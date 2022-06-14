Tuesday, June 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 15, 2022
Play

Law enforcement groups voice support for gun safety measures, a new report discredits 'false' stories of a youth-led crime wave, and we'll look at the latest from the Midwest on child poverty.

2022Talks - June 15, 2022
Play

Sen. Mitch McConnell says he supports a bipartisan framework on gun safety, Sen. Chuck Schumer promises a vote before July 4, and a gunman is killed by police after opening fire at a children's summer camp.

The Yonder Report - June 9, 2022
Play

A new kind of "Shark Tank" promotes rural entrepreneurs, legislation is proposed to help independent ranchers compete with the four big meatpackers, preparation is key to dealing with possible summer blackouts, and more Americans live within a "threat radius" of oil and gas production.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Wayne State Changes Transfer Credit Policy to Increase Access

Play

Tuesday, June 14, 2022   

A university in Michigan is seeking to make it easier for folks to obtain a bachelor's degree after attending community college, by removing barriers to access such as artificial limits on transfer credits.

Wayne State University in Detroit is putting all transfer students at equal footing by accepting all credits earned in applied, technical or vocational studies - including from community colleges.

Mark Kornbluh is provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Wayne State. He noted that the average family income at Wayne is lower than at most other Michigan colleges and universities.

"This is sort of ingrained in our DNA," said Kornbluh, "that we're supporting students who have drive and interest but are coming with fewer resources to start. So partnering with community colleges is really important there, because it cuts the costs for college degrees significantly."

Kornbluh said previously, students could only transfer 12 credits from vocational training, such as training to be an EMT, for instance. But some of those programs require 60 or more credits.

He said eliminating that artificial limit will allow those students to pursue degrees such as in public health.

Ahmad Ezzeddine is the vice president for academic student affairs and global engagement with Wayne State. He said this policy will help folks who may have started a degree or credential, but change their mind and choose to pursue a bachelor's degree.

He added that collaboration with faculty for the program is key.

"The intent of this initiative is not to compromise the quality, integrity or rigor of our programs," said Ezzeddine, "but to remove what we think sometimes could be artificial barriers and allow students to proceed and make progress towards their degree."

More than 40% of undergraduates nationwide start their post-secondary education at community colleges, and at Wayne State about 45% of the student body are transfer students.

Ezzeddine said he hopes these transfer credit changes will remove barriers for even more students.



Disclosure: Wayne State University contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Education, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Parts of Ohio are suffering under an excessive heat warning this week. (Tomas Ragina/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Tips Offered on How to Make It Through the Heat Wave

Ohioans are facing record high June heat this week. Experts cautioned keeping cool is as much about health and safety as it is about comfort…

Social Issues

IA Group: Planned Riot Will Not Intimidate LGBTQ Community

A leading LGBTQ organization in Iowa said community members won't back down after authorities in Idaho blocked a planned riot at a Pride event there…

Health and Wellness

Health Centers Push Back Against Big-Pharma Tactics

Colorado's community health centers are joining a national effort pushing back against Big Pharma's recent moves making it harder to provide discounte…

Rallies protesting gun violence in schools took place across the nation on Saturday. (Karney Hatch/Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

Health Workers, Too, Feel Impacts of Gun Violence

People across the nation are continuing to discuss gun violence in the wake of two prominent mass shootings in Texas and New York. The conversation …

Health and Wellness

Report: MN Ranks High for Senior Well-Being, But Concerns Emerge

Minnesota is among the top five states in a new report measuring a range of well-being factors for older populations, but some concerning trends …

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces a historic $150 million investment and a partnership with Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and Westchester County Executive George Latimer to address longstanding water infrastructure and related public-health challenges that have plagued the city of Mount Vernon for decades. (Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul)

Environment

Report: Infrastructure Funding a Chance to Advance Environmental Justice

The Infrastructure Act is providing $1.2 trillion for improvement projects across water, energy, building and transportation sectors. A new report …

Environment

New IL Law Seeks to Limit PFAS-Based Air Pollution

Illinois has enacted a new law to prohibit the incineration of some PFAS-based substances. The man-made chemical compounds are most commonly …

Social Issues

NC Faith Groups Raise Awareness on Election Integrity

As redistricting processes wrap up across the country, faith groups in North Carolina are working to raise awareness and educate residents on issues …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021