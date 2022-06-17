Maine Biologists: Give Loons Space This Nesting Season

Maine is home to the largest number of loons in the region, and it's nesting season.



The Maine Loon Restoration Project is a five-year effort to limit threats to loons' breeding chances and survival. They place loon nesting rafts on Maine lakes where nesting pairs have not hatched chicks in three years. The goal is to place 100 rafts by 2026.



Earl Johnson, loon restoration biologist for Maine Audubon, said loons are sensitive to disturbance, especially during nesting season.



"That can be a really, really stressful time in a loon's life, and approaching them closely on a boat or in the water is not helping the loons at all," Johnson explained. "They're sensitive to disturbance and definitely amazing to observe, but from a safe distance is best for everybody."



He added they are launching a "Loon Rangers" program to educate and raise awareness about where nesting loons are, so people can avoid those areas in boats or on personal watercraft. The project also includes Fish Lead Free programs, to reduce the use of lead tackle, a common cause of death for loons.



In 2003, a spill leaked 98,000 gallons of oil into Buzzards Bay, killing hundreds of loons over the next few years.



Jill Marianacci, another loon restoration biologist for Maine Audubon, said Mainers love loons, and communities have enthusiastically involved in the project, funded by the 2017 settlement from the spill.



"It's currently the nesting season right now," Marianacci pointed out. "All the lakes and ponds that we've put rafts out on, we're starting to see which pairs are taking to these rafts, and hopefully in a few weeks, we'll see if they're successful at hatching chicks, which is very exciting."



Maine Audubon leads the Loon Restoration Project in partnership with the Penobscot Nation, Maine Lakes and Lakes Environmental Association.



They're seeking volunteers to help with outreach, education and management across the state. Bird watchers can participate in the annual loon count on Saturday, July 16.



The summer heat in Arizona is downright miserable for most people, but for some it can become deadly, as temperatures often reach 110 degrees or above.



To help Arizonans keep their cool, The Nature Conservancy is sponsoring its second annual Urban Heat Leadership Academy.



The goal is to train volunteers to develop greener, healthier, and cooler communities.



Anna Bettis, Arizona Healthy Cities program manager for the Nature Conservancy, said the academy will provide community leaders with the knowledge and skills to advocate for more heat-mitigating resources.



"The academy is a first-of-its-kind, virtual program that's focused on building the capacity of people who live in the hottest neighborhoods to advocate for and implement solutions to mitigate urban heat," Bettis explained.



Bettis pointed out urban heat impacts people's health, safety and comfort, and it disproportionately affects Black and Indigenous residents. More than 330 people died from heat-related illnesses in the metro Phoenix area alone in 2021. Academy classes begin June 18. The deadline to sign up is June 14.



Bettis noted summer temperatures can vary significantly between neighborhoods, making those lacking vegetation like shade trees and grassy park lands, vulnerable.



"It's actually shocking," Bettis remarked. "There is some research that showed that there can be neighborhoods as little as two miles apart that can have up to a 13-degree difference in air temperature."



In addition to teaching volunteers how to mitigate heat in their neighborhoods, Bettis added it teaches them presentation skills to help them advocate in public settings.



"Maybe it's going to a city council meeting and talking about why resources for trees and shade are really critical to include in the budget," Bettis suggested. "They actually get some training on storytelling, and they practice the three minutes you have at a public meeting to 'say your piece.' "



