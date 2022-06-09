Group is 'Breaking Silences' for Ohioans with Disabilities

An effort born out of the pandemic to help members of Ohio's disability community is evolving into something much bigger.



Maria Matzik, education and advocacy specialist at the Access Center for Independent Living and host of the Breaking Silences Advocacy Committee, which started as a peer group offering a safe place for those struggling with the impact of the pandemic, explained they shared their challenges due to the lack of emergency preparedness for individuals with disabilities and formed an advocacy committee.



They are working to ensure people with disabilities can share their voice, their experiences and their recommendations when policies are being crafted on their behalf.



"To have a discussion and make decisions without us first of all is an insult," Matzik stressed. "And second of all, you could be wasting a lot of time, a lot of money by putting things in place that may in fact not work."



Along with several other advocacy organizations, the committee helped conduct an unmet needs survey in early 2021. A majority of respondents with disabilities expressed fear for their lives. For some, it was attributed to being high risk and disruptions in in-home caregivers. Roughly 70% said their ability to find necessary caregivers was affected by the pandemic.



Matzik explained the committee is focusing on the need for direct care support professionals, and speaking with lawmakers about how a minimum-wage increase could help better support the workforce.



"It's kind of a backdoor to saying, 'Folks need raises,' because raises aren't a long-term solution," Matzik pointed out. "But if you raise the minimum-wage floor, then that, in fact, will raise their wages and hopefully bring them to a comfortable wage that hospital and facilities are offering."



Other focuses for the committee include ensuring compliance with accommodations as mandated by the Americans with Disabilities Act and removing red tape creating barriers to securing food, shelter, health care and other basic needs. And Matzik encouraged Ohioans to get involved in advocacy efforts for the disability community.



"Everybody is going to face disability at some point in their life," Matzik noted. "The things that we do for our community affects everyone, with a disability or without. It will help them now, it will help them in the future."



One in four Ohio adults has some sort of functional disability; roughly 2.3 million people.



Graduation season is in full swing, and for those with disabilities transitioning to adulthood, traditional barriers still exist in securing employment.



Advocates in Iowa say entrepreneurship serves as a good solution. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said nearly 10% of workers with a disability are self-employed, which is higher than the general population.



Maureen Schletzbaum, operator of Straw Hat Farms outside Des Moines along with her daughter Marissa, who has Down syndrome, sells flowers and fresh produce. Maureen said their business was inspired after Marissa finished high school as a way to nurture their daughter's drive for independence in a rural setting with few opportunities.



"She has a lot of abilities, and as long as she has the correct support, she can really do a variety of things," Schletzbaum explained.



She pointed out Marissa excels in customer relations and attention to detail. The Iowa Development Disabilities Council urges young adults and their families to further explore their interests and carry them over into self-employment, especially if they encounter job-search challenges. Vocational Rehabilitation Services is considered a top resource in getting started.



Marissa, who learned horticulture through FFA, said she loves engaging with customers and explaining the varieties of produce they sell.



"Cucumbers, zucchini, cabbage," Marissa outlined.



Brooke Lovelace, executive director of the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council, said while they still encourage business owners to be more inclusive in their hiring, entrepreneurship is a good avenue for those with disabilities to tap into their creativity and skill set.



"There's some examples of folks running their own coffee shop, or they like to bake, and so they're doing a small bakery," Lovelace stated.



She also encouraged residents to support the entrepreneurs by becoming regular customers.



Two bills making their way through the Colorado General Assembly would make it easier for people with disabilities to access college and other public institutions of higher learning.



House Bill 1107 would fund proven strategies for making college more universally accessible. Christiano Sosa, executive director of Arc of Colorado, said people with intellectual and developmental disabilities should be able to have the same experiences in college as everyone else.



"Participate in the rights of passage that many folks are afforded through the college experience," said Sosa, "living in the dorms, living on campus - and having the supports needed to do that effectively."



HB 1255 would create an advisory committee to outline ways to improve outcomes for students with disabilities attending state institutions. The measure cleared both chambers and awaits a signature by Gov. Jared Polis.



HB 1107 is still under consideration by the Appropriations Committee.



Sosa said the two measures combined would give Coloradans with disabilities real opportunities to escape poverty. It's estimated that 85% of individuals with intellectual disabilities are not working, or are under-employed, despite their willingness and ability to contribute to the workforce.



"And higher-ed historically has been that stepping stone to get the good jobs, so that folks do not need to live in poverty," said Sosa. "And that's why we're excited about this bill."



Sosa said when students with disabilities can access college, they go on to earn degrees and certificates in health care, advocacy, brewing studies and more.



Sosa said creating a more inclusive campus experience can also help more people reconsider the contributions the disability community is capable of making.



"And the more people we have in institutions of higher education," said Sosa, "I think we begin to break down some of these stigmas, and some of these stereotypes."







