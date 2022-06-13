Resources Available for Parents as Baby Formula Shortage Continues

Relief for a nationwide baby formula shortage could be coming soon, but in the meantime, bare shelves have become a scary sight for parents.



The shortage stems from February, when Abbott Nutrition voluntarily recalled products manufactured in its Michigan plant over fears they may have been contaminated.



Tiare Sanna is the Oregon Health Authority's state director of Women's Infants and Children, a federal program that provides supplemental nutrition assistance to low-income women and children up to age five.



She said the state WIC program has been letting local agencies across the state know where formula is in stock.



"We send them out reports on which stores have redemptions for different types of formulas," said Sanna, "so that they can work with participants to know, 'OK, this store is redeeming lots of Similac or Enfamil, or store-brand products.' That means they must have some supply there, and encouraging participants to try to go to those stores."



If parents are considering formula alternatives, the OHA advises them to first call their pediatrician for recommendations. Homemade solutions or over-diluted formula can be unsafe for infants.



Sanna said people in need of financial assistance to purchase formula can contact their local WIC office.



And for people who want to help, Sanna said they should avoid buying formula.



They also can use social media, for instance, to let folks know if they find a store with a big supply. Or they can let the OHA know.



Sanna said some stores are limiting the amount of formula people can buy at one time.



"Any kind of hoarding formula we want to avoid, because the supply is going to come," said Sanna. "So, we just want to want to make sure that there's enough on the shelves so that everybody can get it - because with infants, that's either a sole source of their nutrition or a very large portion."



Oregon Food Bank says people with unused formula that is factory sealed and unexpired can use its Food Finder tool to find a food donation site nearby. But people are advised to check with the organization first to see if they can accept formula donations.



There are positive signs the formula shortage could abate soon. Sanna noted that the Abbott plant in Sturgis, Michigan, reopened last week.



"Because the Sturgis plant was just recently opened," said Sanna, "and with all of the efforts to bring in formula from outside of the United States, we're going to hopefully very shortly see a much healthier supply of infant formula."



Sanna said Oregon's WIC program has a contract with Similac but can issue other brands of formula, including from outside the country, through August 30.







References: Moving Forward: 2021 Annual Report Oregon Health Authority WIC program 2022

Food Finder Oregon Food Bank 2022



A new report finds many Missourians still struggle with food insecurity, and at much higher levels than before the pandemic.



Food pantries are seeing demand at 50% over what it was pre-COVID, and 70% of food-pantry clients surveyed by the University of Missouri said they often don't know where their next meal is coming from.



Kim Buckman, communications and advocacy manager for Feeding Missouri, the group that commissioned the survey, pointed out that with inflation, just over half of respondents said they get more than half of all the food they consume from food pantries.



"Food insecurity is something that we never want anyone to have to go through," she said, "to try and figure out where their next meal is coming from, or worried about watering down food, or skipping meals or trading food for medicine or vice versa."



Nearly 40% of respondents said they'd had to choose between food and medicine or medical care; more than 45% said they'd chosen between food and paying utility bills; and nearly 35% between food and housing. While more than 70% of the households surveyed were eligible for SNAP - the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Buckman said, just over 40% were enrolled.



Buckman noted that the survey also covered ties between health issues and food insecurity. Sixty percent of respondents said someone in their household has high blood pressure, and 41% included someone with diabetes.



"We know that there's lots of research that ties food insecurity together with health issues," she said, "but we were actually able to kind of pinpoint the health issues - not only statewide, but also in the region - so we can have a better idea of what kind of education we could possibly provide at pantries."



Buckman said the high cost of gas and groceries is putting additional strain on many families.



"Even our food banks are seeing an increase - like in some categories, two to three times what they would have to spend on food, to get the food to distribute to people," she said, "so I can only imagine what that's doing to families."



References: Report University of Missouri 6/2022



