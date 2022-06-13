Poll: Texans' Support for Medicaid Reaches All-Time High

Despite opposition from the GOP-led state government, Texans continue to support expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, according to a statewide poll by the Episcopal Health Foundation.



Brian Sasser, chief communications officer for the Foundation, said more Texans are uninsured than any other state, and the majority of those polled said they support Medicaid expansion. In addition to increasing access to health-insurance coverage, he said 56% of Texans want candidates running for office to lower the cost of prescription drugs.



"Access and affordability always rise to the top when it comes to what lawmakers and policymakers should look at when addressing the most important issues Texans think about," Sasser asserted.



The Texas Medical Association estimated five million Texans lack health-insurance coverage, including nearly one million children. The Episcopal Health Foundation has been tracking support for the Medicaid question since 2019, and its current 69% support is the highest so far.



Among those polled, 48% of those polled said it is very difficult to afford health care, and the number jumps to 51% when it comes to people younger than the Medicare age of 65. Almost 60% of those polled said they have skipped care because of the associated costs. Sasser pointed out many Texans mistakenly think if you are poor, you get free health care, but it typically only covers some children and pregnant mothers.



"When it comes to health, I think what may surprise some people that nearly eight in 10 Texans, around 76%, said that making health care more affordable should be a very important topic for candidates to address," Sasser reported.



Expansion of Medicaid would immediately cover 1.4 million Texans, with the federal government handling more than 90% of the cost. Poll participants also said reducing maternal mortality should be a top priority for lawmakers.



North Dakota has new laws in place to protect bicyclists, including those who ride electric bikes, and with gas prices still going up, one health expert said now might be a good time to consider making a bike part of your daily commute.



Dr. Mimi Secor, a family nurse practitioner and fitness advocate, said cycling has obvious health benefits, and doing it on an everyday basis is especially worthwhile because it is not as taxing on the body as some forms of exercise, which bodes well when trying to make it through the workday.



"You're not taking the hit on your joints like you would jogging or running," Secor pointed out. "It's a very gentle exercise."



A rural state like North Dakota can require longer commutes for some workers. Secor, an avid cyclist, said electric bikes could work in those situations. She noted they do not require as much effort, but you still have to pedal. In the last legislative session, North Dakota lawmakers approved several changes, including reclassifying E-bikes, giving them more places to roam.



With summer here, Secor advised bike rides are a good way to connect with nature before North Dakota winters return and make it harder to venture outdoors.



"You're going to notice and experience nature much more on a bicycle than in a car, because you're going to have a more full sensory experience," Secor explained. "You're going to see things up close and at a slower pace."



For those who feel intimidated about getting into cycling, Secor suggested starting small, by riding around your neighborhood. She recommended ensuring the bike works properly and is safe, so you do not start with a negative experience.



Some electric bike manufacturers are launching lines with affordability in mind, but industry officials warn supply-chain issues are still putting pressure on prices for all kinds of bikes.



Promoting the theme "unity in community," the Hispanic Access Foundation has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to Latino churches in three Texas communities.



Aurie Garcia, secretary of Hope of Life Church of God in Houston, said they want more people to either get vaccinated or at least get the right resources about the vaccines.



"We're seeing a lot of people that are still getting sick today, even when they use the masks, people are still getting the virus," Garcia observed. "I think it's important, and I tell them, 'It's still around.' "



The Hope of Life Church of God in Houston is offering vaccine clinics every Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Power of God church in McAllen and the Living Covenant Church in El Paso are offering similar clinics through August.



David Armijo, chief of programs for the Hispanic Access Foundation, said many people feel more comfortable getting care at their church alongside people they know and trust.



"Many of them had not come because they had a fear that they wouldn't have material in Spanish," Armijo pointed out. "They'd have to fill out information, they wouldn't have a translator. So, being able to provide these clinics in heavy Latino areas has been a big success."



The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected Latino communities in the U.S., and Garcia reminded them not even church officials are immune.



"Even our pastor had it. He got COVID, like, a month ago," Garcia recounted. "But he just had to be at home and not to be exposed because of others, but he didn't have any major symptoms."



In addition to Texas, other clinics working to reach Latino families for COVID-19 vaccinations are located in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey and Nevada.



