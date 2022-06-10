Friday, June 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 10, 2022
Play

Americans urge lawmakers to take gun violence prevention seriously, committee chairs say Trump's stolen election lies motivated the Jan. 6 attack, and groups in Texas offer vaccines for the Latino community.

2022Talks - June 10, 2022
Play

A majority in a new poll say it's more important to control gun violence than to protect gun rights, the House approves red-flag legislation, and Liz Cheney says Trump encouraged calls for violence on Jan. 6.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Lagging in Vaccinations, TX Latinos Offered COVID Shots at Church

Play

Friday, June 10, 2022   

Promoting the theme "unity in community," the Hispanic Access Foundation has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to Latino churches in three Texas communities.

Aurie Garcia, secretary of Hope of Life Church of God in Houston, said they want more people to either get vaccinated or at least get the right resources about the vaccines.

"We're seeing a lot of people that are still getting sick today, even when they use the masks, people are still getting the virus," Garcia observed. "I think it's important, and I tell them, 'It's still around.' "

The Hope of Life Church of God in Houston is offering vaccine clinics every Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Power of God church in McAllen and the Living Covenant Church in El Paso are offering similar clinics through August.

David Armijo, chief of programs for the Hispanic Access Foundation, said many people feel more comfortable getting care at their church alongside people they know and trust.

"Many of them had not come because they had a fear that they wouldn't have material in Spanish," Armijo pointed out. "They'd have to fill out information, they wouldn't have a translator. So, being able to provide these clinics in heavy Latino areas has been a big success."

The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected Latino communities in the U.S., and Garcia reminded them not even church officials are immune.

"Even our pastor had it. He got COVID, like, a month ago," Garcia recounted. "But he just had to be at home and not to be exposed because of others, but he didn't have any major symptoms."

In addition to Texas, other clinics working to reach Latino families for COVID-19 vaccinations are located in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey and Nevada.

Disclosure: The Hispanic Access Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Education, Environment, Health Issues, Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Massachusetts is one of 21 states that requires background checks and/or permits to purchase any handgun. (michelmond/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MA Educators, Nurses Join Call for Federal Gun Legislation

This Saturday, groups across the country are taking to the streets to call for federal legislation to prevent gun violence, in the wake of the recent …

Social Issues

NH Students Urge Lawmakers to Take Gun Violence Prevention Seriously

After the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, New Hampshire students are taking to the streets to advocate for stricter …

Environment

MN Nears Next Step in Regulating Underground Carbon Pipelines

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) announced it will soon accept public comments on drafting rules to regulate underground carbon-dioxide…

The number of heat-related deaths in Metro Phoenix increased by almost 400% between 2010 and 2020. (Pixabay)

Environment

AZ Program Trains Volunteers to Help Prevent Heat Deaths

The summer heat in Arizona is downright miserable for most people, but for some it can become deadly, as temperatures often reach 110 degrees or …

Social Issues

New IL Laws Aim to Increase College Enrollment, Retention

Illinois is taking steps to increase higher education opportunities for people across the state. Gov. JB Pritzker signed two higher-ed bills into …

In 2019, West Virginia's McDowell County had the highest gun death rate, followed by Clay County and Roane County, according to data from The Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence. (Flickr)

Social Issues

Gun Safety Focus of Charleston "March for Our Lives" Rally

West Virginians concerned about gun violence are rallying this weekend to put pressure on lawmakers to pass gun-safety measures in the wake of mass sh…

Social Issues

Kansas City Groups Hold First "Caring Communities Day"

This Saturday, the Kansas City Local Investment Commission (LINC) holds its first "Caring Communities Day." The goal is to provide resources to …

Social Issues

Utah Nonprofit to Turn Surrendered Firearms into Garden Tools

Gun violence has become an epidemic across America, leaving many people frightened and wondering what can be done about it. A Utah group is taking …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021