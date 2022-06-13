WA Low-Interest Loans Would Cut Student Debt

The cost of higher education is a major headache for people, even years after they've graduated. A program in Washington state aims to make borrowing for college a little easier.



State lawmakers passed a measure this year that will establish a 1% interest rate student loan program. It will get started with a one time $150 million investment from the state, after an actuary analyzes the plan.



The bill's sponsor, state Rep. Pat Sullivan - D-Covington - said the state had big budget surplus this year.



"We had a decent amount of one time money that was available," said Sullivan, "and I really thought that putting it into a student loan account for 1% student loans just made a lot of sense. The timing was just perfect."



The state had a $15 billion surplus to work with during the 2022 session.



Most Republicans voted against the legislation, saying the money should have gone back to Washingtonians through tax breaks.



Washingtonians owe an average of about $33,000 in student debt, according to the website Student Loan Hero. Sullivans said that debt is a burden for people long after they leave college.



"Interest rates are too high," said Sullivan. "You're having people graduate unable to take out a loan even for a car in some instances, and buying a home is way out of reach given the debt load that they graduate with."



The Biden administration is considering canceling some amount of people's student debt - possibly up to $10,000.



Sullivan - who is also the Majority Leader in the state House - said that's great, but his 1% loan program aims to help students going forward.



"That'll help a lot of students but this is into the future," said Sullivan, "and so until the federal government can come up with a better solution for students, then they're going to continue to rack up debt."



A report on how the program could work long-term, and what funding level it might need, is due on the governor's desk December 1.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.







Advocates for equal access to education say college rankings traditionally prioritize characteristics such as selectivity and prestige over student success and outcomes. But a new economic-mobility index incorporates data pointed such as return on investment for low-income students and percentage of Pell-eligible students enrolled.



Dr. Fernando Delgado, president of CUNY Lehman College, noted the university is located in the north Bronx, and nearly half its students are first-generation, more than 80% are Hispanic or Black and more than half are Pell recipients. He said the new indicator provides more useful information to them.



"We are by and large an institution of, by and for the Bronx," Delgado explained. "Economic mobility and being an economic driver is a key component of a student's perception of why they are going to go to college and why they would choose Lehman."



Lehman College ranks ninth according to the economic mobility index. It's one of the more than 550 Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) across the nation often playing a large role in helping low-income students over the finish line.



Delgado added many of Lehman's students struggle to access basic needs such as food and transportation. And he pointed out Lehman has no student housing, which means students have to navigate New York's lack of affordable housing.



"We can hold down our prices, we can increase our scholarships, we can increase summer funding or work study jobs on campus," Delgado outlined. "But we can't control what the external market does in New York City in terms of housing prices."



Even as HSIs work to increase outreach and access, Hispanic enrollment in higher education fell by 5% during the height of the pandemic. And enrollment among first-time Hispanic college students dropped by nearly 20%.



