New IL Law Seeks to Limit PFAS-Based Air Pollution

The summer heat in Arizona is downright miserable for most people, but for some it can become deadly, as temperatures often reach 110 degrees or above.



To help Arizonans keep their cool, The Nature Conservancy is sponsoring its second annual Urban Heat Leadership Academy.



The goal is to train volunteers to develop greener, healthier, and cooler communities.



Anna Bettis, Arizona Healthy Cities program manager for the Nature Conservancy, said the academy will provide community leaders with the knowledge and skills to advocate for more heat-mitigating resources.



"The academy is a first-of-its-kind, virtual program that's focused on building the capacity of people who live in the hottest neighborhoods to advocate for and implement solutions to mitigate urban heat," Bettis explained.



Bettis pointed out urban heat impacts people's health, safety and comfort, and it disproportionately affects Black and Indigenous residents. More than 330 people died from heat-related illnesses in the metro Phoenix area alone in 2021. Academy classes begin June 18. The deadline to sign up is June 14.



Bettis noted summer temperatures can vary significantly between neighborhoods, making those lacking vegetation like shade trees and grassy park lands, vulnerable.



"It's actually shocking," Bettis remarked. "There is some research that showed that there can be neighborhoods as little as two miles apart that can have up to a 13-degree difference in air temperature."



In addition to teaching volunteers how to mitigate heat in their neighborhoods, Bettis added it teaches them presentation skills to help them advocate in public settings.



"Maybe it's going to a city council meeting and talking about why resources for trees and shade are really critical to include in the budget," Bettis suggested. "They actually get some training on storytelling, and they practice the three minutes you have at a public meeting to 'say your piece.' "



References: Program information Phoenix Revitalization Corp. 2022

Urban heat data Maricopa Co. Public Health 2020



get more stories like this via email



New court documents in Michigan show that shutting down the Line 5 pipelines, which run under the Straits of Mackinac, would have a negligible impact on the cost of gasoline.



The State of Michigan ordered the pipelines to be closed more than a year ago, but the Canadian gas company Enbridge Energy maintains that would lead to major energy disruptions in the region.



A court document from Neil K. Earnest, an energy-industry consultant hired by Enbridge, reveals an estimate that the increase to gas prices would be half of 1 cent per gallon.



Debbie Chizewer, managing attorney with Earthjustice, represents Bay Mills Indian Community - which she noted has depended on the Straits of Mackinac for centuries.



"Shutting down Line 5 will have almost no impact on gas prices," said Chizewer. "But it will speed the inevitable transition to clean energy and protect communities like Bay Mills from the disastrous consequences of climate change."



Enbridge Spokesperson Ryan Duffy says the increase of half a penny does not include the cost of job losses to the Michigan economy if Line 5 is shut down - and he notes that estimate is for after replacement infrastructure is in place.



He adds that the war in Ukraine makes this a fraught time to consider closing oil pipelines.



Douglas Jester, managing partner of 5 Lakes Energy, said the document shows the cost of propane will increase by about 9 cents per gallon, but he pointed out that Canada also has been developing pipelines to ship propane to world markets.



He said that would have a larger impact on prices than the closure of Line 5.



"Due to reductions in gasoline demand," said Jester, "due to electric-vehicle adoption and smart switching from propane to heat pumps, will more than make up for the price increases from closing Line 5."



Advocates for the Great Lakes urge President Joe Biden to stand with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to activate an orderly shutdown of the pipelines.



They say a spill from Line 5 would cost the Great Lakes billions in damages, threaten thousands of species of wildlife and put drinking water at risk.







References: Court Documents Expose Enbridge Lies Oil & Water Don't Mix 6/7/22

Governor Whitmer Takes Action to Shut Down the Line 5 Dual Pipelines... the Governor of Michigan 11/13/20



get more stories like this via email

