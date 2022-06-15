Report Discredits 'False' Stories of Youth-Led Crime Wave

New research found reports of skyrocketing youth crime are not only unfounded, but are also fueling calls for stricter punishments.
Data from The Sentencing Project showed the share of crimes in the U.S. committed by young people fell by more than half in the past two decades. It also decreased in all major types of offenses in 2020.
Richard Mendel, senior research fellow for The Sentencing Project and the report's author, said given the stress young people faced over the past two years, he would not be surprised if future data reveal a pandemic-era increase in youth crime. But he contended a temporary rise should not be used to justify returning to 'get-tough' approaches.
"This is not a moment to be panicking about youth crime," Mendel argued. "Especially if that panic is going to lead us to embrace solutions that we know the evidence shows does not work."
According to the report, juvenile detention and transfers to adult court can worsen youth outcomes. Instead, Mendel encouraged reforms to help drive young people away from delinquency, including reducing reliance on youth confinement and making stronger investments in social and mental health supports in schools and communities.
Mendel pointed out Ohio is a national model for reducing youth incarceration through RECLAIM Ohio, which offers financial incentives for counties to divert young people from Ohio Department of Youth Services institutions to community-based programs.
"Research on that is overwhelmingly positive that the kids do much better," Mendel reported. "In terms of rearrest, in terms of reincarceration, in the community programs than they do in incarceration. And yet, that program has come under attack."
A commission is reviewing the program's past three years after learning the suspect in the shooting death of a Cleveland police officer was on juvenile court probation. The youth services population dropped from a high of more than 2,600 in May 1992 to 375 in December 2020, which officials attribute to RECLAIM Ohio's success.
Meanwhile, officials in Cuyahoga County and Columbus have reported recent increases in stolen cars and carjackings among younger juveniles. But Mendel believes media coverage of youth crime is often sensationalized, and missing critical context.
"There's a lot of political opportunism that's being applied," Mendel observed. "It's important to be skeptical, and to look for context and look at the historical data. Is it really true?"
The report noted because there is no published federal data on carjackings, increases in a select number of cities do not necessarily indicate a national trend.
This summer, South Dakota lawmakers are looking at a range of issues tied to the state's correctional system. That includes another dive into efforts to keep young people from being incarcerated.
On Thursday, the Study Committee on Juvenile Justice holds its first hearing.
South Dakota adopted reforms in 2015 meant to reduce youth detention rates. The overall numbers have decreased significantly, but panel members say there's still a need for certain improvements.
Brookings County State's Attorney Dan Nelson will speak at the meeting about diversion programs in his jurisdiction.
"I don't think juvenile justice policy is going to revert backwards," said Nelson. "If we look five, ten years into the future, we're not going to see more juvenile jail cells. We're going to see more diversion programming."
A recent effort in Brookings County involved setting up an alternative high school for youth with truancy issues.
During the last legislative session, some lawmakers pushed to repeal provisions under the 2015 law amid complaints of behavior issues in schools.
The committee chair acknowledges some types of offenses might draw more debate, but says the main approach is still to avoid incarceration. The panel says issues like mental-health services also will be discussed.
Nelson said he hopes lawmakers see that, while his area has the resources to offer alternative programs, others aren't as lucky.
"The model that works for me in Brookings might not work for another State's Attorney elsewhere," said Nelson. "And so, what state dollars, what state resources can go to continue to support our rural counties? I think that's probably the million-dollar question going into this summer."
He stressed that his county's programs establish consequences that don't involve a jail cell. And when necessary, a young person who commits a violent offense goes through the court system.
Statewide, there are persistent youth-detention disparities, especially among Native Americans. The committee expects to hold two additional meetings before submitting a report.
A youth crime bill passed by the Connecticut General Assembly has been sent to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk, even as some youth-justice advocates view the bipartisan bill as a step backward for the state.
House Bill 5417 would increase penalties for some serious crimes, with the maximum juvenile sentence extended to up to five years. It also would increase the amount of time a young person could be detained while awaiting a judge's ruling, from six to eight hours.
Christina Quaranta, executive director of the Connecticut Justice Alliance, said the bill does not do enough to address the youth mental-health crisis which may lead to behavioral issues.
"Putting on different harmful band-aids or stopgaps is not going to get us where we need to go," Quaranta asserted. "What drives meaningful change is addressing the root causes and really helping people get what they need, because nobody wants to do things that are wrong or make bad decisions. People naturally want to be productive members of society."
A spokesperson for the governor said the bill will be reviewed for consideration. Quaranta pointed out the Justice Alliance plans to host community conversations about youth crime in Connecticut this summer. The first is scheduled for May 23 in Bridgeport.
The legislation was introduced as a response to a perceived increase in car theft and other crime in the state in 2020. Car thefts in the state increased 40% between 2019 and 2020, although data has shown young people were not responsible for most of them.
Quaranta noted behavioral issues like crime can be directly connected to the pandemic.
"If the State of Connecticut wants to continue to make decisions based on periods of time when we were in wide distress, that's a problem," Quaranta contended. "The Legislature moved this session to pass sweeping mental health legislation that will, hopefully, actually help young people deal with the impacts of the pandemic."
Car thefts had fallen to historic lows through 2019. The General Assembly also passed House Bill 5001, which aims to increase the availability of mental-health and behavioral-health services to young people in the state.
An organization in Montana is providing an alternative model for juvenile justice.
The Center for Restorative Youth Justice is based in the Flathead Valley and started as a youth-run court. Now, the organization gets referrals from schools and youth courts in an effort to reduce young people's involvement in the legal system.
Catherine Gunderson, executive director of the Center, gave an example of what restorative justice can look like. She said to imagine you are a kid who accidentally threw a baseball through your neighbor's window. The neighbor could get the police involved, or you and your parents could go over and have a conversation about what happened, and how to avoid it in the future.
"From there, you're really building a relationship and community and accountability," Gunderson explained. "'OK, I'll pay for it, and it really wasn't personal.' And I think we've all had experiences where that has a deeper impact than just paying a fine."
Gunderson pointed out an important part of the process is ensuring everyone feels as if they have been heard and their voice matters.
A recent study from researchers at Washington University in Saint Louis found juvenile detention may not have the positive, rehabilitative effect it's designed to have.
Gunderson contended it may actually cut a young person off from what they really need.
"That's another example of our propensity to want to put people away for something wrong that they did as opposed to bring closer in," Gunderson observed. "And be like, 'What is not going right for you that this would even happen in the first place?' "
Gunderson added her program aims to make young people feel like they are in a safe environment, so they can open up.
"A lot of the feedback we get from kids on the way out of participating is, 'I came in thinking that you were going to just be sort of judging me, and then even just being able to hear from other people made me realize that I'm a better person than I thought I was,' " Gunderson emphasized. "Or, 'Thank you for not deciding I was a bad person because I made a bad decision.' "