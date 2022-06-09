Thursday, June 9, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 9, 2022
Play

Coloradans brace for higher energy bills this summer, Washington state nursing home workers demand raises promised by the legislature, and advocates are "breaking silences" for Ohioans with disabilities.

2022Talks - June 9, 2022
Play

A Uvalde mass shooting survivor and victims' families testify before lawmakers, the DOJ launches a review of the Uvalde incident, and an armed man is arrested outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Social Issues  |  Gun Violence Prevention    News
MN Cities Part of Rallies Calling for End to Gun Violence

Play

Thursday, June 9, 2022   

As policymakers debate gun-control laws in light of the latest mass shootings in the U.S., a youth-led organization is planning weekend demonstrations around the country to demand action. Events are planned in several Minnesota cities.

This Saturday, March for Our Lives will host rallies in roughly 450 locations. The group was formed after the Parkland, Florida, school shootings in 2018.

Shaun Laden, president of the education support professionals' chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, said America is unique in how it is routinely affected by gun violence. He added demonstrators are determined to not let the latest incidents fade in the public's memory without substantive changes.

"Our young people are bearing the brunt of this, and so we got to do things differently," Laden asserted. "I think that's what this mobilization around the country [is], coming together to say enough is enough. There needs to be, and there will be, political consequences for elected leaders who don't support gun control."

He will be at the Minneapolis rally. Other events are scheduled for Brainerd, St. Cloud, Rochester and Albert Lea. Advocates are calling for actions such as a federal ban on assault weapons and a national "red flag" law. Many Republicans argued there needs to be more security at schools, and an emphasis on mental health.

While there are partisan divides, public polls show a majority of Americans want stronger gun laws. The latest calls follow the Texas school shooting that left 19 students dead.

Laden acknowledged the issue plays out differently in communities around the U.S., noting the many young people who have been killed in Minneapolis away from school. He added this weekend's rallies can keep the conversation going.

"When you're trying to seek institutional change against an entrenched status quo, it can take time," Laden emphasized. "You got to stay at it and continue to talk to people about what they believe."

A larger rally will be held in Washington, D.C. Saturday with several prominent speakers, as well as remarks from teachers and survivors of gun violence.


