Fake Pills Influencing Ohio's Historic Overdose Rates

Ohio's overdose crisis has been heavily linked to the use of prescription painkillers or heroin, but it is not the case anymore. Health officials now warn historic levels of overdose deaths are being exacerbated by the availability of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, a potent and deadly synthetic drug.
Shabbir Imber Safdar, executive director of the Partnership for Safe Medicines, said fake pills are being sold as prescription painkillers such as OxyContin, the anxiety drug Xanax, and stimulant medications.
"There's a lot of young people who take Adderall, and they're not particularly careful about where they get their pills," Safdar pointed out. "I think we're going to see a rise in deaths in the 16-24 age range from fake Adderall made with fentanyl."
In May, two Ohio State University students died from suspected use of fake Adderall pills laced with fentanyl. Ohio is expected to report more than 5,200 overdose deaths for 2021, compared with just 327 in 1999.
Counterfeit medications are commonly sold through social media, on hidden sites on the "dark web" or in person by someone claiming they are real. Safdar noted an estimated four in 10 pills with fentanyl contains a potentially deadly dose.
"Even the first fake pill you ever take might kill you because if it has too much fentanyl, there's no time to get addicted, that first pill will kill you," Safdar stressed. "So it's really a game of Russian roulette when you take one of these pills that did not come from a pharmacy, which is the only safe source."
The Drug Enforcement Administration recently issued a Public Safety Alert about the rise in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl, and is encouraging people to only use prescription medications as directed by a medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.
Online sales of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl are on the rise, and experts say social media apps like Snapchat and TikTok are driving the surge, including in Tennessee.
Shabbir Safdar, executive director of the Partnership for Safe Medicines, said an alarming number of counterfeit prescription drug pills containing fentanyl are being bought online by teens and young adults.
"And in fact, just in the last four years, we've tracked fatalities in 19 different states from people who've met a drug trafficker on Snapchat and then bought a fake pill," Safdar reported.
According to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, more than 2,000 Tennesseans died of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in 2020, more than double the number in 2019.
Tennessee is one of many states recently passing laws decriminalizing fentanyl test strips in an effort to reduce deaths. The tests work by dipping the strip in water containing dissolved drugs.
Safdar noted he believes strips should be legal, but pointed out they do not always detect fentanyl in large batches.
"In fact, there's a young man in Tennessee that we profiled in the last couple of years, who he and his friends all order Xanax off the dark Web, and they each took a pill," Safdar recounted. "It was only this young man's that had the fatal amount of fentanyl in it."
Safdar pointed out more Americans are turning to online pharmacies for acetaminophen, aspirin, blood thinners and other routine medications, but said there's risk in buying products from any source other than a licensed pharmacy.
"During the pandemic, as many as one in seven Americans went online to purchase medication, and many of them went to these fake Canadian pharmacy websites," Safdar emphasized.
According to a study in the Journal of the American Pharmacies Association, there are more than 11,000 websites based in the U.S. and Canada calling themselves "pharmacies" and selling drugs online.
Hundreds of Ohio teens join together today to bust myths about teenage substance use.
The "We Are The Majority" rally promotes the fact that most young people do not use drugs or alcohol.
Over the past ten years, thousands of young Ohioans have gathered at the Statehouse for the rally, but it will be virtual for a third year due to COVID.
High-school senior Ally Sprow is an Ohio Youth-Led Prevention Network Youth Council member. She said they'll specifically discuss the impact of the pandemic on teens.
"It's really made all of us struggle with just trying to navigate every single day," said Sprow. "So, we thought that it was important to talk about how we can improve our mental health, but also to let teens know that they're not alone and that substance misuse is not the way to handle it."
The theme is 'The Teen Experience: Own Your Power.' Sprow said it speaks to the ability of young people to make the changes they want to see in their lives and the lives of their peers.
The virtual rally starts at 6 p.m. and will feature regional "watch parties" being held in five locations.
The Prevention Action Alliance hosts the rally, and alliance Community Prevention Manager Julianna Fellows explained it's truly a youth event, built by teens from all over Ohio.
"The biggest thing for them is the excitement of being able to share with their peers, but also the adults," said Fellows. "To say, 'This is our time now, and we are impacting our time right now.'"
Sprow added that young Ohioans will share what the teen experience means to them, how adults can be better allies, and what they want the future to look like.
"Making connections with one another, as well as making connections with the generations ahead of us and the generations to come, are really important," said Sprow. "Because when we try and change the world, we need to do it together."
About 8% of 12 to 17-year-olds in Ohio report using drugs in the past month. Links to the rally and on social media are online at 'preventionactionalliance.org'
April is Alcohol Awareness Month, highlighting serious consequences of drinking too much.
Excessive alcohol use contributes to more than 95,000 deaths each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Scott Itano, a family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente Washington in Seattle, said the pandemic has exacerbated dangerous drinking habits.
"People used to have normal coping mechanisms such as travel, sports, seeing their friends," Itano explained. "And when they were locked into their houses in quarantine, they really had fewer outlets and some of them turned to alcohol. And then that alcohol use spiraled, I saw in some of my patients, and turned into alcohol use disorder."
Alcohol use disorder is the medical term for alcohol addiction, which is considered a disease. Itano noted it is possible to have a healthy relationship with alcohol, but as with other things, the problem is using it in excess. He advised the general rule is men should limit themselves to two drinks a day, and women one a day.
Itano pointed out alcohol use disorder has serious health consequences, including an increased risk of multiple types of cancers. He cautioned drinking is sometimes seen as a method of self-treatment for underlying mental-health concerns, such as depression or anxiety.
"If you ever feel like you're starting to go down that path where you're drinking more alcohol than you typically do, or you're feeling more stressed or anxious or depressed, and drinking at the same time, reach out early," Itano recommended. "That's our job here as primary care clinicians, and we're comfortable dealing with this and want to help."
Given how common the disease is, Itano emphasized most people know someone who has struggled with it or still is struggling. He suggested speaking directly to the person if you feel there is an issue.
"I think the important thing is just calling it out and having a face-to-face conversation, conveying your level of concern and that you care about them, and just what you've noticed and witnessed," Itano outlined. "And then, seeing what they say from there."
