Monday, June 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 13, 2022
Play

Pride Month includes voter outreach, fake pills influence Ohio's historic overdose rates, and Texans' support for Medicaid reaches an all-time high.

2022Talks - June 13, 2022
Play

The Senate reaches a breakthrough in bipartisan talks on gun safety, March for Our Lives marches again, and President Biden pledges aid for New Mexico's wildfires.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Health and Wellness  |  Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Fake Pills Influencing Ohio's Historic Overdose Rates

Play

Monday, June 13, 2022   

Ohio's overdose crisis has been heavily linked to the use of prescription painkillers or heroin, but it is not the case anymore. Health officials now warn historic levels of overdose deaths are being exacerbated by the availability of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, a potent and deadly synthetic drug.

Shabbir Imber Safdar, executive director of the Partnership for Safe Medicines, said fake pills are being sold as prescription painkillers such as OxyContin, the anxiety drug Xanax, and stimulant medications.

"There's a lot of young people who take Adderall, and they're not particularly careful about where they get their pills," Safdar pointed out. "I think we're going to see a rise in deaths in the 16-24 age range from fake Adderall made with fentanyl."

In May, two Ohio State University students died from suspected use of fake Adderall pills laced with fentanyl. Ohio is expected to report more than 5,200 overdose deaths for 2021, compared with just 327 in 1999.

Counterfeit medications are commonly sold through social media, on hidden sites on the "dark web" or in person by someone claiming they are real. Safdar noted an estimated four in 10 pills with fentanyl contains a potentially deadly dose.

"Even the first fake pill you ever take might kill you because if it has too much fentanyl, there's no time to get addicted, that first pill will kill you," Safdar stressed. "So it's really a game of Russian roulette when you take one of these pills that did not come from a pharmacy, which is the only safe source."

The Drug Enforcement Administration recently issued a Public Safety Alert about the rise in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl, and is encouraging people to only use prescription medications as directed by a medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.


get more stories like this via email
Ohio teens are 4% less likely to have used drugs in the past month than the average teen in the United States. (Prevention Action Alliance)

Health and Wellness

Ohio Youth Council: Drug, Alcohol Use is Not the Norm
Salt Lake City and its surrounding region are among the Top 10 worst in the country for toxic ozone pollution/ (salil/Adobe stock)

Environment

Salt Lake City, Others Sue EPA for Stronger Ozone Protections

A group of health and environmental advocates has sued the Environmental Protection Agency over its failure to enforce air-pollution protections in 30…

Social Issues

Towns Tap Surveys to Uncover Wyoming’s Hidden History

Summer brings plenty of opportunities to get out and discover hidden historic treasures in your community, and preservation advocates are encouraging …

Social Issues

Good Government Groups Press for Voter Education Funds in Budget

As California's state budget negotiations intensify, pro-democracy groups are asking lawmakers to put more money into voter outreach, to help …

A parcel of property called "40 Acres" in Delano, the site of the United Farmworkers' first headquarters, is part of the proposed Cesar E. Chaves National Historical Park. (Bobak Ha'Eri/ Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

Lawmakers Propose New National Monument Honoring Chavez

Congress is considering a new bill to establish a national historical park honoring union organizer Cesar Chavez and the farmworker movement he led…

Environment

Advocates Warn Rural Hospitals Face Big Trouble Once COVID Funding Ends

Rural hospitals in Nevada and across the country will be in dire economic straits once the COVID funding runs out, according to a new report…

The WIC program serves about 110,000 women, infants and children in Oregon, including with help buying baby formula. (ColleenMichaels/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Resources Available for Parents as Baby Formula Shortage Continues

Relief for a nationwide baby formula shortage could be coming soon, but in the meantime, bare shelves have become a scary sight for parents. The …

Social Issues

Pride Month in MN Includes Voter Outreach

One in five LGBTQ adults in the U.S. are not registered to vote. During Pride Month, a Minnesota organization is ramping up efforts to help improve …

Social Issues

SD to Revisit Juvenile Justice Reform

This summer, South Dakota lawmakers are looking at a range of issues tied to the state's correctional system. That includes another dive into efforts …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021