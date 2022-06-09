Mixing Faith and Farming to Help Producers Cope with Stress

By Russell Lackey and Trisha Wheelock for Faith & Leadership via The Daily Yonder.

Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Iowa News Service reporting for The Daily Yonder-Public News Service Collaboration



In the 1960s sitcom "Green Acres," wealthy New Yorkers leave the city for rural life. As the show's twangy theme song says, "Farm living is the life for me." It's a funny, lighthearted show - but in reality, many farmers' lives are far from idyllic.



In January 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report on suicide rates by occupation. Farmers landed in the top five. Along with workers in construction, mining, transportation, and services such as auto repair, workers in agriculture die by suicide at disproportionally high rates. The complexity of farming, along with isolation, shame over economic distress, and a lack of mental health resources is fueling this epidemic.



Four years ago, we launched The Moses Project, a program to equip rural pastors with resources for congregational leadership, connect them to peers and support them with mentors. Our hope was to inspire innovative thinking among those serving in rural settings. The effort is funded by a Thriving in Ministry grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.



The name for the project came from Deuteronomy 34:7: "Moses was 120 years old when he died; his sight was unimpaired and his vigor had not abated" (NRSV). The idea is that where there is vision, there is passion. We hoped to inspire vision among pastors. We didn't know that this work would also help improve mental health among farmers.



One of the program's exemplars is the Rev. Grant Woodley, a fourth-generation farmer and a Lutheran pastor. Woodley's bivocational work places him in a unique position to inform and inspire his colleagues. Speaking to a group of pastors, Woodley said, "Farmers face tremendous pressure, as global dynamics, the weather, economic markets - both domestic and global - and politics all factor into the business of farming."



That pressure can kill. We have pastors who've buried high school students and farmers in their 20s and 30s who feel overwhelmed at not being able to continue the family legacy. These deaths take a heavy toll on the local community - including the pastors themselves.



Yet farmers can serve as positive models, Woodley said. To survive, farmers need to be flexible in their business; they also need to be empathetic to care for themselves and loved ones in their community.



Woodley then challenged his colleagues to be pastors who "think like farmers": to be flexible and empathetic with the long game in mind. In other words, to practice traditioned innovation.



This challenge resonated for the Rev. Stephen Zeller, a project participant, who serves a rural congregation at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cole Camp, Missouri. Zeller began thinking about the mental health of farmers in his church and community. He realized that no one talked about mental health. With empathy for the community, Zeller and his church decided to act.



The church hosted a concert at a family farm featuring the Peterson Farm Brothers band. Funded by a grant, it was touted as a "We love our farmers" event and included family activities and food. Zeller also invited participation from the local University of Missouri Extension Office.



The outdoor event was attended by 150-200 people and included eight representatives from the extension office - and lots of resources on suicide awareness for rural communities. Some farmers quietly grabbed pamphlets and avoided making eye contact. Others connected with church members, extension representatives and others.



The success of the concert led to further collaboration. Zeller's church partnered with a clinic for farmers. This free event included students completing a rural-track internship through the University of Missouri School of Medicine, who provided mental health screenings, a presentation on mental health and suicide awareness, and a free lunch.



By thinking like a farmer, Zeller identified needs in the community and sought collaboration partners who were already active in mental health support for rural communities. Such work not only helps the congregation flourish; it also brings an awareness that can save lives.



One thing is clear: Pastors and church leaders stand in a crucial space within rural America. Their buildings are often the nicest ones in town, and everyone has passed through those spaces for weddings, funerals, baptisms and other life events. When pastors and churches take the time to be flexible and creative, many blessings arise.



Zeller explains: "Being able to notice what we were doing well, what didn't need to be done, and what the needs around us were at that time allowed us to create new partnerships and offer God's love where it was really needed."



The church has an important role to play in facilitating conversations about suicide, mental health and other needs faced by rural communities. Unlike Moses, who watched a generation of his community die in the wilderness, we as rural pastors can work to help a generation of farmers live.



If we commit to thinking like farmers, with empathy and creativity, lives can be changed. And maybe over time, we might help more people in our communities say, "Farm living is the life for me."



Russell Lackey and Trisha Wheelock wrote this article for Faith & Leadership via The Daily Yonder.





get more stories like this via email



By Liz Carey for The Daily Yonder. Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan for North Carolina News Service, reporting for The Daily Yonder-Public News Service Collaboration.



Rural hospitals, already struggling with financial strains due to COVID-19, face an even more significant threat, experts say: the workforce shortage.



Hospitals say they are short on workers in all areas of the health-care system, not just the clinical ones. According to the American Hospital Association, about 20% of all hospitals across the country expect worker shortages to reach dire levels.



"It (the pandemic) has really stressed the workforce in ways that we're not going to recover from for decades," said Julia Harris, a senior policy analyst with the Bipartisan Policy Center. According to Haris, 2021 saw the biggest drop in the number of nurses in the workforce in history. Over 100,000 nurses disappeared from the hospitals' nursing supply, putting a lot of pressure on smaller facilities to hire nurses.



"But then, the smaller rural hospitals really can't compete dollar for dollar with other centers and so workforce is their number one expense," she said. "When we're talking about competition to keep the people needed to run a hospital, it's very scary to think about what they're going to do when the federal funds dry up."



The pandemic hasn't stopped causing workforce issues, said Dr. James Hoekstra, president of High Point Medical Center, during a webinar hosted by the North Carolina Healthcare Association.



"The stresses that were put on the health-care systems, especially the rural hospitals, during the pandemic are actually continuing," Hoekstra said during the webinar. "We have lost a lot of providers to retirement. We've lost a lot of providers to going to different areas of the country to travel and earn more money. We've lost a lot of providers and staff to burnout and what we've been left with is a situation where we've had to hire a lot of what we call travelers or contract labor."



That leaves the hospital with higher costs.



During the pandemic, thanks to federal Covid funding, rural hospitals were able to pay top dollar for travel nurses, sometimes paying as much as $200 per hour. Those salaries were subsidized with federal COVID relief funds. Now, all hospitals pay between $7,400 and $1,400 per week, according to Vivian Healthcare, a health-care labor placement company. And with COVID funding drying up, hospitals are responsible for all of those fees.



Whitfield Regional Hospital in Demopolis, Alabama, lists a travel nurse opening on Vivian for just under $1,700 a week - which includes a more than $900 a week salary, plus a nearly $700 a week tax-free stipend for a 13-week assignment. The hospital currently has 20 openings for full-time nurses.



According to a Vivian spokesperson, staff nurses traditionally make far less than travel nurses. Currently, the national average for a staff nurse is about $37 an hour, while travel nurses make on average $3,600 a week, the spokesman said in an interview.



"Rural hospitals pay more generally, especially factoring in cost of living (e.g. Houston average weekly is $2,761. Lubbock, Texas, is $2,831). During the pandemic, wages have shown the strongest correlation to COVID case counts rather than geography," the spokesman said.



At Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, nurse positions start around $30 an hour, CEO Shawn Tester told Kaiser Health News. At the height of the pandemic, the hospital paid staffing agencies around $175 per hour. Now that fee is down to over $100 an hour, he said, but the hospital is working to negotiate that rate down further.



According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. health-care organizations will need to fill nearly 200,000 nursing positions every year from now until 2030. Some studies even project that the country will face a shortage of more than 29,000 nurse practitioners by 2025.



Vivian's research into nursing shows the outlook for clinical staffing doesn't look good. Nearly 65% of the 3,000 nurses they surveyed said they were looking to transition out of the profession in the next five years. Almost half (44%) said they felt like their unit is short-staffed "all the time."



National organizations hope Congress will step in to do something about it.



In a letter to U.S. Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Tom Cole, R-Okla., chair and ranking member of the House Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies, the AHA said that 781 hospitals across the country, or 18.9%, said they would face critical staffing shortages.



"While the nation may be rounding the corner in the battle against COVID-19, the health-care workforce continues to contend with many immediate challenges related to the pandemic, as well as a health-care landscape that has been deeply altered," the AHA wrote.



The AHA is asking Congress for $1.51 billion to fund health-care workforce development programs for the 2023 fiscal year's budget, including $374 million for rural health programs. The request represents an increase of $43 million over levels approved in 2022.



"Rural health programs... are vital to ensuring that needed services remain available in America's rural communities," the AHA said. "We also urge Congress to support funding to establish a Rural Emergency Hospital Technical Assistance Program, to support rural hospitals who are making the transition to maintain critical services for their communities."





get more stories like this via email



Ballots are due for Oregon's primary election on Tuesday, and one key issue for voters is the rights of workers who grow the state's food. Farmworkers were considered essential during the pandemic, but still are fighting for better conditions.



Aldo Solano, strategic partnerships manager for Oregon Food Bank, said farmworkers already were more likely to experience hunger, and the pandemic made it worse.



"Farmworkers are some of the lowest-paid workers in Oregon, earning less than $20,000 a year on average," Solano observed. "We understand at Oregon Food Bank that, in order to be able to really eliminate hunger at its root causes, we need to be fighting and working to improve the different systems that perpetuate poverty and that create conditions for folks to be food insecure."



Solano pointed out Oregon's food system is anchored by nearly 175,000 migrant and seasonal farmworkers.



Although pay is low for Oregon farmworkers, they achieved a victory in this year's legislative session. Lawmakers passed a bill securing overtime pay for those who work more than 40 hours a week.



Solano noted it was a major focus for Oregon Food Bank during the session.



"When we asked the question of how do we eliminate hunger, the root causes of hunger, this was one of the priority pieces of legislation that some of our partners were working on that we were able to get behind and support in different ways," Solano recalled.



He added organizations like the farmworkers' rights group Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste (PCUN) were instrumental in getting the bill passed.



Oregon Food Bank, a nonpartisan nonprofit, surveyed candidates for governor about food

insecurity. The responses are posted on its website and include a question about conditions for farmworkers.



Solano emphasized it will say a lot about the candidates.



"It's important to take a hard look at how elected officials or the folks who are running for office are speaking about, I think, a community that's so vital to the state and our communities who are at the beginning of our food chain," Solano contended.



The deadline to vote is Tuesday. Drop sites for ballots will be open until 8 p.m.



Disclosure: Oregon Food Bank contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: House Bill 4002 04/15/2022

Candidate survey Ore. Food Bank 2022



get more stories like this via email

