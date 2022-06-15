Online Platform Helps Older Michiganders Get Connected, Socialize

More than 40% of older Michiganders live alone, and studies show the pandemic has exacerbated loneliness for many.



The State of Michigan has renewed a partnership with GetSetUp, an online learning platform, which can help seniors learn how to stay social and connected from home.



Kayla Smith, health promotion and wellness coordinator for the Michigan Bureau of Aging, Community Living and Supports, said the program has supported many older people in getting the hang of Zoom in a safe environment, and from there, all kinds of classes become available.



"There are a lot of classes that focus on health and wellness, and other topics," Smith explained. "Like the Detroit Hustle, which is a Michigan favorite. There are various morning fitness classes, and even a class on decluttering your home."



Smith added Michiganders who want to join the platform can go online to getsetup.io/michigan. If anyone wants to help a family member or friend start their own account, they can visit the website getsetupfriend.com to walk them through the process. The platform can also be accessed at any library, where library staff can answer questions.



Lawrence Kosik, co-founder and president of GetSetUp, started the platform to empower older adults with online learning and virtual education. He noted since the program started, Michigan learners have become educators themselves, teaching other classes on the platform. And in the first year of the partnership with the state, more than 108,000 people signed up.



"That whole peer-to-peer live interactive piece has been really wonderful," Kosik remarked. "And you not only learn the things that you want and need to learn, but you make friends, and you form groups, and you come back and take classes with those friends. So, we like to say that people come for the learning, but often times, they stay for the socialization."



He added GetSetUp was started before the pandemic, but met a key need during those long months of isolation, helping people learn how to do things from ordering groceries and medicines online, to doing their banking and using telehealth.



Ahead of next Tuesday's primary election, new polling shows many Mainers are extremely motivated to vote, and reveals the issues that matter most to them.



More than 90% of Maine voters said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate for Congress who supports protecting Medicare and Social Security from cuts.



Noël Bonam, state director of AARP Maine, which commissioned the poll, noted 88% of voters older than 50 said they plan to vote this midterm election, and said it is a big deal because usually, turnout is low in midterm elections.



"A lot of folks are really concerned about the increasing cost of everything," Bonam observed. "Inflation really came up as the number one issue across the board. Folks are very concerned about increasing costs, they're having to figure out how to pay for food versus gas versus utilities and prescription drugs."



He added with the cost of prescription drugs skyrocketing, many older Mainers take the question of allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices seriously. Among voters surveyed, 91% said they think the federal government should allow negotiations.



Among respondents, 60% said they plan to vote on Election Day, 12% said they'll vote early in-person, and 22% said they plan to vote by mail. Bonam pointed out for more information, voters can go to the Secretary of State's website, or aarp.org/mevotes.



"We want older voters to know how to vote and where to vote," Bonam explained. "And to know the position of the candidates before they vote. And it's also clear that older voters are looking for candidates who are coming to the table with solutions and not just talking about the problems."



According to the survey, Gov. Janet Mills narrowly leads her Republican opponent, former Gov. Paul LePage, 51% to 46%. Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat from District Two, narrowly leads former Representative Bruce Poliquin 50% to 43%, and First District Democratic Representative Chellie Pingree leads Republican opponent Ed Thelander 42% to 25%.



