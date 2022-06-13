Monday, June 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 13, 2022
Pride Month includes voter outreach, fake pills influence Ohio's historic overdose rates, and Texans' support for Medicaid reaches an all-time high.

2022Talks - June 13, 2022
The Senate reaches a breakthrough in bipartisan talks on gun safety, March for Our Lives marches again, and President Biden pledges aid for New Mexico's wildfires.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Poll: Texans' Support for Medicaid Reaches All-Time High

Monday, June 13, 2022   

Despite opposition from the GOP-led state government, Texans continue to support expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, according to a statewide poll by the Episcopal Health Foundation.

Brian Sasser, chief communications officer for the Foundation, said more Texans are uninsured than any other state, and the majority of those polled said they support Medicaid expansion. In addition to increasing access to health-insurance coverage, he said 56% of Texans want candidates running for office to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

"Access and affordability always rise to the top when it comes to what lawmakers and policymakers should look at when addressing the most important issues Texans think about," Sasser asserted.

The Texas Medical Association estimated five million Texans lack health-insurance coverage, including nearly one million children. The Episcopal Health Foundation has been tracking support for the Medicaid question since 2019, and its current 69% support is the highest so far.

Among those polled, 48% of those polled said it is very difficult to afford health care, and the number jumps to 51% when it comes to people younger than the Medicare age of 65. Almost 60% of those polled said they have skipped care because of the associated costs. Sasser pointed out many Texans mistakenly think if you are poor, you get free health care, but it typically only covers some children and pregnant mothers.

"When it comes to health, I think what may surprise some people that nearly eight in 10 Texans, around 76%, said that making health care more affordable should be a very important topic for candidates to address," Sasser reported.

Expansion of Medicaid would immediately cover 1.4 million Texans, with the federal government handling more than 90% of the cost. Poll participants also said reducing maternal mortality should be a top priority for lawmakers.

Disclosure: The Episcopal Health Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Mental Health, Philanthropy, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


