CT Campaign Addresses Root Causes of Youth 'Criminalization'

Reducing the number of young people involved in the criminal justice system means working on the root causes which can lead them there. A youth justice advocacy group will host a series of events this week to address the issue.



The Connecticut Justice Alliance's #InvestInMeCT campaign was first launched in June 2020 after many discussions about a lack of investment in youth in the state, especially in communities of color.



Christina Quaranta, executive director of the Alliance, said the campaign relaunch comes at an important time, after a bill became law last month aimed at addressing a perceived youth crime wave.



"We're not paying attention to the fact that we are in a pandemic and before March of 2020, Black and brown communities were divested in, intentionally, for many years," Quaranta asserted. "The importance of addressing the root issues and investing time and money, and resources, and love and care, is more important than ever now."



As part of the week of events, the Justice Alliance has updated its report from two years ago on ending youth criminalization. Quaranta said it includes new conversations with community members the Justice Alliance has had through its "vision sessions."



The new state law increases penalties for some serious crimes, with the maximum juvenile sentence extended to up to five years. It also increases the amount of time a young person can be detained while awaiting a judge's ruling.



Quaranta explained she hopes the events can spark more discussion about the root causes of crime, such as mental health and trauma in public policy.



"For many years, Connecticut made lots of different changes to the legal system without necessarily having the opinion of those who had actually been through the system," Quaranta noted. "Hearing what people have to say about how they were affected by the legal system will inform the decisions that lawmakers make."



The Alliance vision sessions are this Tuesday through Thursday, in New Haven, Norwalk and Waterbury. They'll speak with residents about solutions working in their communities to support young people, and find out what resources are needed. The week of events culminates Friday with a celebration in Bridgeport.



New research found reports of skyrocketing youth crime are not only unfounded, but are also fueling calls for stricter punishments.



Data from The Sentencing Project showed the share of crimes in the U.S. committed by young people fell by more than half in the past two decades. It also decreased in all major types of offenses in 2020.



Richard Mendel, senior research fellow for The Sentencing Project and the report's author, said given the stress young people faced over the past two years, he would not be surprised if future data reveal a pandemic-era increase in youth crime. But he contended a temporary rise should not be used to justify returning to 'get-tough' approaches.



"This is not a moment to be panicking about youth crime," Mendel argued. "Especially if that panic is going to lead us to embrace solutions that we know the evidence shows does not work."



According to the report, juvenile detention and transfers to adult court can worsen youth outcomes. Instead, Mendel encouraged reforms to help drive young people away from delinquency, including reducing reliance on youth confinement and making stronger investments in social and mental health supports in schools and communities.



Mendel pointed out Ohio is a national model for reducing youth incarceration through RECLAIM Ohio, which offers financial incentives for counties to divert young people from Ohio Department of Youth Services institutions to community-based programs.



"Research on that is overwhelmingly positive that the kids do much better," Mendel reported. "In terms of rearrest, in terms of reincarceration, in the community programs than they do in incarceration. And yet, that program has come under attack."



A commission is reviewing the program's past three years after learning the suspect in the shooting death of a Cleveland police officer was on juvenile court probation. The youth services population dropped from a high of more than 2,600 in May 1992 to 375 in December 2020, which officials attribute to RECLAIM Ohio's success.



Meanwhile, officials in Cuyahoga County and Columbus have reported recent increases in stolen cars and carjackings among younger juveniles. But Mendel believes media coverage of youth crime is often sensationalized, and missing critical context.



"There's a lot of political opportunism that's being applied," Mendel observed. "It's important to be skeptical, and to look for context and look at the historical data. Is it really true?"



The report noted because there is no published federal data on carjackings, increases in a select number of cities do not necessarily indicate a national trend.



