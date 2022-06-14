Dentists: Reach for Water Instead of Sports Drinks This Summer

Reach for water instead of sports drinks to stay hydrated, North Carolina dentists are urging residents this summer.



Studies have ranked sugary and highly acidic sports and energy drinks as among the worst for oral health.



Dr. Mary Gaddis, a dentist in Durham, said it is a common misconception sports drinks are healthy. She explained people often sip on these types of beverages over the course of several hours while doing outdoor sports or lounging at the beach, which can set the stage for cavities.



"You're constantly coating your teeth with acid and sugar," Gaddis stressed.



She added if you need an extra flavor boost beyond water, bananas and nuts are a good source of carbohydrates and potassium for energy. She pointed out coconut water can provide essential minerals such as sodium, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium.



Gaddis also noted oral-hygiene habits tend to fall off the wagon during the summer among kids, and combined with the chugging of sports drinks, can lead to enamel erosion, discoloration, tooth decay and staining.



"During the summer, they're off of their routines," Gaddis observed. "Maybe they're not getting up and brushing in the morning like they normally would. They're staying up later, so they're not brushing at night before they go to bed."



She emphasized it is important to see your dentist regularly for checkups, even if you are not experiencing symptoms.



"And you definitely need a dentist to check to see what's happening," Gaddis advised. "Because most of the time, you're not going to have any sensitivity. You're not going to have any pain or discomfort from a normal cavity. So if you're having any pain or discomfort, usually it's beyond the level of just a regular cavity. "



In addition to teeth, there is also evidence sports drinks can impact overall health. Research has shown frequent consumption of sports drinks can lead to obesity among children and young adults.



Ohioans are facing record high June heat this week. Experts cautioned keeping cool is as much about health and safety as it is about comfort.



High temperatures combined with humidity make it difficult for the body's natural cooling system -- sweating -- to work efficiently.



Kevin Brennan, communications officer for the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, added dehydration can occur, especially when a person is outside exerting themselves.



"You also run the risk of heat cramps or heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and those come with prolonged activity, prolonged exposure to the sun," Brennan explained. "You're not getting a chance to breathe effectively, so a lot of the heat gets trapped inside your body."



Older adults, children, people with disabilities and those who work outdoors are at most risk for a heat-related illness. Brennan recommended staying hydrated and avoiding sugary, alcoholic or heavily-caffeinated drinks, which can lead to dehydration. Also, limit time spent outdoors to the morning and evening hours and wear lightweight, light-colored, loosefitting clothing.



If your home does not have air conditioning, Brennan suggested spending time cooling off at a local library or shopping mall. Or call the county board of health to find a cooling center in the community. Fans can also be helpful to keep air moving. He also noted turning off lights during the day and reducing other energy use can be helpful.



"What we all want to make sure, if we can, is if we have a supply of food we want to make sure that our refrigerator doesn't go out if possible, and leave us without the ability to have cold water and fresh food for a period of time," Brennan emphasized. "So reducing electrical consumption, keeping your drapes closed, just trying to reflect the heat off of your house."



Brennan also reminded Ohioans to avoid leaving children and pets inside a car during the summer months. When it's 90 degrees outside, the inside temperature of a car can reach 138 degrees.



Colorado's community health centers are joining a national effort pushing back against Big Pharma's recent moves making it harder to provide discounted medicines to people living in severe poverty.



Donald Moore, chief executive officer of the Pueblo Community Health Center, said a federal program known as 340B has helped more of Pueblo's Latino community, who experience much higher rates of chronic disease, and more barriers to accessing primary health care.



"We're totally fulfilling the purpose of the legislation," Moore explained. "Which is to stretch our public funding as far as it can go to reach the people most in need, which in our case includes minority populations."



Over the past two years, drug producers and third-party prescription drug benefit managers have been throwing up barriers to the 340B program, according to a new report calling on Congress to add new protections. The industry has claimed discounted medicines are being diverted to patients not eligible under 340B, or savings are not being used to expand access.



Moore noted the law has a dispute-resolution process for determining if health centers are not doing what they are supposed to do. But drug companies and benefit managers are acting unilaterally, adding restrictions and new rules limiting access to discounted medicines at community health centers and their contracted pharmacies.



"They've tried to whittle away at that," Moore contended. "And keep more of the money in their pockets, [rather] than allow those savings to flow down to safety-net providers like community health centers to make sure people have access to medicines that are important to good outcomes for the patients."



The report found 92% of the nation's 1,400 health centers use 340B savings to increase access for low-income and/or rural patients. Moore pointed to a new clinic, which has added 300-400 new patients each month since it opened in January, and six school-based clinics, all made possible in part through savings under 340B.



"These clinics are an important access point to adolescents and young adults. But they do not operate on a profitable basis. And we utilize savings from the 340B program to ensure those access pointed can stay open."



