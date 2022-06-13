Monday, June 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 13, 2022
Play

Pride Month includes voter outreach, fake pills influence Ohio's historic overdose rates, and Texans' support for Medicaid reaches an all-time high.

2022Talks - June 13, 2022
Play

The Senate reaches a breakthrough in bipartisan talks on gun safety, March for Our Lives marches again, and President Biden pledges aid for New Mexico's wildfires.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
Maryland Protect Week: How to Spot and Stop Elder Financial Abuse

Play

Monday, June 13, 2022   

Through Friday, Maryland is hosting Protect Week, to help protect against elder financial abuse.

That's when someone illegally uses an older adult's assets without permission.

Jacke Schroeder is the director of elder abuse awareness and provides services to the survivors at CHANA in Baltimore. She said sometimes scammers target seniors with reduced mental capacity.

And if they lose their small monthly Social Security checks, it can be devastating.

"They can often end up in the emergency room because they didn't have their medicine, they didn't have food," said Schroeder. "We are spending billions of dollars on medical expenses for people who are ending up in those situations."

Protect Week kicks off on Monday with a virtual event, featuring state Attorney General Brian Frosh and Comptroller Peter Franchot, along with representatives from Adult Protective Services and the Department of Labor.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is Wednesday, June 15. AARP Maryland will also host experts for a tele-town hall then on spotting and stopping problems.

AARP Maryland's Associate State Director of Outreach Jennifer Holz said loved ones should watch for signs - like sudden defensiveness, especially when asked about who they're speaking to on the phone.

"Another one would be an older adult going into a bank with an individual and withdrawing all of their funds from their account," said Holz. "That's very, very unusual. When you start seeing a lot of money missing from accounts, you should definitely be looking out for that."

She said when an older adult starts to experience cognitive decline or an inability to manage their finances, they can be much more vulnerable.

Throughout the week, AARP is hosting paper shredding, to safely dispose of sensitive documents. For more information, or to connect to the online events, go to AARP Maryland's Facebook page.



Disclosure: AARP Maryland contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Energy Policy, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


