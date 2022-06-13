Monday, June 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 13, 2022
Play

Pride Month includes voter outreach, fake pills influence Ohio's historic overdose rates, and Texans' support for Medicaid reaches an all-time high.

2022Talks - June 13, 2022
Play

The Senate reaches a breakthrough in bipartisan talks on gun safety, March for Our Lives marches again, and President Biden pledges aid for New Mexico's wildfires.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Resources Available for Parents as Baby Formula Shortage Continues

Play

Monday, June 13, 2022   

Relief for a nationwide baby formula shortage could be coming soon, but in the meantime, bare shelves have become a scary sight for parents.

The shortage stems from February, when Abbott Nutrition voluntarily recalled products manufactured in its Michigan plant over fears they may have been contaminated.

Tiare Sanna is the Oregon Health Authority's state director of Women's Infants and Children, a federal program that provides supplemental nutrition assistance to low-income women and children up to age five.

She said the state WIC program has been letting local agencies across the state know where formula is in stock.

"We send them out reports on which stores have redemptions for different types of formulas," said Sanna, "so that they can work with participants to know, 'OK, this store is redeeming lots of Similac or Enfamil, or store-brand products.' That means they must have some supply there, and encouraging participants to try to go to those stores."

If parents are considering formula alternatives, the OHA advises them to first call their pediatrician for recommendations. Homemade solutions or over-diluted formula can be unsafe for infants.

Sanna said people in need of financial assistance to purchase formula can contact their local WIC office.

And for people who want to help, Sanna said they should avoid buying formula.

They also can use social media, for instance, to let folks know if they find a store with a big supply. Or they can let the OHA know.

Sanna said some stores are limiting the amount of formula people can buy at one time.

"Any kind of hoarding formula we want to avoid, because the supply is going to come," said Sanna. "So, we just want to want to make sure that there's enough on the shelves so that everybody can get it - because with infants, that's either a sole source of their nutrition or a very large portion."

Oregon Food Bank says people with unused formula that is factory sealed and unexpired can use its Food Finder tool to find a food donation site nearby. But people are advised to check with the organization first to see if they can accept formula donations.

There are positive signs the formula shortage could abate soon. Sanna noted that the Abbott plant in Sturgis, Michigan, reopened last week.

"Because the Sturgis plant was just recently opened," said Sanna, "and with all of the efforts to bring in formula from outside of the United States, we're going to hopefully very shortly see a much healthier supply of infant formula."

Sanna said Oregon's WIC program has a contract with Similac but can issue other brands of formula, including from outside the country, through August 30.




get more stories like this via email
Salt Lake City and its surrounding region are among the Top 10 worst in the country for toxic ozone pollution/ (salil/Adobe stock)

Environment

Salt Lake City, Others Sue EPA for Stronger Ozone Protections

A group of health and environmental advocates has sued the Environmental Protection Agency over its failure to enforce air-pollution protections in 30…

Health and Wellness

Fake Pills Influencing Ohio's Historic Overdose Rates

Ohio's overdose crisis has been heavily linked to the use of prescription painkillers or heroin, but it is not the case anymore. Health officials now …

Social Issues

Towns Tap Surveys to Uncover Wyoming’s Hidden History

Summer brings plenty of opportunities to get out and discover hidden historic treasures in your community, and preservation advocates are encouraging …

Community outreach workers like DeAnna Pitmann have been canvassing low-income neighborhoods to answer any questions people might have on how and where to vote. (California Calls)

Social Issues

Good Government Groups Press for Voter Education Funds in Budget

As California's state budget negotiations intensify, pro-democracy groups are asking lawmakers to put more money into voter outreach, to help …

Social Issues

Lawmakers Propose New National Monument Honoring Chavez

Congress is considering a new bill to establish a national historical park honoring union organizer Cesar Chavez and the farmworker movement he led…

Grover C. Dills Medical Center in Caliente is one of 13 critical-access hospitals in Nevada. They are spread out over 90% of the state's landmass but serve only 10% of the population. (NRHP)

Environment

Advocates Warn Rural Hospitals Face Big Trouble Once COVID Funding Ends

Rural hospitals in Nevada and across the country will be in dire economic straits once the COVID funding runs out, according to a new report…

Social Issues

Pride Month in MN Includes Voter Outreach

One in five LGBTQ adults in the U.S. are not registered to vote. During Pride Month, a Minnesota organization is ramping up efforts to help improve …

Social Issues

SD to Revisit Juvenile Justice Reform

This summer, South Dakota lawmakers are looking at a range of issues tied to the state's correctional system. That includes another dive into efforts …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021