Report Debunks Claims of Increase in Juvenile Crime Rates

New research found reports of skyrocketing youth crime are not only unfounded, but are also fueling calls for stricter punishments.



Data from The Sentencing Project showed the share of crimes in the U.S. committed by young people fell by more than half in the past two decades. It also decreased in all major types of offenses in 2020.



Richard Mendel, senior research fellow for The Sentencing Project and the report's author, said given the stress young people faced over the past two years, he would not be surprised if future data reveal a pandemic-era increase in youth crime. But he contended a temporary rise should not be used to justify returning to 'get-tough' approaches.



"This is not a moment to be panicking about youth crime," Mendel argued. "Especially if that panic is going to lead us to embrace solutions that we know the evidence shows does not work."



According to the report, juvenile detention and transfers to adult court can worsen youth outcomes. Instead, Mendel encouraged reforms to help drive young people away from delinquency, including reducing reliance on youth confinement and making stronger investments in social and mental health supports in schools and communities.



Mendel pointed out Ohio is a national model for reducing youth incarceration through RECLAIM Ohio, which offers financial incentives for counties to divert young people from Ohio Department of Youth Services institutions to community-based programs.



"Research on that is overwhelmingly positive that the kids do much better," Mendel reported. "In terms of rearrest, in terms of reincarceration, in the community programs than they do in incarceration. And yet, that program has come under attack."



A commission is reviewing the program's past three years after learning the suspect in the shooting death of a Cleveland police officer was on juvenile court probation. The youth services population dropped from a high of more than 2,600 in May 1992 to 375 in December 2020, which officials attribute to RECLAIM Ohio's success.



Meanwhile, officials in Cuyahoga County and Columbus have reported recent increases in stolen cars and carjackings among younger juveniles. But Mendel believes media coverage of youth crime is often sensationalized, and missing critical context.



"There's a lot of political opportunism that's being applied," Mendel observed. "It's important to be skeptical, and to look for context and look at the historical data. Is it really true?"



The report noted because there is no published federal data on carjackings, increases in a select number of cities do not necessarily indicate a national trend.



A youth crime bill passed by the Connecticut General Assembly has been sent to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk, even as some youth-justice advocates view the bipartisan bill as a step backward for the state.



House Bill 5417 would increase penalties for some serious crimes, with the maximum juvenile sentence extended to up to five years. It also would increase the amount of time a young person could be detained while awaiting a judge's ruling, from six to eight hours.



Christina Quaranta, executive director of the Connecticut Justice Alliance, said the bill does not do enough to address the youth mental-health crisis which may lead to behavioral issues.



"Putting on different harmful band-aids or stopgaps is not going to get us where we need to go," Quaranta asserted. "What drives meaningful change is addressing the root causes and really helping people get what they need, because nobody wants to do things that are wrong or make bad decisions. People naturally want to be productive members of society."



A spokesperson for the governor said the bill will be reviewed for consideration. Quaranta pointed out the Justice Alliance plans to host community conversations about youth crime in Connecticut this summer. The first is scheduled for May 23 in Bridgeport.



The legislation was introduced as a response to a perceived increase in car theft and other crime in the state in 2020. Car thefts in the state increased 40% between 2019 and 2020, although data has shown young people were not responsible for most of them.



Quaranta noted behavioral issues like crime can be directly connected to the pandemic.



"If the State of Connecticut wants to continue to make decisions based on periods of time when we were in wide distress, that's a problem," Quaranta contended. "The Legislature moved this session to pass sweeping mental health legislation that will, hopefully, actually help young people deal with the impacts of the pandemic."



Car thefts had fallen to historic lows through 2019. The General Assembly also passed House Bill 5001, which aims to increase the availability of mental-health and behavioral-health services to young people in the state.



