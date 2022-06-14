Virginia's Rural Mothers Face Long-Standing Access Issues for Infant Formula

Over the past several months, parents across Virginia and the country have struggled to find baby formula, particularly in rural communities. Many rural Virginia communities are food deserts, where residents do not have easy access to nutritious and affordable food.



Elyssa Schmier, vice president of government relations for the advocacy group MomsRising, said parents in those towns and villages face additional barriers to accessing formula.



"Their stores are few and far between that might carry formula," Schmier explained. "And with rising gas prices and people who are working full-time jobs, the ability to drive all over God's green earth looking for baby formula is a struggle."



In 2020, the state of Virginia launched a Food Access Investment Fund to support new groceries in food deserts.



Schmier contended the federal government should also look for long-term solutions, such as reconsidering a failed $28 million appropriations bill to help regulators prevent future shortages.



A 2019 report from the National Institutes of Health found rural infants are more commonly fed formula than their urban and suburban counterparts, and rural areas may face "a disparity in the access to and affordability of infant feeding resources."



Schmier noted low-income parents cannot use WIC benefits to purchase formula online.



"So even if they were able to find it on an online store, which would obviously open up more avenues for someone who lives in a rural community, they can't use WIC dollars for that," Schmier explained.



Schmier recommends against home brewing infant formula, watering down formula or giving babies animal-produced milk if they're younger than one year old. She also advised parents to consult with a pediatrician or health care provider before switching infant formula types.



Rural hospitals in Nevada and across the country will be in dire economic straits once the COVID funding runs out, according to a new report.



Researchers at the Bipartisan Policy Center found 441 rural hospitals have multiple financial risk factors.



Julia Harris, senior policy analyst at the Bipartisan Policy Center and the report's co-author, said 116 hospitals closed between 2010 and 2019, and then the pace slowed during COVID.



"So, the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan really did a lot to stave off more hospitals from closing," Harris acknowledged. "But that aid masked the fact that the underlying finances of rural hospitals continue to deteriorate, especially with new pressures brought on from the pandemic. "



All hospitals and especially rural facilities, have been hard hit during COVID with huge staff shortages and supply-chain issues driving up the price of goods they must purchase. And hospitals with a low volume of patients generally receive less funding.



According to an analysis from Becker's Hospital Report in March, six of Nevada's 13 rural hospitals are at risk of closing.



Joan Hall, president of Nevada Rural Hospital Partners, said some are considering joining a new federal program which would allow them to pare down their services but keep their emergency room.



"Some hospitals would not have inpatient services available," Hall explained. "They would have an emergency room and outpatient services, diagnostic labs, imaging, but perhaps you wouldn't be able to stay in the hospital if you needed. You'd have to be transferred."



The report recommended the administration and Congress hold off on scheduled budget cuts, make higher Medicare payments permanent, and keep flexibility in telehealth until two years after the public health emergency ends. Meanwhile, the state is collaborating with the University of Nevada Reno and the University of Nevada Las Vegas to train or recruit more medical professionals, especially nurses and respiratory therapists.



