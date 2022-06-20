Tuesday, June 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 21, 2022
Play

Calif. mulls regulating for-profit health industry mergers, states will face a tangled web of abortion laws post-Roe, and advocates want air pollution's effects to factor in N. Carolina's permitting process.

2022Talks - June 21, 2022
Play

Primary elections with Trump-backed candidates are in focus, President Biden mulls gas rebate cards and a gas tax break, and as the nation marks Juneteenth, the exploitation of incarcerated workers is highlighted.

The Yonder Report - June 16, 2022
Play

Rural pastors help farmers with mental health issues, Alabama screens those with pandemic-related alcohol dependency, and states are changing laws to help rural Americans stay in their trailer park communities.

Social Issues  |  Juvenile Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

CT Campaign Addresses Root Causes of Youth 'Criminalization'

Play

Monday, June 20, 2022   

Reducing the number of young people involved in the criminal justice system means working on the root causes which can lead them there. A youth justice advocacy group will host a series of events this week to address the issue.

The Connecticut Justice Alliance's #InvestInMeCT campaign was first launched in June 2020 after many discussions about a lack of investment in youth in the state, especially in communities of color.

Christina Quaranta, executive director of the Alliance, said the campaign relaunch comes at an important time, after a bill became law last month aimed at addressing a perceived youth crime wave.

"We're not paying attention to the fact that we are in a pandemic and before March of 2020, Black and brown communities were divested in, intentionally, for many years," Quaranta asserted. "The importance of addressing the root issues and investing time and money, and resources, and love and care, is more important than ever now."

As part of the week of events, the Justice Alliance has updated its report from two years ago on ending youth criminalization. Quaranta said it includes new conversations with community members the Justice Alliance has had through its "vision sessions."

The new state law increases penalties for some serious crimes, with the maximum juvenile sentence extended to up to five years. It also increases the amount of time a young person can be detained while awaiting a judge's ruling.

Quaranta explained she hopes the events can spark more discussion about the root causes of crime, such as mental health and trauma in public policy.

"For many years, Connecticut made lots of different changes to the legal system without necessarily having the opinion of those who had actually been through the system," Quaranta noted. "Hearing what people have to say about how they were affected by the legal system will inform the decisions that lawmakers make."

The Alliance vision sessions are this Tuesday through Thursday, in New Haven, Norwalk and Waterbury. They'll speak with residents about solutions working in their communities to support young people, and find out what resources are needed. The week of events culminates Friday with a celebration in Bridgeport.


get more stories like this via email
Estimates from Deloitte Consulting suggested expanding free school meals over the summer permanently would boost graduation numbers in the United States by more than 80,000. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Universal School Meals End June 30, Putting More Pressure on Families

At the end of June, waivers allowing the federal government to provide free school meals to all children will expire. As the programs return to pre-…

Health and Wellness

With Roe's Potential End, WI Faces Tangled Web of Abortion Laws

By Phoebe Petrovic for Wisconsin Watch.Broadcast version by Jonah Chester for Wisconsin News Connection reporting for Wisconsin Watch-Public News Serv…

Social Issues

Vocational-Tech High Schools Could Help Lower TN Dropout Rate

Tennessee high school graduation rates have been declining over the past few years, and some experts believe providing more opportunities for …

Cyanobacteria and green algae often look similar, like green scum on the water's surface, sometimes compared to green paint. (mivod/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Great Lakes Department Official: Watch Out for Algal Blooms

Reports of harmful algal blooms have increased in Michigan in recent years, and state officials have tips on how to keep an eye out for them…

Health and Wellness

Mental-Health Program Provides Alternative to Emergency-Room Boarding

On a given day in Massachusetts, more than 100 children and teenagers are brought to hospital emergency rooms because they're facing a mental-health …

Research published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found air pollution emitted by livestock waste and fertilizer application across the United States contributes significantly to premature deaths in nearby communities. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Push to Weigh Cumulative Impacts of Air Pollution in NC Permitting Process

Environmental groups are pushing for changes to North Carolina's industry-permitting process, which they say does not account for the cumulative …

Health and Wellness

CA Hearing Tomorrow on Regulating For-Profit Health Industry Mergers

Health industry mergers are a major driver of high health care costs, and now, California lawmakers are considering a bill to regulate more of these …

Social Issues

Promoting Homeownership as Means to Financial Freedom

There's been little change in the homeownership rate for Black families in 50 years, so some lenders are rethinking their practices to make buying a …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021