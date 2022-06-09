Utah Nonprofit to Turn Surrendered Firearms into Garden Tools

Gun violence has become an epidemic across America, leaving many people frightened and wondering what can be done about it. A Utah group is taking action with a unique event this weekend to reduce the number of guns on the streets.
A nonprofit group is hosting a Guns to Gardens event Saturday, where Utahns who no longer want or need their guns can safely surrender them and go home with a new garden tool.
Nancy Halden, communications director with the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah, said they are taking the Bible verse to "beat swords into plowshares" literally and turn the firearms into garden implements.
"We partner with an organization out of Colorado called RAW Tools," said Halden. "What they do is take donated, unwanted guns, dismantle them with a chop saw, and then they have a portable forge and they turn them into tools on the spot."
Halden said their version of the national Guns to Gardens event isn't likely to solve America's gun problem, but is a small step toward reducing the number of dangerous firearms.
The event is Saturday afternoon at Grace Presbyterian Church in Sandy.
She said the event is designed to prevent further gun violence from unwanted firearms in households where vulnerable children, adults and the elderly reside, adding that Utah has one of the highest rates of suicide by gun and gun violence in domestic disputes.
"As the number of gun owners has gone up, gun violence has gone up," said Halden. "In addition to that, here in Utah, they passed permit-less carry, so you had a lot of first-time gun buyers buying guns because they were afraid and they're not trained."
She said in addition to hosting events like Guns to Gardens, the Gun Violence Prevention Center works to inform and encourage sensible gun ownership.
"We're trying to educate those people who choose to have guns about responsible gun ownership," said Halden. "And those people who no longer want their guns, we're trying to urge them to get those guns out of their home."
Halden says they plan to host similar events in other parts of the state. For more information on Guns to Gardens, go to GVPC.org.
As policymakers debate gun-control laws in light of the latest mass shootings in the U.S., a youth-led organization is planning weekend demonstrations around the country to demand action. Events are planned in several Minnesota cities.
This Saturday, March for Our Lives will host rallies in roughly 450 locations. The group was formed after the Parkland, Florida, school shootings in 2018.
Shaun Laden, president of the education support professionals' chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, said America is unique in how it is routinely affected by gun violence. He added demonstrators are determined to not let the latest incidents fade in the public's memory without substantive changes.
"Our young people are bearing the brunt of this, and so we got to do things differently," Laden asserted. "I think that's what this mobilization around the country [is], coming together to say enough is enough. There needs to be, and there will be, political consequences for elected leaders who don't support gun control."
He will be at the Minneapolis rally. Other events are scheduled for Brainerd, St. Cloud, Rochester and Albert Lea. Advocates are calling for actions such as a federal ban on assault weapons and a national "red flag" law. Many Republicans argued there needs to be more security at schools, and an emphasis on mental health.
While there are partisan divides, public polls show a majority of Americans want stronger gun laws. The latest calls follow the Texas school shooting that left 19 students dead.
Laden acknowledged the issue plays out differently in communities around the U.S., noting the many young people who have been killed in Minneapolis away from school. He added this weekend's rallies can keep the conversation going.
"When you're trying to seek institutional change against an entrenched status quo, it can take time," Laden emphasized. "You got to stay at it and continue to talk to people about what they believe."
A larger rally will be held in Washington, D.C. Saturday with several prominent speakers, as well as remarks from teachers and survivors of gun violence.
More than 300 marches are set for this weekend, including dozens in California, all calling on Congress to tighten gun laws in the wake of an onslaught of mass shootings.
Advocates are calling for a federal ban on assault weapons, a national gun and ammunition licensing system, a law to raise the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21, and a national "red flag" law.
University of California Berkeley sophomore Shaadi Ahmadzadeh is helping organize the rally in front of the Los Angeles City Hall. She said young people need to vote, but also speak out at every opportunity.
"Consistency with making your voice heard at every level of government is important," she said. "Reach out to teachers, teachers' unions, principals, administrators, PTA moms, student council, because every little bit of action, no matter how small or how large, is a lifesaver."
Other gun-safety proposals include a national gun buy-back and disposal program and more investment in suicide-prevention efforts.
Opponents of stricter gun laws have said they violate the rights of law-abiding gun owners and would do little to stem the violence. Some have proposed to arm more teachers and post more police officers at schools.
Ahmadzadeh pointed to the failures in Uvalde, Texas, that led law enforcement to stand outside the door of an elementary school for more than an hour as 19 children and two teachers perished. She said it's better to reach troubled kids before they turn to violence.
"Why arm teachers," she said, "when you can arm schools with psychologists? My high school had a part-time psychologist for about 1,200 kids. She was only there Friday mornings. And that was one of the good schools."
A list of events is online at MarchForOurLives.com.
Teachers and students from across Indiana will march in Indianapolis on Saturday to demand action on preventing gun violence. The event is part of the national March for Our Lives protest, with similar actions in cities across the state and country this weekend.
Randy Harrison, vice president of the Indiana chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said the goal is to push lawmakers to take up new gun-safety measures.
"For far too long," he said, "children and educators - and the families of those children and educators - have been on the receiving end of the gun violence."
In July, Indiana will enact a controversial law allowing people to carry handguns without a permit. It'll still be illegal for folks who previously were barred from carrying a handgun to do so come July 1 - although gun-safety advocates have contended the permitting process is essential to catching those people early. At least 24 other states have adopted similar policies.
According to the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, Indiana's gun death rate increased by 78% from 2011 to 2020, more than double the pace of the national average in the same time period. Harrison, a high-school government teacher from Anderson, said the protests aren't anti-Second Amendment.
"It's promoting ways to keep all of us safe," he said, "and yes, it could include mental-health policies and things like that, but I think it's got to be a conglomerate of policies that focus on this issue."
The last national March for Our Lives event was held in 2018, and this year's action comes just weeks after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 students and two teachers dead. The Everytown report said guns are the leading cause of death among Hoosier children and teens, ending an average of 110 lives each year.
