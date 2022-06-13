Towns Tap Surveys to Uncover Wyoming’s Hidden History

Summer brings plenty of opportunities to get out and discover hidden historic treasures in your community, and preservation advocates are encouraging Wyoming residents to dig deeper.



Clint Gilchrist, chairperson of the Sublette County Historic Preservation Board, recently led an effort to survey some 50 of the county's historically significant places, which found thirteen properties were eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.



"What I think this survey did was not only bring out the importance of those community buildings," Gilchrist observed. "All of a sudden it's not just a building you drive by anymore, it's a building that represents those people who used to live in the community, and some of the people that were important to building the community."



Gilchrist said the national spotlight has increased interest in preserving historic buildings and other sites.



Sublette County Commissioners got on board after learning federal funding was available to survey sites constructed before 1940, identified by local tax assessors. They applied for grants through the state Historic Preservation Office, secured matching funds, and hired a professional to do the work.



Cultural research specialists, which can include historians, historical architects or archaeologists, travel to each property and assess its historical integrity. Gilchrist explained they then make a determination on whether it should be added to the National Register of Historic Places.



"Does it still look like when it was built?" Gilchrist outlined. "Has it been greatly modified? Has it not? What are the historical features that represent the era it was built? So if it was built in 1930, what are the features on the building that are still part of that 1930 feel?"



One site near Big Piney is still in use today by oil and gas companies. Belco Village, named after the petroleum company that set up shop in the 1950s, sits on a site established through a depression-era New Deal program which put men to work building national parks, bridges and other infrastructure.



"When they brought the CCC program here, the Civilian Conservation Corps, they built a whole series of barracks for the men who were here to work," Gilchrist pointed out. "And those barracks are located at the exact site that this Belco Village is now located."



Congress is considering a new bill to establish a national historical park honoring union organizer Cesar Chavez and the farmworker movement he led.



The new park would include the existing national monument in Keene, plus the site of the first headquarters in Delano and the Santa Rita Center in Phoenix, Arizona. U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz - D-CA - co-sponsored the House version of the bill.



"Growing up the son of farm workers in Coachella, I remember seeing Cesar Chavez organize our parents," said Ruiz. "And he was an inspiration to all of us then and he continues to be an inspiration to me to this day and to many of us."



McDonnell Hall in San Jose is likely to be added to the park in the future. The bill also would establish a national historic trail along the 300-mile march route taken by farmworkers between Delano and Sacramento in 1966.



Ruiz said part of the National Park Service's mandate is to tell the nation's story - and all groups should see their achievements honored.



"It's so important to elevate the voices of individuals and the movements like the farmworkers who are such an essential part of our nation's history, our culture, our economy," said Ruiz. "And that's why it's so important to tell their stories as well."



Right now only a small percentage of the nation's national historic sites honor Americans of color.







