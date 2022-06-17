Friday, June 17, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 17, 2022
Play

Flood-ravaged Montana communities see an uncertain summer, advocates press to improve jail-based voting, and the 95-year-old Texan known as the "grandmother of Juneteenth" celebrates the national holiday.

2022Talks - June 17, 2022
Play

President Biden signs a bill to reduce ocean shipping costs and ease inflation, Mayra Flores will be the first Mexican-born U.S. Congresswoman, and the U.S. Senate passes benefits for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals.

The Yonder Report - June 16, 2022
Play

Rural pastors help farmers with mental health issues, Alabama screens those with pandemic-related alcohol dependency, and states are changing laws to help rural Americans stay in their trailer park communities.

Social Issues  |  LGBTQIA Issues    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Arkansas Back in Court to Block Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Youth

Play

Friday, June 17, 2022   

Oral arguments were held this week on an appeal blocking an Arkansas law from going into effect. The law would prevent young people from getting gender-affirming health care.

Act 626 of 2021 banned health care professionals from providing or referring transgender youth for medical care.

The ACLU of Arkansas filed suit against the state, and a federal judge in the Eastern District of Arkansas granted a preliminary injunction last July.

Now, the state is appealing the decision, saying gender-affirming care is experimental and potentially harmful to youth.

Sarah Everett, policy director for the ACLU of Arkansas, said the clients they represent in the case believe this kind of care has been lifesaving.

"Gender dysphoria is a difficult problem to live with as a young person, especially when you add the kind of bullying and discrimination they face on top of that," Everett observed. "Gender-affirming care helps to bring their physical appearance into alignment with their gender identity."

The Arkansas Legislature overrode a veto of the act last year by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The act would also permit private insurers to refuse to cover gender-affirming care for transgender people of any age.

Arkansas was the first state to pass a ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. Since then, an Alabama law has gone into effect and lawmakers in other states have introduced similar legislation. Everett sees the case as a possible litmus test for health care access for transgender youth on a national level.

"We hope that our District Court decision would deter other states from doing the same," Everett stressed. "And we hope that a good decision from the Eighth Circuit will cement the fact that kids have a right to receive this care, not to be discriminated against simply because they're transgender."

U.S. District Court Judge James M. Moody, Jr., who temporarily blocked Act 626 from going into effect, is scheduled to hear the case, Brandt v. Rutledge, this October.


get more stories like this via email
If passed by Congress, Recovering America's Wildlife Act funding would be used to restore ecosystems like the Flathead River. (Outside by Nature/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Bill Passed in House Would Send $27 Million to MT for Wildlife Recovery

A measure in Congress which would fund local efforts to protect animal and plant species before they become endangered has passed the U.S. House and …

Environment

Flood-Ravaged MT Communities See an Uncertain Summer

Community members in Montana are picking up the pieces left behind by historic flooding in the region. Rising waters hit rivers including the …

Social Issues

MI Coalition Spotlights Need for Jail-Based Voting Improvements

Voting-rights groups in Michigan are working to increase awareness about and access to voting in jails. In Michigan, anyone not serving a prison …

The Common Loon mostly breeds in Canada and the northern United States. (Tim Corner/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Maine Biologists: Give Loons Space This Nesting Season

Maine is home to the largest number of loons in the region, and it's nesting season. The Maine Loon Restoration Project is a five-year effort to …

Social Issues

Celebrations Mark 2nd Nationwide Juneteenth Independence Day

The 95-year-old Texan known as the "grandmother of Juneteenth" will celebrate this weekend, as she has for the past nine decades, but with the added …

National Guard members help with debris removal and cleanup after 2018 floods in Wheeling, W.Va. An increase in severe weather events is one consequence of a warming climate. (U.S. Air National Guard/Caleb Vance/Flickr)

Environment

WV Faith Leaders Voice Support for Climate Solutions

Faith leaders and environmental groups want West Virginia to implement policies aimed at cutting carbon emissions and slowing the pace of climate chan…

Social Issues

Report: New Billion-Dollar TN Stadium Comes with Economic Tradeoffs

The Tennessee Titans are slated to get a new Nashville stadium, which experts are calling the most expensive publicly financed NFL stadium in the …

Environment

Soaring Temperatures in AR Pose Potential for Heat-Related Illnesses

Temperatures across Arkansas this weekend will continue to be in the high 90s, as a heat wave hangs on in the region, and health officials are …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021