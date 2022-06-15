Wednesday, June 15, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 16, 2022
Play

CT diesel price hike coming in July; As Birmingham fights flooding a new report highlights how federal dollars can help; an update on needs and well-being of BIPOC youth in ND.

2022Talks - June 15, 2022
Play

Sen. Mitch McConnell says he supports the bipartisan framework on gun safety, Sen. Chuck Schumer promises a vote before July 4, and a gunman is killed by police after opening fire at a children's summer camp.

The Yonder Report - June 16, 2022
Play

Rural pastors help farmers with mental health issues, Alabama screens those with pandemic-related alcohol dependency, and states are changing laws to help rural Americans stay in their trailer park communities.

Social Issues  |  Juvenile Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report Discredits 'False' Stories of Youth-Led Crime Wave

Play

Wednesday, June 15, 2022   

New research found reports of skyrocketing youth crime are not only unfounded, but are also fueling calls for stricter punishments.

Data from The Sentencing Project showed the share of crimes in the U.S. committed by young people fell by more than half in the past two decades. It also decreased in all major types of offenses in 2020.

Richard Mendel, senior research fellow for The Sentencing Project and the report's author, said given the stress young people faced over the past two years, he would not be surprised if future data reveal a pandemic-era increase in youth crime. But he contended a temporary rise should not be used to justify returning to 'get-tough' approaches.

"This is not a moment to be panicking about youth crime," Mendel argued. "Especially if that panic is going to lead us to embrace solutions that we know the evidence shows does not work."

According to the report, juvenile detention and transfers to adult court can worsen youth outcomes. Instead, Mendel encouraged reforms to help drive young people away from delinquency, including reducing reliance on youth confinement and making stronger investments in social and mental health supports in schools and communities.

Mendel pointed out Ohio is a national model for reducing youth incarceration through RECLAIM Ohio, which offers financial incentives for counties to divert young people from Ohio Department of Youth Services institutions to community-based programs.

"Research on that is overwhelmingly positive that the kids do much better," Mendel reported. "In terms of rearrest, in terms of reincarceration, in the community programs than they do in incarceration. And yet, that program has come under attack."

A commission is reviewing the program's past three years after learning the suspect in the shooting death of a Cleveland police officer was on juvenile court probation. The youth services population dropped from a high of more than 2,600 in May 1992 to 375 in December 2020, which officials attribute to RECLAIM Ohio's success.

Meanwhile, officials in Cuyahoga County and Columbus have reported recent increases in stolen cars and carjackings among younger juveniles. But Mendel believes media coverage of youth crime is often sensationalized, and missing critical context.

"There's a lot of political opportunism that's being applied," Mendel observed. "It's important to be skeptical, and to look for context and look at the historical data. Is it really true?"

The report noted because there is no published federal data on carjackings, increases in a select number of cities do not necessarily indicate a national trend.


get more stories like this via email
Only about 21% of the nation's housing stock can be found in rural communities. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Getting Creative to Fix Affordable Housing Issues in Rural Iowa

Higher mortgage rates and skyrocketing rents have fueled the nation's housing crisis. In states like Iowa, rural communities deal with the same …

Social Issues

Report Details Methods to Address IN Declining College Enrollment

As fewer people in Indiana are opting to go to college, the state's Commission for Higher Education is releasing policy recommendations to increase …

Social Issues

Despite Improvements, ND's Rental-Aid Issues Persist

Some North Dakota groups are renewing calls for the state to be more efficient in dispersing emergency pandemic rental aid. They say improvements …

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 246 mass shooting this year. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Law Enforcement Groups Voice Support for Gun Safety Measures

National law enforcement groups are joining the chorus of Kentuckians calling on the U.S. Senate to pass meaningful gun-safety measures. A bipartisan …

Social Issues

Online Platform Helps Older Michiganders Get Connected, Socialize

More than 40% of older Michiganders live alone, and studies show the pandemic has exacerbated loneliness for many. The State of Michigan has renewed …

More than 80 business, religious and social services groups are calling for an increase to Michigan's state Earned Income Tax Credit. (JJ Gouin/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MI Groups: New Census Data Underscores Need for Higher EITC

The latest county census data found Michigan's child poverty rate remains at 19%, and groups advocating for children and families say it is time to …

Social Issues

Report: Hispanic-Serving Institutions Produce Highest Economic Mobility

Higher-education experts are promoting a new way to rank colleges and universities, proposing an Economic Mobility Index (EMI) to measure whether the …

Health and Wellness

Tips Offered on How to Make It Through the Heat Wave

Ohioans are facing record high June heat this week. Experts cautioned keeping cool is as much about health and safety as it is about comfort…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021