Groups Urge MA Lawmakers to Bring Maternal-Health Bills Back

Groups that advocate for maternal health in Massachusetts are urging the General Court not to let legislation to increase access to out-of-hospital births go by the wayside.
The Joint Committee on Healthcare Financing recently sent nine bills relating to maternal health "to study," meaning they're unlikely to get any more activity this legislative session.
One bill would increase access and safety in out-of-hospital births, and another would increase access to nurse-midwifery services.
Tiffany Vassell is a labor and delivery nurse who is currently pregnant and planning a home-birth. She said home-births have increased during the pandemic, especially for Black mothers.
"When you have choices, such as being able to birth at home," said Vassell, "you can decide who you want present, you can you have more control over the birthing process, as opposed to it being very rigid in the hospital."
Vassell said it's important that Certified Professional Midwives are able to be licensed in Massachusetts, so that folks who prefer a home birth can find a provider they know is certified.
She added that Massachusetts is world-renowned for hospitals and medical care, and it's important to follow the example of 37 other states and pass these laws.
Emily Anesta, co-founder of the Bay State Birth Coalition, said licenses for Certified Professional Midwives and other provisions are necessary if there is to be equitable access to home births and birth centers in the Commonwealth.
She said without that system in place, it's not possible to properly build out the midwifery workforce.
"We can't push any of that forward until we have the most basic thing," said Anesta, "which is these midwives who already provide this care to be licensed and integrated into our health-care system."
Vassell emphasized the importance of choice when it comes to giving birth. She noted that Black women are three to four times more likely to die during childbirth than white women in the U.S.
"Black women are shown to do better with home births than with hospital beds," said Vassell. "Hospitals can be very restrictive. A lot of times, you don't feel like the provider's listening to you. You feel very controlled, which is part of the reason also why I'm deciding on a home birth."
Gov. Tony Evers is calling the Legislature back to Madison this month to vote on repealing the state's 1849 abortion ban.
The move comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would kick the state's ban on nearly all abortions into effect for the first time in nearly fifty years.
In a news conference yesterday, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said the pre-Civil War ban will almost certainly face legal challenges.
"While that litigation is playing out," said Kaul, "and the possibility of criminal prosecution for providing access to abortion services looms over the heads of physicians, access to safe and legal abortion will disappear in Wisconsin."
State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu - R-Oostburg - says the legislature won't take any action on the proposed repeal. Under Evers' executive order, the Legislature will still convene on June 22.
Lawmakers currently are on break, and weren't scheduled to return to Madison until next year.
While Evers can summon the Legislature to Madison for a special session, he can't compel them to take up bills. Past special sessions have ended in mere minutes, as lawmakers quickly gaveled in and out without taking action on any measures.
Evers said the issue can't wait until 2023.
"We can't let our kids and grandkids grow up in a world where they have fewer rights than we did," said Evers. "That's not the future we promised them, and that's not the future they deserve."
State Sen. LaTonya Johnson - D-Milwaukee - noted that the 1849 law was passed before most Americans had won the right to vote.
"The moment the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade," said Johnson, "the clock in Wisconsin gets set back 173 years."
In a leaked draft opinion published by Politico last month, five of the U.S. Supreme Court's nine justices endorsed overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case guaranteeing the right to an abortion.
The justices could change their positions before the draft is published, and abortion is still legal in Wisconsin until a final ruling is handed down.
This story was produced by Ms. Magazine
Broadcast version by Lily Böhlke for Florida News Connection/Public News Service
The leaked draft opinion signaling the Supreme Court's majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has sent shock waves across the U.S. When a final decision is issued before the end of the Supreme Court's term (likely in June), it will represent the biggest blow to women's constitutional rights in history.
In 1972, when abortion was still illegal throughout most of the country, 53 well-known U.S. women courageously declared "We Have Had Abortions" in the pages of the preview issue of Ms. magazine.
The Washington Post credited the petition with the "start of a powerful strategy in the U.S. abortion rights movement: ending the secrecy that had kept many women out of the fight." Executive editor Kathy Spillar told the Washington Post in a recent interview, "It made it acceptable to speak about it."
The next year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that abortion was a fundamental right protected by the U.S. Constitution. This year, the Supreme Court appears poised to reverse this position. In this perilous time, Ms. is relaunching the petition-with the encouragement and support of some of the original 1972 signers. This year alone, the petition has garnered almost 7,000 signatories.
Below is an excerpt from recent Washington Post coverage of the 1972 petition, as well as the 2022 relaunch. It shows the power of activism and journalism, and how they can shape a movement.
'We have had abortions': 1972 petition changed abortion rights movement
The first Ms. petition marked the start of a powerful strategy in the U.S. abortion rights movement: ending the secrecy that had kept many women out of the fight.
The effort has been replicated in recent years for the digital age, including the #ShoutYour Abortion Twitter challenge. Congresswomen have shared their own abortion stories on the House floor.
But that first Ms. petition circulated when abortion was illegal in most of the country.
Included in the Ms. issue were coupons for readers to fill out and mail in to add their names to the petition. Hundreds of the coupons poured in. Later that year, in its September issue, Ms. ran the petition again, this time with about 1,425 signatures.
"It liberated and mobilized an army of women who had been keeping a secret," said [Suzanne Braun Levine], who joined Ms. as editor soon after the petition ran.
Read the full article here.
This story was produced by Ms. Magazine.
Vice President Kamala Harris met with abortion providers from Missouri and other restrictive states Thursday to consider ways the Biden administration can protect and expand access to the full scope of reproductive health care.
Even before the leaked draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade, Missouri has had among the most barriers to accessing abortions. For instance, there is only one abortion clinic because of state regulations.
Harris said overturning Roe will be a major step backward for the U.S., and would open the door to further restricting fundamental rights.
"The right to privacy that forms the basis of Roe is the same right to privacy that protects the right to use contraception, and the right to marry the person you love, including a person of the same sex," Harris contended.
Last week Harris presided over the vote in the U.S. Senate on the Women's Reproductive Health Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade, but Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and all the Republicans in the Chamber voted against it.
Michele Landau, board president of the Missouri Abortion Fund, said because states including Missouri already have been navigating barriers to care, there are some systems in place. She emphasized the National Network of Abortion Funds has more than 90 members across the country, already working to provide financial assistance, transportation, child care and logistical support.
"And we're all part of an ecosystem that we all work together," Landau pointed out. "I would just suggest that folks join their local abortion fund, lift up their local abortion funds and contact them to see how they can best assist in their work."
Landau added states which are more friendly to abortion rights have been making it clear, patients are welcome if they need to come and access care.
Illinois protects the right to abortions but is surrounded by states intending to restrict or ban abortion if and when Roe is overturned. She noted just last week, an abortion clinic in Tennessee, CHOICES, announced it would be opening a location in Carbondale, Illinois, not too far from the Missouri border.