Report: Shutting Down Line 5 Would Increase Gas Prices Half a Penny

New court documents in Michigan show that shutting down the Line 5 pipelines, which run under the Straits of Mackinac, would have a negligible impact on the cost of gasoline.



The State of Michigan ordered the pipelines to be closed more than a year ago, but the Canadian gas company Enbridge Energy maintains that would lead to major energy disruptions in the region.



A court document from Neil K. Earnest, an energy-industry consultant hired by Enbridge, reveals an estimate that the increase to gas prices would be half of 1 cent per gallon.



Debbie Chizewer, managing attorney with Earthjustice, represents Bay Mills Indian Community - which she noted has depended on the Straits of Mackinac for centuries.



"Shutting down Line 5 will have almost no impact on gas prices," said Chizewer. "But it will speed the inevitable transition to clean energy and protect communities like Bay Mills from the disastrous consequences of climate change."



Enbridge Spokesperson Ryan Duffy says the increase of half a penny does not include the cost of job losses to the Michigan economy if Line 5 is shut down - and he notes that estimate is for after replacement infrastructure is in place.



He adds that the war in Ukraine makes this a fraught time to consider closing oil pipelines.



Douglas Jester, managing partner of 5 Lakes Energy, said the document shows the cost of propane will increase by about 9 cents per gallon, but he pointed out that Canada also has been developing pipelines to ship propane to world markets.



He said that would have a larger impact on prices than the closure of Line 5.



"Due to reductions in gasoline demand," said Jester, "due to electric-vehicle adoption and smart switching from propane to heat pumps, will more than make up for the price increases from closing Line 5."



Advocates for the Great Lakes urge President Joe Biden to stand with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to activate an orderly shutdown of the pipelines.



They say a spill from Line 5 would cost the Great Lakes billions in damages, threaten thousands of species of wildlife and put drinking water at risk.







References: Court Documents Expose Enbridge Lies Oil & Water Don't Mix 6/7/22

Governor Whitmer Takes Action to Shut Down the Line 5 Dual Pipelines... the Governor of Michigan 11/13/20



get more stories like this via email



Those who want to see the Castner Range outside of El Paso protected hope this will be the year President Joe Biden uses his authority to designate the area a national monument under the 1906 Antiquities Act.



Groups in El Paso have been working for more than 50 years to gain access to and protect the Castner landscape, which is U.S. military property and not open to the public. Janae' Reneaud Field, executive director of the Frontera Land Alliance, said she feels opening the 7,000-acre range would create a better sense of community.



"In an area where's there a high population," she said, "having more public access for people to enjoy our natural surroundings - the historic and cultural components that are at Castner Range - brings a sense of pride to the community."



In a letter to Biden on Tuesday, 92 organizations wrote that designating Castner Range a national monument would affirm his commitment to protecting national treasures, and counteract a history of inequitable access to the outdoors. A visit by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in March buoyed locals' hopes that a monument designation would be forthcoming.



Under the Castner Range National Monument Act, the Interior Department would be required to create a management plan to protect and restore habitat, enhance recreational opportunities and remediate any hazards - such as munitions and explosives still buried there from its Fort Bliss training days.



Ángel Peña, executive director of the Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project, said the designation would align with the Biden administration's pledge to conserve 30% of the nation's lands, waters and ocean by 2030.



"It's exciting to hear that this administration is looking to see how they can leverage the Antiquities Act to really help redefine even what conservation looks like," he said.



Castner Range is home to more than 7,000 acres of desert land.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



References: Letter to Biden League of Conservation Voters 6/7/2022

Castner Range National Monument Act U.S. Congress 2022



get more stories like this via email



June is National Rivers Month, and New Mexicans who want the Gila and San Francisco Rivers protected monitored U.S. Senate talks this week on the M.H. "Dutch" Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act.



Small-business owners, tribes, landowners and others have been working on the proposal for nearly a decade, said Martyn Pearson, who runs the Hike and Bike shop in Silver City, at the gateway to the Gila Wilderness.



"You want to talk about river health, you want to talk about protecting one of the last free-flowing rivers, this is good," he said. "This is really good that this is happening right now - because, from a lot of different angles, this river needs helping."



First introduced in 2020, the legislation would secure segments of the Gila River located primarily in the Gila Wilderness - America's first federally protected wilderness area - by designating nearly 450 miles as Wild and Scenic.



Pearson said safeguarding the state's rivers is a critical means of mitigating the effects of climate change, as well as protecting the Aldo Leopold Wilderness for future generations.



"Somebody thought that it would be important that somebody could go in there and see it, exactly how it is, unchanged - the Gila is running right through it," he said. "And it deserves that same protection, because it could help make sure that the river is enjoyable for people long after we're gone."



President Joe Biden will travel to New Mexico later this week in the wake of multiple record-breaking wildfires. Pearson, a kayaker, said he'll find the state in a tough spot right now.



"It's so dry, that when it snows, the snowmelt goes straight into the ground - very little of it makes it into the rivers," he said. "And so, for the last three springs when we're there, we're sitting around we're waiting, 'Oh, I wonder when that short window is going to open and we can get out onto the Gila,' and it never comes. And that has a pretty big impact on fishing."



A 2020 report said water-related activities contribute at least $427 million to the state's annual economy.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



References: River Democracy Act U.S. Congress 2021

M.H. &amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Dutch&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act U.S. Congress 2021



get more stories like this via email

