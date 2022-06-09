Thursday, June 9, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 9, 2022
Play

Coloradans brace for higher energy bills this summer, Washington state nursing home workers demand raises promised by the legislature, and advocates are "breaking silences" for Ohioans with disabilities.

2022Talks - June 9, 2022
Play

A Uvalde mass shooting survivor and victims' families testify before lawmakers, the DOJ launches a review of the Uvalde incident, and an armed man is arrested outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
Hispanic-Serving Institutions Help Get Students Over Finish Line

Play

Thursday, June 9, 2022   

Advocates for equal access to education say college rankings traditionally prioritize characteristics such as selectivity and prestige over student success and outcomes. But a new economic-mobility index incorporates data pointed such as return on investment for low-income students and percentage of Pell-eligible students enrolled.

Dr. Fernando Delgado, president of CUNY Lehman College, noted the university is located in the north Bronx, and nearly half its students are first-generation, more than 80% are Hispanic or Black and more than half are Pell recipients. He said the new indicator provides more useful information to them.

"We are by and large an institution of, by and for the Bronx," Delgado explained. "Economic mobility and being an economic driver is a key component of a student's perception of why they are going to go to college and why they would choose Lehman."

Lehman College ranks ninth according to the economic mobility index. It's one of the more than 550 Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) across the nation often playing a large role in helping low-income students over the finish line.

Delgado added many of Lehman's students struggle to access basic needs such as food and transportation. And he pointed out Lehman has no student housing, which means students have to navigate New York's lack of affordable housing.

"We can hold down our prices, we can increase our scholarships, we can increase summer funding or work study jobs on campus," Delgado outlined. "But we can't control what the external market does in New York City in terms of housing prices."

Even as HSIs work to increase outreach and access, Hispanic enrollment in higher education fell by 5% during the height of the pandemic. And enrollment among first-time Hispanic college students dropped by nearly 20%.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.


