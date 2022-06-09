Utah Nonprofit to Turn Surrendered Firearms into Garden Tools

Gun violence has become an epidemic across America, leaving many people frightened and wondering what can be done about it. A Utah group is taking action with a unique event this weekend to reduce the number of guns on the streets.



A nonprofit group is hosting a Guns to Gardens event Saturday, where Utahns who no longer want or need their guns can safely surrender them and go home with a new garden tool.



Nancy Halden, communications director with the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah, said they are taking the Bible verse to "beat swords into plowshares" literally and turn the firearms into garden implements.



"We partner with an organization out of Colorado called RAW Tools," said Halden. "What they do is take donated, unwanted guns, dismantle them with a chop saw, and then they have a portable forge and they turn them into tools on the spot."



Halden said their version of the national Guns to Gardens event isn't likely to solve America's gun problem, but is a small step toward reducing the number of dangerous firearms.



The event is Saturday afternoon at Grace Presbyterian Church in Sandy.



She said the event is designed to prevent further gun violence from unwanted firearms in households where vulnerable children, adults and the elderly reside, adding that Utah has one of the highest rates of suicide by gun and gun violence in domestic disputes.



"As the number of gun owners has gone up, gun violence has gone up," said Halden. "In addition to that, here in Utah, they passed permit-less carry, so you had a lot of first-time gun buyers buying guns because they were afraid and they're not trained."



She said in addition to hosting events like Guns to Gardens, the Gun Violence Prevention Center works to inform and encourage sensible gun ownership.



"We're trying to educate those people who choose to have guns about responsible gun ownership," said Halden. "And those people who no longer want their guns, we're trying to urge them to get those guns out of their home."



Halden says they plan to host similar events in other parts of the state. For more information on Guns to Gardens, go to GVPC.org.



As policymakers debate gun-control laws in light of the latest mass shootings in the U.S., a youth-led organization is planning weekend demonstrations around the country to demand action. Events are planned in several Minnesota cities.



This Saturday, March for Our Lives will host rallies in roughly 450 locations. The group was formed after the Parkland, Florida, school shootings in 2018.



Shaun Laden, president of the education support professionals' chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, said America is unique in how it is routinely affected by gun violence. He added demonstrators are determined to not let the latest incidents fade in the public's memory without substantive changes.



"Our young people are bearing the brunt of this, and so we got to do things differently," Laden asserted. "I think that's what this mobilization around the country [is], coming together to say enough is enough. There needs to be, and there will be, political consequences for elected leaders who don't support gun control."



He will be at the Minneapolis rally. Other events are scheduled for Brainerd, St. Cloud, Rochester and Albert Lea. Advocates are calling for actions such as a federal ban on assault weapons and a national "red flag" law. Many Republicans argued there needs to be more security at schools, and an emphasis on mental health.



While there are partisan divides, public polls show a majority of Americans want stronger gun laws. The latest calls follow the Texas school shooting that left 19 students dead.



Laden acknowledged the issue plays out differently in communities around the U.S., noting the many young people who have been killed in Minneapolis away from school. He added this weekend's rallies can keep the conversation going.



"When you're trying to seek institutional change against an entrenched status quo, it can take time," Laden emphasized. "You got to stay at it and continue to talk to people about what they believe."



A larger rally will be held in Washington, D.C. Saturday with several prominent speakers, as well as remarks from teachers and survivors of gun violence.



