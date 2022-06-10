Lagging in Vaccinations, TX Latinos Offered COVID Shots at Church

Promoting the theme "unity in community," the Hispanic Access Foundation has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to Latino churches in three Texas communities.
Aurie Garcia, secretary of Hope of Life Church of God in Houston, said they want more people to either get vaccinated or at least get the right resources about the vaccines.
"We're seeing a lot of people that are still getting sick today, even when they use the masks, people are still getting the virus," Garcia observed. "I think it's important, and I tell them, 'It's still around.' "
The Hope of Life Church of God in Houston is offering vaccine clinics every Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Power of God church in McAllen and the Living Covenant Church in El Paso are offering similar clinics through August.
David Armijo, chief of programs for the Hispanic Access Foundation, said many people feel more comfortable getting care at their church alongside people they know and trust.
"Many of them had not come because they had a fear that they wouldn't have material in Spanish," Armijo pointed out. "They'd have to fill out information, they wouldn't have a translator. So, being able to provide these clinics in heavy Latino areas has been a big success."
The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected Latino communities in the U.S., and Garcia reminded them not even church officials are immune.
"Even our pastor had it. He got COVID, like, a month ago," Garcia recounted. "But he just had to be at home and not to be exposed because of others, but he didn't have any major symptoms."
In addition to Texas, other clinics working to reach Latino families for COVID-19 vaccinations are located in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey and Nevada.
Disclosure: The Hispanic Access Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Education, Environment, Health Issues, Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
North Dakota has new laws in place to protect bicyclists, including those who ride electric bikes, and with gas prices still going up, one health expert said now might be a good time to consider making a bike part of your daily commute.
Dr. Mimi Secor, a family nurse practitioner and fitness advocate, said cycling has obvious health benefits, and doing it on an everyday basis is especially worthwhile because it is not as taxing on the body as some forms of exercise, which bodes well when trying to make it through the workday.
"You're not taking the hit on your joints like you would jogging or running," Secor pointed out. "It's a very gentle exercise."
A rural state like North Dakota can require longer commutes for some workers. Secor, an avid cyclist, said electric bikes could work in those situations. She noted they do not require as much effort, but you still have to pedal. In the last legislative session, North Dakota lawmakers approved several changes, including reclassifying E-bikes, giving them more places to roam.
With summer here, Secor advised bike rides are a good way to connect with nature before North Dakota winters return and make it harder to venture outdoors.
"You're going to notice and experience nature much more on a bicycle than in a car, because you're going to have a more full sensory experience," Secor explained. "You're going to see things up close and at a slower pace."
For those who feel intimidated about getting into cycling, Secor suggested starting small, by riding around your neighborhood. She recommended ensuring the bike works properly and is safe, so you do not start with a negative experience.
Some electric bike manufacturers are launching lines with affordability in mind, but industry officials warn supply-chain issues are still putting pressure on prices for all kinds of bikes.
Heart disease is one of the most pervasive medical issues in America. One survivor said she hopes her experience can provide an important lesson on how to spot early signs of heart issues.
Megan Bucholz, clinical transformation manager for Unified Women's Healthcare and winner of the American Heart Association's 2022 Woman of Impact Award, was struggling with long-haul COVID and recovering from a pulmonary embolism in 2021, when one night her smartwatch alerted her she was experiencing an abnormal heartbeat.
She checked into the hospital, where the doctors caught the issue and put her on medication before it could progress. She hopes other women can learn from her experience.
"I really just want to encourage women to really take a good hard look at themselves," Bucholz asserted. "And make sure that they're taking care of themselves, especially their heart."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the number one cause of death among American women, causing about one out of every five female deaths in 2017.
Bucholz pointed out there are a few simple steps folks can take to maintain heart health, including a healthy diet and regular exercise.
Bucholz was in the midst of fundraising for the American Heart Association's Woman of Impact campaign when her medical event happened. She continued her work while she was recovering. At the end of the nine-week campaign, she had raised more than $20,000 to support women's heart health.
"The fundraising is really about raising awareness for heart health," Bucholz emphasized. "And I thought, 'What a great opportunity to raise awareness, as I'm actually having an event that is part of what I'm raising funds for.' "
According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is a particularly pervasive issue for Black women. Nearly half of all Black women above the age of 20 have some form of heart disease, and the issue kills about 50,000 Black women annually.
Groups that promote the responsible deployment of technology are celebrating the Biden administration's new $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program because it favors fiberoptic technology over broadband communications technologies such as cable, satellite, DSL and wireless.
Gary Bolton - president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association - said fiberoptic connections are faster, more reliable, and can adapt easily to future technological advances.
"You'll be able to do things like smart-grid modernization, public safety, and even advanced services like 5G," said Bolton. "So having this near-limitless capacity is going to really close the digital divide once and for all."
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration aims to ensure that all communities, including underserved low-income rural areas, have high-speed broadband so they don't get left behind in the digital economy.
The funding for the broadband rollout comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Americans for Responsible Technology President and Founder Doug Wood said health groups favor fiber broadband over wireless because wireless cell towers emit radiofrequency radiation. And a 2018 study from the National Institutes of Health linked RF radiation to cancer in lab animals.
"We're beginning to understand that it has biological impacts, even at levels far below what the government considers safe," said Wood. "So, it seems like an unwise decision to start installing wireless antennas and wireless broadband and communities across the country."
Proponents of wireless technology say their products are safe. On their blog, the wireless company Ceragon argues that fixed wireless solutions are dependable, have higher bandwidth, and are faster and cheaper to deploy and maintain.