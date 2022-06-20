Municipal Clerk: What to Know Ahead of Aug. 2 Primary

Mail-in ballots will soon go out to voters who have requested them ahead of the Aug. 2 primary in Michigan.



Municipal clerks across the state are working hard to get ready, reviewing absentee ballot applications and preparing to send out ballots and test voting machines.



Mary Clark, clerk of Delta Township and president of the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks, noted in 2020, all voters received absentee ballot application forms, but this year most municipalities are only sending those forms to those who request them. She encouraged residents to gather all the information they need to vote.



"In the August primary, you are determining who your choices are going to be on the November ballot," Clark emphasized. "So if you want your voice heard all the way through the process, you need to vote in August."



She pointed out voters can go to michigan.gov/vote to request a ballot application and track it, to see when the application is received by the clerk's office, when the ballot is mailed out, when it is returned and whether it is accepted.



Clark added there is a lot of behind-the-scenes work preparing for an election. For instance, all voting locations are required to have accessible voting machines, so clerks will have to go through the process of testing each one beforehand to make sure they are working.



"You have what's called a test deck created where you have predetermined outcomes and ballots are marked to support that predetermined outcome," Clark explained. "And then they're run through the test to make sure that the machine will produce the outcome that you know it should be based on those test ballots."



Election officials also are encouraging voters to check the new district maps, since they may have changed since the last election. Every 10 years, voting district maps are redrawn to reflect changes in the population.



As redistricting processes wrap up across the country, faith groups in North Carolina are working to raise awareness and educate residents on issues related to election integrity.



Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the North Carolina Council of Churches, said many residents are unclear or unaware of how district map drawing and gerrymandering impact their local school board, city council and other community issues.



"What you have to do as a voter is understand how redistricting is going to affect your ability to elect anybody that reflects your values," Copeland asserted.



According to data released earlier this month by the Pew Research Center, public trust in government remains low. Only two in 10 Americans say they trust their representatives in Washington D.C. to do what's right "just about always" or "most of the time."



Free video lectures from experts on redistricting, courts and voter suppression are available at ncchurches.org.



Hilary Harris Klein, senior counsel for voting rights at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, explained some states are beginning to implement reforms, including independent redistricting commissions.



"The goal of independent redistricting commissions is to eliminate the inherent conflict of interest that legislators have when they draw their own lines," Harris Klein emphasized.



Copeland added as the nation continues to grieve after the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; and elsewhere, communities can take steps to understand gun-control legislation, and how redistricting, voter suppression and elections impact how these types of laws are passed.



"If laws around gun-violence prevention are important to you, then pay attention to what the people running for office are saying about their plans related to gun-violence prevention, and vote accordingly," Copeland urged.



Just a few days ago, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., along with eighteen other lawmakers, released a bipartisan outline for increased gun safety measures.



