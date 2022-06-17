Friday, June 17, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 17, 2022
Flood-ravaged Montana communities see an uncertain summer, advocates press to improve jail-based voting, and the 95-year-old Texan known as the "grandmother of Juneteenth" celebrates the national holiday.

2022Talks - June 17, 2022
President Biden signs a bill to reduce ocean shipping costs and ease inflation, Mayra Flores will be the first Mexican-born U.S. Congresswoman, and the U.S. Senate passes benefits for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals.

The Yonder Report - June 16, 2022
Rural pastors help farmers with mental health issues, Alabama screens those with pandemic-related alcohol dependency, and states are changing laws to help rural Americans stay in their trailer park communities.

WV Faith Leaders Voice Support for Climate Solutions

Friday, June 17, 2022   

Faith leaders and environmental groups want West Virginia to implement policies aimed at cutting carbon emissions and slowing the pace of climate change.

According to federal data, temperatures in the Mountain State have risen one degree Fahrenheit since the beginning of the 20th century. While it may not seem like much, warming temperatures are a troubling trend.

Jon Clark, Appalachia regional coordinator for the Citizens' Climate Lobby, said a carbon tax would send a price signal to the market utilities should be investing in technologies to capture the carbon they emit.

"It costs polluters nothing to keep dumping," Clark pointed out. "They're polluting into the atmosphere for free, so where's the incentive to invest in carbon capture and sequestration? Putting a carbon tax in place would actually be a long-term incentive to reduce it."

Some state officials disagree. This week West Virginia's Attorney General, along with his counterparts in a handful of states, sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, arguing a proposed rule to require companies to disclose all their direct greenhouse-gas emissions, and other climate-related data, is an attempt to "intimidate boardrooms" and "put profit secondary to political interests."

Ron English, president of the NAACP Charleston Branch, spoke at a recent conference focused on how climate change is affecting the everyday lives of West Virginians. He said faith communities have a responsibility to take action.

"And what we do, from the center of our very being, is to ask ourselves three questions: What is our intent? How are we guided by integrity? And what is the anticipation of our impact?" English urged.

A report released earlier this year by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stressed countries need to take rapid and immediate action to curb greenhouse-gas emissions in order to avoid the most disastrous impacts of climate change.


If passed by Congress, Recovering America's Wildlife Act funding would be used to restore ecosystems like the Flathead River. (Outside by Nature/Adobe Stock)

Bill Passed in House Would Send $27 Million to MT for Wildlife Recovery

A measure in Congress which would fund local efforts to protect animal and plant species before they become endangered has passed the U.S. House and …

MI Coalition Spotlights Need for Jail-Based Voting Improvements

Voting-rights groups in Michigan are working to increase awareness about and access to voting in jails. In Michigan, anyone not serving a prison …

Maine Biologists: Give Loons Space This Nesting Season

Maine is home to the largest number of loons in the region, and it's nesting season. The Maine Loon Restoration Project is a five-year effort to …

Even ass the U.S. celebrates the second observance of the Juneteenth National Independence Day, more states have passed legislation prohibiting schools from teaching about the country's legacy of racism. (WynnPointaux/Pixabay)

Celebrations Mark 2nd Nationwide Juneteenth Independence Day

The 95-year-old Texan known as the "grandmother of Juneteenth" will celebrate this weekend, as she has for the past nine decades, but with the added …

Report: New Billion-Dollar TN Stadium Comes with Economic Tradeoffs

The Tennessee Titans are slated to get a new Nashville stadium, which experts are calling the most expensive publicly financed NFL stadium in the …

Research has shown that gender-affirming health care can improve the mental health and overall well-being of gender-diverse children and young people. (Adobe Stock)

Arkansas Back in Court to Block Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Youth

Oral arguments were held this week on an appeal blocking an Arkansas law from going into effect. The law would prevent young people from getting …

Once-Obscure AZ Water Bank to Allocate "Surplus" Water Supplies

Two decades of extreme drought have put a squeeze on Arizona's water supply, but a once-obscure state agency could soon be at the forefront of …

New MN Law Expands Immigration Protections for At-Risk Youth

Minnesota has joined several states in raising the age limit for young immigrants who have escaped trauma to receive legal protections in the United S…

 

