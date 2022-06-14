Health Workers, Too, Feel Impacts of Gun Violence

People across the nation are continuing to discuss gun violence in the wake of two prominent mass shootings in Texas and New York.
The conversation brings up painful memories for communities that have experienced them in the past - and are a reminder that this violence hurts a wide circle of people, including health-care professionals.
Lynda Pond is president of the Oregon Nurses Association and was working at a Springfield hospital when a shooter killed two and injured 25 at a nearby school in Eugene.
"You can't just look at the immediate impact of something," said Pond. "You have to look at the long-term impact, not just on families but every person whose life is touched - be it a doctor, be it a nurse, be it a social worker, be it a minister, be it the psychologist that takes care of them 20 years later as they're processing their PTSD."
On Sunday, U.S. senators announced they'd reached a bipartisan deal on a number of gun safety laws.
Victims of the 1998 shooting at Thurston High School were brought to Pond's hospital. She spoke in Washington D.C. last Friday at a media event before the weekend's March for Our Lives rallies across the nation.
Pond was again on duty in 2015 when another shooter killed nine at a community college in Roseburg. Several of the victims were transferred to her hospital.
She said she knows people who have been personally impacted by gun violence, especially at the Springfield incident, and who feel the anguish every time a shooting happens.
"A lot of folks that are victims of these traumas can't be activists for it because the pain is too deep," said Pond. "It's too real. So then it becomes the responsibility of those of us that have seen it, that are not that immediately impacted to take our experiences and their experiences forward and share the stories."
Pond said she hopes lawmakers can set aside their differences to ensure gun violence doesn't take any more victims.
"This shouldn't be a political issue," said Pond. "This is a humanitarian issue."
West Virginians concerned about gun violence are rallying this weekend to put pressure on lawmakers to pass gun-safety measures in the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; and elsewhere. The rally is at noon Saturday at the State Capitol.
The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday to nationalize "red flag" laws, allowing a court to temporarily block a person deemed to be a danger to themselves or others from purchasing firearms.
Fred Albert, president of the American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia, said he has recently spoken with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and believes Manchin will take action on the issue.
"He definitely supports doing something that is going to help," Albert stated. "And what that something is? I guess they're debating that right now in Congress."
Earlier this week, the senator told CNN he would support raising the gun-purchasing age to 21.
The Giffords Law Center said West Virginia does not require residents to get a background check or a permit to carry a loaded, concealed gun in public.
In 2020, the Mountain State had the 14th-highest gun-death rate in the nation. Opponents of stricter gun-safety laws argued they penalize law-abiding gun owners and do not reduce violent crime.
Albert added teachers, students and parents across the country are grappling with unprecedented levels of trauma and grief. But he pointed out there are evidenced-based gun violence prevention practices and policies to help keep communities safe.
"We cannot continue down this path of what's happening in our schools, in our grocery stores, in our churches, in our hospitals," Albert stressed. "Something has to be done."
A 2019 study in the Journal of Rural Health found states implementing background checks for all gun sales saw death rates 15% lower than states without background-check laws. It also found state laws banning people convicted of violent crimes from owning guns meant an 18% reduction in homicides.
After the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, New Hampshire students are taking to the streets to advocate for stricter gun laws in the state.
Groups are also urging Gov. Chris Sununu to veto two gun-related bills headed to his desk. One would prohibit the State of New Hampshire, municipalities and schools from enforcing or cooperating with federal gun regulations unless they are also in state law.
Aarika Roy, organizer of the Nashua March for Our Lives rally and a sophomore at Nashua High School North, thinks it is time for lawmakers to take action against gun violence.
"To me personally, and just to most students in general, it's important for us to raise the gun-owning age from 18 to 21," Roy asserted. "And just to enact stricter policies, and enact background checks and whatnot."
The second controversial bill on Sununu's desk would remove a ban on carrying loaded guns on snowmobiles and off-highway recreational vehicles.
Saturday's protest will start at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Nashua, with a march to Greeley Park. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Rep. Laura Telerski, D-Hillsborough, and local students will take the stage for remarks.
New Hampshire ranks 42nd in the U.S. for gun-law strength, and the state sees an average of 143 firearm deaths per year, according to the group Everytown for Gun Safety. Roy emphasized the importance of the issue to the youngest Granite Staters.
"If students as young as five years old are getting shot in a school, we as high schoolers, the next generation, we can't stand to have this happening," Roy asserted. "Because if things don't stop right now, if things aren't changed right now, it's just going to keep going on."
Democratic lawmakers in the General Court tried last week to pass a bill requiring background checks on all gun sales, not just those at licensed retailers, but it was blocked by the Republican majorities. The Nashua rally is one of hundreds happening this weekend across the country in the wake of the Texas shooting.
This Saturday, groups across the country are taking to the streets to call for federal legislation to prevent gun violence, in the wake of the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Educators and nurses unions in Massachusetts are standing in solidarity with "March for Our Lives," the group organizing this weekend's protests.
Katie Murphy, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association and an intensive care nurse at Brigham and Women's Hospital, thinks a good place to start would be a ban on assault weapons.
"People are taking to the streets and professional organizations are coming out and saying, 'There are real actions we can take to keep children and people safe. Let's do it, and they have to go beyond some red-flag laws,' " Murphy emphasized.
Some lawmakers in Congress are already getting the message, with the House passing a bill largely along party lines to raise the age for purchasing firearms from 18 to 21, ban ghost guns and require safe storage of firearms, among other measures. Republicans are largely opposed to the legislation, and the Senate continues to work on a bipartisan compromise bill.
Massachusetts ranks 4th in the U.S. for its strong gun-safety laws, but the annual average for gun deaths in the state is 255, according to the group Everytown for Gun Safety.
Murphy argued more needs to be done to repair the harm gun violence does to communities.
"You know, this is a public health issue, and we have to do everything possible to study gun violence and the effects on families and communities," Murphy stressed. "That would be an important place to start."
She urged lawmakers not to wait for more tragic incidents to occur before taking national action. At least nine March for Our Lives rallies are taking place in Massachusetts alone this Saturday, in Amherst, Boston, Ipswich and more.