social Issues

Dozens of Rallies on Gun-Violence Prevention Set for This Weekend

More than 300 marches are set for this weekend, including dozens in California, all calling on Congress to tighten gun laws in the wake of an …

Environment

TX Supporters of Castner Range Renew Calls for National Monument Status

Those who want to see the Castner Range outside of El Paso protected hope this will be the year President Joe Biden uses his authority to designate th…

Social Issues

MN Becomes Latest State to Boost SNAP Eligibility

Minnesota is now the 20th state in the nation to allow the maximum eligibility for federal SNAP benefits. Hunger-fighting groups say it comes at a …

Native Americans make up about 6% of Montana's population. (U.S. Department of Agriculture)

Social Issues

Low Homeownership Rates Hurt MT Native Americans

After a history of forcible removal from their land, Native Americans now struggle to own homes. Until recently, indigenous people had little …

Social Issues

Indiana Students, Teachers Demand Gun-Safety Steps

Teachers and students from across Indiana will march in Indianapolis on Saturday to demand action on preventing gun violence. The event is part of …

The growing population of "stop-outs," or people with some college credits but no degree, has reached nearly 37 million in the United States. That's an increase of 22% over the past five years, according to Lumina Foundation. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Morgan State Launches College for Returning Adult Learners

Colleges and universities have had to rethink higher education in the pandemic, and make the learning experience more flexible. A new program at …

Environment

PA Climate Convergence Takes Over Harrisburg This Weekend

A three-day action and festival at Pennsylvania's Capitol this weekend aims to draw attention to the urgency of the climate crisis. Advocates…

Environment

Police to Truck, SUV Drivers: Keep Eyes Open at Crosswalks

Summer is here, and South Dakota roads and intersections will likely see more pedestrians. With larger pickup trucks and SUVs still prevalent…

 

