Maine Biologists: Give Loons Space This Nesting Season

Maine is home to the largest number of loons in the region, and it's nesting season.
The Maine Loon Restoration Project is a five-year effort to limit threats to loons' breeding chances and survival. They place loon nesting rafts on Maine lakes where nesting pairs have not hatched chicks in three years. The goal is to place 100 rafts by 2026.
Earl Johnson, loon restoration biologist for Maine Audubon, said loons are sensitive to disturbance, especially during nesting season.
"That can be a really, really stressful time in a loon's life, and approaching them closely on a boat or in the water is not helping the loons at all," Johnson explained. "They're sensitive to disturbance and definitely amazing to observe, but from a safe distance is best for everybody."
He added they are launching a "Loon Rangers" program to educate and raise awareness about where nesting loons are, so people can avoid those areas in boats or on personal watercraft. The project also includes Fish Lead Free programs, to reduce the use of lead tackle, a common cause of death for loons.
In 2003, a spill leaked 98,000 gallons of oil into Buzzards Bay, killing hundreds of loons over the next few years.
Jill Marianacci, another loon restoration biologist for Maine Audubon, said Mainers love loons, and communities have enthusiastically involved in the project, funded by the 2017 settlement from the spill.
"It's currently the nesting season right now," Marianacci pointed out. "All the lakes and ponds that we've put rafts out on, we're starting to see which pairs are taking to these rafts, and hopefully in a few weeks, we'll see if they're successful at hatching chicks, which is very exciting."
Maine Audubon leads the Loon Restoration Project in partnership with the Penobscot Nation, Maine Lakes and Lakes Environmental Association.
They're seeking volunteers to help with outreach, education and management across the state. Bird watchers can participate in the annual loon count on Saturday, July 16.
Illinois has enacted a new law to prohibit the incineration of some PFAS-based substances.
The man-made chemical compounds are most commonly associated with groundwater pollution.
But Sonya Lunder - senior toxics policy advisor with the Sierra Club - said the per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances may even be able to withstand high-power incinerators, which have been used to dispose of PFAS-based materials.
She explained that the extreme heat can even cause chemical reactions in the compounds.
"If they're partially reacted, they form a variety of harmful breakdown products," said Lunder, "and/or the PFAS would literally just be going up the stack and falling out in the nearby community."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that scientists are still learning about the exact health effects PFAS could have. But high levels of PFAS contamination may lead to - among other issues - lower birth weights, increased risk of cancer and decreased vaccine response in children.
The National Institutes of Health reports there are about 5,000 distinct members of the PFAS family. Lunder explained the bill was narrowed to cover about 170 older PFAS compounds that are still found in some stored-but-unusable firefighting foams.
She said as new PFAS are developed and implemented, more expansive policies may be necessary.
"We are concerned," said Lunder, "because the chemical industry is so rapidly innovating and shifting to new and closely related chemicals that the narrowing that happened to the bill will mean that over time there will be other types of waste that could be burned."
While Illinois' ban may be relatively narrow in scope, Nicole Saulsberry - Illinois state government representative with the Sierra Club - contends it's one of the most robust PFAS-incineration policies in the country.
She explained the measure was based on similar policies in New York, but that those only cover specific communities.
"But with Illinois, it's a statewide ban," said Saulsberry. "So this bill that was passed in Illinois is historic in the sense that we're the only state to have a statewide ban on the incineration of PFAS."
PFAS are also known as "forever chemicals," as they'll essentially never break down under normal environmental conditions.
But Lunder explained that the Environmental Protection Agency is investigating a potential solution - using heat and pressure to destroy the compounds through a process known as supercritical water oxidation.
The summer heat in Arizona is downright miserable for most people, but for some it can become deadly, as temperatures often reach 110 degrees or above.
To help Arizonans keep their cool, The Nature Conservancy is sponsoring its second annual Urban Heat Leadership Academy.
The goal is to train volunteers to develop greener, healthier, and cooler communities.
Anna Bettis, Arizona Healthy Cities program manager for the Nature Conservancy, said the academy will provide community leaders with the knowledge and skills to advocate for more heat-mitigating resources.
"The academy is a first-of-its-kind, virtual program that's focused on building the capacity of people who live in the hottest neighborhoods to advocate for and implement solutions to mitigate urban heat," Bettis explained.
Bettis pointed out urban heat impacts people's health, safety and comfort, and it disproportionately affects Black and Indigenous residents. More than 330 people died from heat-related illnesses in the metro Phoenix area alone in 2021. Academy classes begin June 18. The deadline to sign up is June 14.
Bettis noted summer temperatures can vary significantly between neighborhoods, making those lacking vegetation like shade trees and grassy park lands, vulnerable.
"It's actually shocking," Bettis remarked. "There is some research that showed that there can be neighborhoods as little as two miles apart that can have up to a 13-degree difference in air temperature."
In addition to teaching volunteers how to mitigate heat in their neighborhoods, Bettis added it teaches them presentation skills to help them advocate in public settings.
"Maybe it's going to a city council meeting and talking about why resources for trees and shade are really critical to include in the budget," Bettis suggested. "They actually get some training on storytelling, and they practice the three minutes you have at a public meeting to 'say your piece.' "
New court documents in Michigan show that shutting down the Line 5 pipelines, which run under the Straits of Mackinac, would have a negligible impact on the cost of gasoline.
The State of Michigan ordered the pipelines to be closed more than a year ago, but the Canadian gas company Enbridge Energy maintains that would lead to major energy disruptions in the region.
A court document from Neil K. Earnest, an energy-industry consultant hired by Enbridge, reveals an estimate that the increase to gas prices would be half of 1 cent per gallon.
Debbie Chizewer, managing attorney with Earthjustice, represents Bay Mills Indian Community - which she noted has depended on the Straits of Mackinac for centuries.
"Shutting down Line 5 will have almost no impact on gas prices," said Chizewer. "But it will speed the inevitable transition to clean energy and protect communities like Bay Mills from the disastrous consequences of climate change."
Enbridge Spokesperson Ryan Duffy says the increase of half a penny does not include the cost of job losses to the Michigan economy if Line 5 is shut down - and he notes that estimate is for after replacement infrastructure is in place.
He adds that the war in Ukraine makes this a fraught time to consider closing oil pipelines.
Douglas Jester, managing partner of 5 Lakes Energy, said the document shows the cost of propane will increase by about 9 cents per gallon, but he pointed out that Canada also has been developing pipelines to ship propane to world markets.
He said that would have a larger impact on prices than the closure of Line 5.
"Due to reductions in gasoline demand," said Jester, "due to electric-vehicle adoption and smart switching from propane to heat pumps, will more than make up for the price increases from closing Line 5."
Advocates for the Great Lakes urge President Joe Biden to stand with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to activate an orderly shutdown of the pipelines.
They say a spill from Line 5 would cost the Great Lakes billions in damages, threaten thousands of species of wildlife and put drinking water at risk.