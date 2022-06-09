Thursday, June 9, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 9, 2022
Play

Coloradans brace for higher energy bills this summer, Washington state nursing home workers demand raises promised by the legislature, and advocates are "breaking silences" for Ohioans with disabilities.

2022Talks - June 9, 2022
Play

A Uvalde mass shooting survivor and victims' families testify before lawmakers, the DOJ launches a review of the Uvalde incident, and an armed man is arrested outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Health and Wellness  |  Disabilities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Group is 'Breaking Silences' for Ohioans with Disabilities

Play

Thursday, June 9, 2022   

An effort born out of the pandemic to help members of Ohio's disability community is evolving into something much bigger.

Maria Matzik, education and advocacy specialist at the Access Center for Independent Living and host of the Breaking Silences Advocacy Committee, which started as a peer group offering a safe place for those struggling with the impact of the pandemic, explained they shared their challenges due to the lack of emergency preparedness for individuals with disabilities and formed an advocacy committee.

They are working to ensure people with disabilities can share their voice, their experiences and their recommendations when policies are being crafted on their behalf.

"To have a discussion and make decisions without us first of all is an insult," Matzik stressed. "And second of all, you could be wasting a lot of time, a lot of money by putting things in place that may in fact not work."

Along with several other advocacy organizations, the committee helped conduct an unmet needs survey in early 2021. A majority of respondents with disabilities expressed fear for their lives. For some, it was attributed to being high risk and disruptions in in-home caregivers. Roughly 70% said their ability to find necessary caregivers was affected by the pandemic.

Matzik explained the committee is focusing on the need for direct care support professionals, and speaking with lawmakers about how a minimum-wage increase could help better support the workforce.

"It's kind of a backdoor to saying, 'Folks need raises,' because raises aren't a long-term solution," Matzik pointed out. "But if you raise the minimum-wage floor, then that, in fact, will raise their wages and hopefully bring them to a comfortable wage that hospital and facilities are offering."

Other focuses for the committee include ensuring compliance with accommodations as mandated by the Americans with Disabilities Act and removing red tape creating barriers to securing food, shelter, health care and other basic needs. And Matzik encouraged Ohioans to get involved in advocacy efforts for the disability community.

"Everybody is going to face disability at some point in their life," Matzik noted. "The things that we do for our community affects everyone, with a disability or without. It will help them now, it will help them in the future."

One in four Ohio adults has some sort of functional disability; roughly 2.3 million people.


get more stories like this via email
Studies show that there is more than one gun for each of 330 million Americans, and 110 people are killed every day due to gun violence. (Artfully-79/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Utah Nonprofit to Turn Surrendered Firearms into Garden Tools

Gun violence has become an epidemic across America, leaving many people frightened and wondering what can be done about it. A Utah group is taking …

Social Issues

Early Primary Voting Ends Tomorrow in Nevada

Early voting in the Nevada primary ends tomorrow, but if you miss it, don't despair. There are still multiple ways to vote. Brian Harris, voter …

Social Issues

Poll: Older Mainers Worry About Inflation, Prescription Drug Prices

Ahead of next Tuesday's primary election, new polling shows many Mainers are extremely motivated to vote, and reveals the issues that matter most to …

The Washington state Legislature set aside $144 million for nursing homes this fiscal year. (CrackerClips/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

WA Nursing Home Workers Demand Raises Promised by Legislature

Nursing home workers at a Washington state facility are calling on their employer to raise their wages with money set aside in the Legislature's budge…

Social Issues

MN Cities Part of Rallies Calling for End to Gun Violence

As policymakers debate gun-control laws in light of the latest mass shootings in the U.S., a youth-led organization is planning weekend …

Outside of market issues, agriculture experts say younger farmers feel pressure to maintain operations handed down by older generations of their families. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Mixing Faith and Farming to Help Producers Cope with Stress

By Russell Lackey and Trisha Wheelock for Faith & Leadership via The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Iowa News Service reporting for T…

Environment

Coloradans Brace for Higher Energy Bills in Summer

Coloradans are not likely to see much relief in their utility bills any time soon, as a late May cold spell gives way to the full heat of summer…

Social Issues

CT Child Tax-Rebate Application Open Through July 31

Connecticut parents can apply for the state Child Tax Rebate through July 31. Anti-poverty advocates say the money will serve as additional relief …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021