Monday, June 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 13, 2022
Play

Pride Month includes voter outreach, fake pills influence Ohio's historic overdose rates, and Texans' support for Medicaid reaches an all-time high.

2022Talks - June 13, 2022
Play

The Senate reaches a breakthrough in bipartisan talks on gun safety, March for Our Lives marches again, and President Biden pledges aid for New Mexico's wildfires.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
Salt Lake City, Others Sue EPA for Stronger Ozone Protections

Play

Monday, June 13, 2022   

A group of health and environmental advocates has sued the Environmental Protection Agency over its failure to enforce air-pollution protections in 30 large cities across the country.

The lawsuit, filed by Earthjustice, claims the agency did not enforce its own regulations to reduce toxic ozone levels. The cities, including Salt Lake City, Denver, Phoenix and Las Vegas, all rank among the most polluted in the country.

The Healthy Environmental Alliance of Utah, also known as HEAL Utah, is a plaintiff in the suit. Executive Director Lexi Tuddenham said nothing is getting done while communities and natural areas along the Wasatch Range continue to endure toxic air pollution.

"This particular suit came to our attention," said Tuddenham, "and we decided to become a part of it because it directly affects the way we, as Utahns, can live our lives, and the way that we not only can, site businesses and have economic opportunities, but just basic quality of life."

The EPA missed a February deadline to certify whether the cities had met standards set forth in the 2015 Clean Air Act. Other plaintiffs include Downwinders at Risk, The Alliance of Nurses for Clean Environments and the Sierra Club.

Tuddenham said while the area's year-round "brown cloud" affects everyone in the region, it falls hardest on low-income areas and communities of color.

"We also know that people need to be protected," said Tuddenham, "and that the communities that are most affected within that change need to have access to the resources that they need to continue to live their lives."

She said while cities and the states are also responsible for enforcing clean-air regulations, federal intervention is needed to bring those in noncompliance up to standards.

"The EPA is the standard and the backbone for what needs to happen," said Tuddenham. "And without them enforcing their own rules, essentially, and sticking to their own timeline, we can't move forward."

The American Lung Association ranks the Salt Lake City, Denver, Phoenix and Las Vegas metro areas among those with the highest levels of toxic ozone, with Salt Lake and Phoenix also among the worst for particulate pollution.


Imitation prescription pills often look real but can contain fatal doses of fentanyl. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Fake Pills Influencing Ohio's Historic Overdose Rates

Ohio's overdose crisis has been heavily linked to the use of prescription painkillers or heroin, but it is not the case anymore. Health officials now …

Social Issues

Towns Tap Surveys to Uncover Wyoming’s Hidden History

Summer brings plenty of opportunities to get out and discover hidden historic treasures in your community, and preservation advocates are encouraging …

Social Issues

Good Government Groups Press for Voter Education Funds in Budget

As California's state budget negotiations intensify, pro-democracy groups are asking lawmakers to put more money into voter outreach, to help …

A parcel of property called "40 Acres" in Delano, the site of the United Farmworkers' first headquarters, is part of the proposed Cesar E. Chaves National Historical Park. (Bobak Ha'Eri/ Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

Lawmakers Propose New National Monument Honoring Chavez

Congress is considering a new bill to establish a national historical park honoring union organizer Cesar Chavez and the farmworker movement he led…

Environment

Advocates Warn Rural Hospitals Face Big Trouble Once COVID Funding Ends

Rural hospitals in Nevada and across the country will be in dire economic straits once the COVID funding runs out, according to a new report…

The WIC program serves about 110,000 women, infants and children in Oregon, including with help buying baby formula. (ColleenMichaels/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Resources Available for Parents as Baby Formula Shortage Continues

Relief for a nationwide baby formula shortage could be coming soon, but in the meantime, bare shelves have become a scary sight for parents. The …

Social Issues

Pride Month in MN Includes Voter Outreach

One in five LGBTQ adults in the U.S. are not registered to vote. During Pride Month, a Minnesota organization is ramping up efforts to help improve …

Social Issues

SD to Revisit Juvenile Justice Reform

This summer, South Dakota lawmakers are looking at a range of issues tied to the state's correctional system. That includes another dive into efforts …

 

