Friday, June 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 10, 2022
Americans urge lawmakers to take gun violence prevention seriously, committee chairs say Trump's stolen election lies motivated the Jan. 6 attack, and groups in Texas offer vaccines for the Latino community.

2022Talks - June 10, 2022
A majority in a new poll say it's more important to control gun violence than to protect gun rights, the House approves red-flag legislation, and Liz Cheney says Trump encouraged calls for violence on Jan. 6.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Social Issues  |  Gun Violence Prevention    News
MA Educators, Nurses Join Call for Federal Gun Legislation

Friday, June 10, 2022   

This Saturday, groups across the country are taking to the streets to call for federal legislation to prevent gun violence, in the wake of the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Educators and nurses unions in Massachusetts are standing in solidarity with "March for Our Lives," the group organizing this weekend's protests.

Katie Murphy, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association and an intensive care nurse at Brigham and Women's Hospital, thinks a good place to start would be a ban on assault weapons.

"People are taking to the streets and professional organizations are coming out and saying, 'There are real actions we can take to keep children and people safe. Let's do it, and they have to go beyond some red-flag laws,' " Murphy emphasized.

Some lawmakers in Congress are already getting the message, with the House passing a bill largely along party lines to raise the age for purchasing firearms from 18 to 21, ban ghost guns and require safe storage of firearms, among other measures. Republicans are largely opposed to the legislation, and the Senate continues to work on a bipartisan compromise bill.

Massachusetts ranks 4th in the U.S. for its strong gun-safety laws, but the annual average for gun deaths in the state is 255, according to the group Everytown for Gun Safety.

Murphy argued more needs to be done to repair the harm gun violence does to communities.

"You know, this is a public health issue, and we have to do everything possible to study gun violence and the effects on families and communities," Murphy stressed. "That would be an important place to start."

She urged lawmakers not to wait for more tragic incidents to occur before taking national action. At least nine March for Our Lives rallies are taking place in Massachusetts alone this Saturday, in Amherst, Boston, Ipswich and more.


