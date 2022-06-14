NM-Based Telementoring Supports Sick Miners in Rural America

By Kristi Eaton for The Daily Yonder.

The man had died three years prior. His widow was seeking about $700 a month in benefits under the Black Lung Benefits Act, a federal law allocating money to miners who suffer from pneumoconiosis or black lung disease.



"We were discussing all the problems that the widow had gone through, and that hit home very hard to the people who participated in the program," said Dr. Akshay Sood who had launched Miners Health ECHO shortly after moving to New Mexico.



When Sood moved to New Mexico, he was quickly overwhelmed by patients, many of them former uranium miners who were suffering from radiation exposure and couldn't find a single physician who would accept their federal benefits card. Many of the patients came from Latin America or were from rural isolated communities. Some didn't speak English.



Miners Health ECHO is different from traditional telemedicine: Whereas telemedicine supports a one-to-one transactional visit between a patient and a physician, telementoring supports a community of learners.



While a number of the leading research universities with strong name recognition offer training in lung diseases, many are not congruent with the rural populations that need them most, Sood said.



"The best programs exist at Harvard, at Yale, at Seattle, at Emory," he said in an interview with the Daily Yonder. "The need is in places like New Mexico, Montana, Wyoming, Utah."



Some of the most well-intentioned researchers and academics working also don't quite understand what rural people really need, he added.



"When you work in rural communities, you realize that rural people have a shortage of resources, but they don't have a shortage of innovation," he said. "And they innovate with what they have, and they do a really, really good job at it. And homegrown solutions are incredible, and you have to learn from them."



And sometimes it's giving space to people who may otherwise be unable to have a voice. Miners, Sood said, often come from underrepresented and underresourced populations. They lack advanced degrees, and in New Mexico, more than 70% come from minority backgrounds, he said.



A typical program starts with an introduction and announcements, Sood said, which lasts about five to 10 minutes. An expert usually speaks for about 15 minutes, followed by questions and answers for 20 minutes. That is followed by a case discussion, which takes about 30 minutes. Finally, the case is summarized and notes are exchanged, with the program lasting about 75 minutes.



"There's geographic diversity," he said. "There's cognitive diversity, so it's relevant to all stakeholders. Otherwise, what happens is that the two stakeholders that take up a lot of a lot of verbal space are physicians and lawyers. And so we have to make sure that there's adequate space for other stakeholders to articulate their opinions."



Specialized medicine is often expensive, and is typically distributed in populated areas and close to more affluent populations, said Bobbi A. Gore, program manager with Black Lung & Outreach at Miners' Colfax Medical Center in Raton, N.M.



"Miners who need specialized services are often in rural and less affluent communities," Gore said in an email interview with the Daily Yonder. "Telemedicine overcomes this bias, and encourages distribution of specialized medicine to miners that would otherwise be unserved or underserved."



"These are real problems real people face," Sood said. "They're very few people who want to deal with the compensation system, because, typically, they're complicated. You don't get compensated for filling out all that paperwork... It's very clear that you can't help a miner with chronic disease without addressing the compensation benefits issues as well."



Ohioans are facing record high June heat this week. Experts cautioned keeping cool is as much about health and safety as it is about comfort.



High temperatures combined with humidity make it difficult for the body's natural cooling system -- sweating -- to work efficiently.



Kevin Brennan, communications officer for the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, added dehydration can occur, especially when a person is outside exerting themselves.



"You also run the risk of heat cramps or heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and those come with prolonged activity, prolonged exposure to the sun," Brennan explained. "You're not getting a chance to breathe effectively, so a lot of the heat gets trapped inside your body."



Older adults, children, people with disabilities and those who work outdoors are at most risk for a heat-related illness. Brennan recommended staying hydrated and avoiding sugary, alcoholic or heavily-caffeinated drinks, which can lead to dehydration. Also, limit time spent outdoors to the morning and evening hours and wear lightweight, light-colored, loosefitting clothing.



If your home does not have air conditioning, Brennan suggested spending time cooling off at a local library or shopping mall. Or call the county board of health to find a cooling center in the community. Fans can also be helpful to keep air moving. He also noted turning off lights during the day and reducing other energy use can be helpful.



"What we all want to make sure, if we can, is if we have a supply of food we want to make sure that our refrigerator doesn't go out if possible, and leave us without the ability to have cold water and fresh food for a period of time," Brennan emphasized. "So reducing electrical consumption, keeping your drapes closed, just trying to reflect the heat off of your house."



Brennan also reminded Ohioans to avoid leaving children and pets inside a car during the summer months. When it's 90 degrees outside, the inside temperature of a car can reach 138 degrees.



Colorado's community health centers are joining a national effort pushing back against Big Pharma's recent moves making it harder to provide discounted medicines to people living in severe poverty.



Donald Moore, chief executive officer of the Pueblo Community Health Center, said a federal program known as 340B has helped more of Pueblo's Latino community, who experience much higher rates of chronic disease, and more barriers to accessing primary health care.



"We're totally fulfilling the purpose of the legislation," Moore explained. "Which is to stretch our public funding as far as it can go to reach the people most in need, which in our case includes minority populations."



Over the past two years, drug producers and third-party prescription drug benefit managers have been throwing up barriers to the 340B program, according to a new report calling on Congress to add new protections. The industry has claimed discounted medicines are being diverted to patients not eligible under 340B, or savings are not being used to expand access.



Moore noted the law has a dispute-resolution process for determining if health centers are not doing what they are supposed to do. But drug companies and benefit managers are acting unilaterally, adding restrictions and new rules limiting access to discounted medicines at community health centers and their contracted pharmacies.



"They've tried to whittle away at that," Moore contended. "And keep more of the money in their pockets, [rather] than allow those savings to flow down to safety-net providers like community health centers to make sure people have access to medicines that are important to good outcomes for the patients."



The report found 92% of the nation's 1,400 health centers use 340B savings to increase access for low-income and/or rural patients. Moore pointed to a new clinic, which has added 300-400 new patients each month since it opened in January, and six school-based clinics, all made possible in part through savings under 340B.



"These clinics are an important access point to adolescents and young adults. But they do not operate on a profitable basis. And we utilize savings from the 340B program to ensure those access pointed can stay open."



