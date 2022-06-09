Thursday, June 9, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 9, 2022
Play

Coloradans brace for higher energy bills this summer, Washington state nursing home workers demand raises promised by the legislature, and advocates are "breaking silences" for Ohioans with disabilities.

2022Talks - June 9, 2022
Play

A Uvalde mass shooting survivor and victims' families testify before lawmakers, the DOJ launches a review of the Uvalde incident, and an armed man is arrested outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
CT Child Tax-Rebate Application Open Through July 31

Play

Thursday, June 9, 2022   

Connecticut parents can apply for the state Child Tax Rebate through July 31. Anti-poverty advocates say the money will serve as additional relief for families struggling with pandemic and inflation challenges.

State residents with kids 18 years old or younger can apply for the tax rebate, which was created as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget. Families within a certain income threshold can receive up to $250 per child for three kids, a maximum of $750.

Deb Polun, executive director of the Connecticut Association for Community Action, said everything is more costly right now, and emphasized putting money back in the pockets of low-income people is critical.

"Even though we have raised minimum wage here in Connecticut, it's still not quite enough to help people meet their daily needs," Polun observed. "This will really help people clothe and feed and house their families."

The checks will be mailed directly to people's homes, likely around late August through mid-September. Residents can apply online and will need to share their current address, Social Security number and their adjusted gross income as listed on their 2021 tax form.

The Child Tax Rebate, a one-time program for 2022, was modeled after the success of the federal Advance Child Tax Credit, which provided monthly payments of up to $300 per child to families last year.

Elizabeth Fraser, policy director for the Connecticut Association for Human Services, said she hopes to see Connecticut make the tax rebate permanent.

"Raising children in Connecticut is expensive," Fraser contended. "It is very hopeful that the Legislature and our governor are realizing that and are really working to mitigate, in some small way, the cost of raising a family in Connecticut."

Research estimates the advanced Child Tax Credit reduced poverty by close to 30%.

Connecticut residents who need assistance applying for the rebate can find a list of organizations offering support statewide on the 211 website.


Studies show that there is more than one gun for each of 330 million Americans, and 110 people are killed every day due to gun violence. (Artfully-79/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

