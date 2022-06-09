Thursday, June 9, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 9, 2022
Play

Coloradans brace for higher energy bills this summer, Washington state nursing home workers demand raises promised by the legislature, and advocates are "breaking silences" for Ohioans with disabilities.

2022Talks - June 9, 2022
Play

A Uvalde mass shooting survivor and victims' families testify before lawmakers, the DOJ launches a review of the Uvalde incident, and an armed man is arrested outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

WA Nursing Home Workers Demand Raises Promised by Legislature

Play

Thursday, June 9, 2022   

Nursing home workers at a Washington state facility are calling on their employer to raise their wages with money set aside in the Legislature's budget for the purpose.

Members of Service Employees International Union Local 775 held an informational picket Wednesday at the Arcadia Medical Resort of Talbot in Renton. The union said the facility is not using $48 million from lawmakers this year aimed at raising pay at nursing homes.

Linda Long, a nursing assistant at the facility and a member of the union, spoke from the rally about working through the pandemic.

"So many of our people have left the industry and went to different occupations because why work if you can't get paid?" Long stressed. "You're risking your life and they're not compensating it."

The informational picket drew a crowd of workers, as well as Rep. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac. Negotiations between workers and Arcadia Medical Resort of Talbot are ongoing. The facility did not return a request for comment before deadline.

Long noted the nursing home often is understaffed and people are overworked, which does a disservice to the residents who live there.

"A lot of people live here and they need to know it's not their only, last step in their life," Long asserted. "They need to be able to know that they can enjoy any time they have left."

The union criticized the facility's $18 per hour proposal, saying it is below a livable wage in King County, where the cost of living is high.

Disclosure: SEIU 775 contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Studies show that there is more than one gun for each of 330 million Americans, and 110 people are killed every day due to gun violence. (Artfully-79/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Utah Nonprofit to Turn Surrendered Firearms into Garden Tools

Gun violence has become an epidemic across America, leaving many people frightened and wondering what can be done about it. A Utah group is taking …

Social Issues

Early Primary Voting Ends Tomorrow in Nevada

Early voting in the Nevada primary ends tomorrow, but if you miss it, don't despair. There are still multiple ways to vote. Brian Harris, voter …

Social Issues

Poll: Older Mainers Worry About Inflation, Prescription Drug Prices

Ahead of next Tuesday's primary election, new polling shows many Mainers are extremely motivated to vote, and reveals the issues that matter most to …

Following the Uvalde tragedy, supporters of tighter gun laws say Congress can't fail to act as it did after the Sandy Hook shooting a decade ago. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Cities Part of Rallies Calling for End to Gun Violence

As policymakers debate gun-control laws in light of the latest mass shootings in the U.S., a youth-led organization is planning weekend …

Environment

Mixing Faith and Farming to Help Producers Cope with Stress

By Russell Lackey and Trisha Wheelock for Faith & Leadership via The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Iowa News Service reporting for T…

Energy Outreach Colorado has helped Coloradans pay overdue utility bills at an average cost of $591, where previous bills averaged between $400 to $500. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Coloradans Brace for Higher Energy Bills in Summer

Coloradans are not likely to see much relief in their utility bills any time soon, as a late May cold spell gives way to the full heat of summer…

Social Issues

CT Child Tax-Rebate Application Open Through July 31

Connecticut parents can apply for the state Child Tax Rebate through July 31. Anti-poverty advocates say the money will serve as additional relief …

Health and Wellness

WI Governor Calls Special Session to Attempt Repeal of 1849 Abortion Ban

Gov. Tony Evers is calling the Legislature back to Madison this month to vote on repealing the state's 1849 abortion ban. The move comes as the U.S…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021