Hispanic-Serving Institutions Help Get Students Over Finish Line

Advocates for equal access to education say college rankings traditionally prioritize characteristics such as selectivity and prestige over student success and outcomes. But a new economic-mobility index incorporates data pointed such as return on investment for low-income students and percentage of Pell-eligible students enrolled.



Dr. Fernando Delgado, president of CUNY Lehman College, noted the university is located in the north Bronx, and nearly half its students are first-generation, more than 80% are Hispanic or Black and more than half are Pell recipients. He said the new indicator provides more useful information to them.



"We are by and large an institution of, by and for the Bronx," Delgado explained. "Economic mobility and being an economic driver is a key component of a student's perception of why they are going to go to college and why they would choose Lehman."



Lehman College ranks ninth according to the economic mobility index. It's one of the more than 550 Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) across the nation often playing a large role in helping low-income students over the finish line.



Delgado added many of Lehman's students struggle to access basic needs such as food and transportation. And he pointed out Lehman has no student housing, which means students have to navigate New York's lack of affordable housing.



"We can hold down our prices, we can increase our scholarships, we can increase summer funding or work study jobs on campus," Delgado outlined. "But we can't control what the external market does in New York City in terms of housing prices."



Even as HSIs work to increase outreach and access, Hispanic enrollment in higher education fell by 5% during the height of the pandemic. And enrollment among first-time Hispanic college students dropped by nearly 20%.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



References: Economic mobility index Third Way 01/27/2022

Enrollment data Nat'l Student Clearinghouse Research Center 11/18/2021



Colleges and universities have had to rethink higher education in the pandemic, and make the learning experience more flexible. A new program at Morgan State University focuses on degrees for adult learners returning to school.



Its College of Interdisciplinary and Continuing Studies offers non-traditional students, returning students, working adults and others the chance to finish a degree, drawing in part from their own knowledge and professional experience. Nicholas Vaught, Morgan State's interim assistant dean of academics and student success, said they can be transfer students or former students who attended anywhere from two to 40 years ago.



"I think one of the things that is going to drive students to programs isn't just how easy is it to register," he said, "but, 'Do I have someone to talk to at the university? Do I have an adviser who knows me?' I think that's going to really set us apart."



Vaught said students can transfer up to 90 credits toward their degree and can take classes on campus or online. The college launched its first cohort this past spring with about a dozen students. For the fall semester, Vaught said they are on track to admit about 200.



A report from Gallup and Lumina Foundation revealed that about one-third of bachelor's degree students recently have considered "stopping out" of school because of personal challenges. Vaught said interdisciplinary programs have broader requirements, which can help make a degree more attainable.



"These are folks working full-time, sometimes with young children or grown children," he said. "We can work with students as, 'Hey, I can only take two classes at a time, because I know the time commitment that's going to take. But I'm going to find a degree pathway that's going to allow me to still move through efficiently but not be overloaded.'"



Morgan State's interdisciplinary program offers eight undergraduate degrees in subjects such as engineering, information and computational sciences, and health and human services. It also offers five masters and five Ph.D programs. Vaught added that the in-state tuition rate will apply to all students in the college, regardless of their residency status.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



References: Report Gallup/Lumina 2022



