Maryland Protect Week: How to Spot and Stop Elder Financial Abuse

Ahead of next Tuesday's primary election, new polling shows many Mainers are extremely motivated to vote, and reveals the issues that matter most to them.



More than 90% of Maine voters said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate for Congress who supports protecting Medicare and Social Security from cuts.



Noël Bonam, state director of AARP Maine, which commissioned the poll, noted 88% of voters older than 50 said they plan to vote this midterm election, and said it is a big deal because usually, turnout is low in midterm elections.



"A lot of folks are really concerned about the increasing cost of everything," Bonam observed. "Inflation really came up as the number one issue across the board. Folks are very concerned about increasing costs, they're having to figure out how to pay for food versus gas versus utilities and prescription drugs."



He added with the cost of prescription drugs skyrocketing, many older Mainers take the question of allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices seriously. Among voters surveyed, 91% said they think the federal government should allow negotiations.



Among respondents, 60% said they plan to vote on Election Day, 12% said they'll vote early in-person, and 22% said they plan to vote by mail. Bonam pointed out for more information, voters can go to the Secretary of State's website, or aarp.org/mevotes.



"We want older voters to know how to vote and where to vote," Bonam explained. "And to know the position of the candidates before they vote. And it's also clear that older voters are looking for candidates who are coming to the table with solutions and not just talking about the problems."



According to the survey, Gov. Janet Mills narrowly leads her Republican opponent, former Gov. Paul LePage, 51% to 46%. Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat from District Two, narrowly leads former Representative Bruce Poliquin 50% to 43%, and First District Democratic Representative Chellie Pingree leads Republican opponent Ed Thelander 42% to 25%.



Alzheimer's disease is one of the leading causes of death in North Dakota, prompting state officials to launch an online dashboard, where the public can learn more about the numbers and resources.



Data compiled from state vital records showed in 2020, more than 500 North Dakotans died from Alzheimer's, up about 100 from 2016.



Melissa Kainz, community clinical coordinator for the North Dakota Department of Health, said it is not surprising to see those numbers gradually increase with an aging population.



"People are living longer," Kainz pointed out. "With that longer life span, these rates are consistently found in the older population, and we just would like to have that awareness piece out there."



With the dashboard, she explained loved ones can sort through links to find out information ranging from getting a diagnosis to becoming a caregiver. The site also includes projections on future cases, giving policymakers a tool in decision-making surrounding public health.



Emerging research has probed methods of detecting the disease before symptoms start to show. In the meantime, Kainz noted they know quickly following up after the signs first appear is key.



"Research shows that the earlier people are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or dementia, the greater chance they have or the greater quality of life or living they have for a longer period of time," Kainz stressed.



Some common symptoms include increased memory loss and confusion, as well as an inability to learn new things. As for projections, the dashboard showed annual Medicare claims for the disease should rise from their current average of around 750 to nearly 1,000 by the year 2035.



