Good Government Groups Press for Voter Education Funds in Budget

As California's state budget negotiations intensify, pro-democracy groups are asking lawmakers to put more money into voter outreach, to help increase voter turnout.



Advocates are asking for $85 million annually for three years. Veronica Carrizales, vice president of policy and external affairs at the nonprofit California Calls, said direct contact with voters from trusted sources who speak their language really pays off.



"By having regular conversations with everyday voters and reminding them to turn out to vote," said Carrizales, "we've seen an increase of anywhere from 5% to 15% of new and occasional voters, by keeping them civically engaged and by reaching out to them."



In recent years, California started mailing ballots to all registered voters, and 15 counties began using centralized voting centers instead of local precincts to increase access to early voting. In addition, people on parole after a felony conviction now have the right to vote.



But advocates say it's important to raise public awareness about expanded voting rights, especially among groups that are underrepresented in voter turnout - young people, and people of color.



Efrain Escobedo, vice president of public policy and community engagement at the California Community Foundation, said the legacy of past discrimination - from voter ID to language barriers - has depressed turnout in communities of color.



"While we have put good policies on the books, what we haven't done is engage those communities to make sure that they understand that the system works differently," said Escobedo, "that we are encouraging them to vote, that they should trust the process."



Studies show the changes produced high voter turnout in November 2020, especially among people already likely to vote. But they also led to a wider gap in turnout between wealthier, white voters and young voters and people of color.



The legislature has until June 15 to pass a budget.









One in five LGBTQ adults in the U.S. are not registered to vote. During Pride Month, a Minnesota organization is ramping up efforts to help improve those numbers ahead of this year's mid-term elections.



Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer or Questioning voters turned out in high numbers in the 2020 election. But James Darville, policy and organizing director with OutFront Minnesota, suggested that's not always guaranteed in non-presidential cycles.



He said community members often face an information gap about voting, including key dates and what's on the ballot. And there are other barriers.



"A lot of folks who are in LGBTQ community," said Darville, "including folks of color, you know, usually work jobs that do not allow them to take the proper time off to vote."



OutFront Minnesota is running voter registration drives during Pride festivals around Greater Minnesota. They'll help folks find out if they're registered, learn where their polling place is, and pass out info about mail-in ballots and deadlines.



Darville said they'll also be canvassing in the Twin Cities area later in the summer.



At a time when conservative politicians are proposing bills that can seem hostile to the LGBTQ community, Darville said it's important to speak up at the ballot box. With Minnesota having the only split-Legislature in the country, he said it's hard to advance proposals they support.



"On issues such as banning conversion therapy and to stay on making sure than trans individuals are protected, especially trans youth," said Darville.



At the same time, the current power structure, which has Democrats holding the governor's office and the Minnesota House, prevents many bills targeting these individuals from moving forward.



Supporters of those proposals often cite religious beliefs or the need to establish fairness in youth sports. Opponents of those bills say it's possible that if the GOP assumes more control, it would be harder to stop that policy wave.



