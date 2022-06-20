Report: Impact of Wage Growth on Inflation Dwarfed by Corporate Profiteering

President Joe Biden is calling on oil and gas companies to start steering record profits away from shareholder pockets to give Americans some relief at the pump.
get more stories like this via email
A new economic analysis suggests the approach could be key to lowering prices across the board.
Josh Bivens, research director for the Economic Policy Institute, recently deconstructed each major component impacting prices over the past year, including wages, corporate profits and supply-chain issues.
"It's overwhelmingly profits, it's not wages," Bivens reported. "Normally profits are about 11% to 12% of the final price of any good. But they contributed more than 50% to price growth over the 2020-21 period."
Normally, wages contribute about 60% to the price of goods, but last year labor came in at just under 8%. Supply-chain disruptions accounted for 38% of rising costs. Calls for a windfall profits tax have been largely absent in debates on how to tackle inflation, with some economists noting the drive to increase corporate profits is just business as usual.
Analysis by the group Accountable.US found top corporations producing food, energy, commodities, health care and housing delivered more than $140 billion to shareholders after raising prices.
Bivens argued a temporary tax on profits could help counterbalance the pricing power companies currently have over consumers.
"If the policy recommendation is to just ask them politely not to raise prices, that would be silly," Bivens contended. "But it really does put some policy options on the table, like an excess profits tax. You reduce the incentive to raise prices, you're not harming the economy's ability to move resources around in the long run."
Recent polling by Global Strategy Group suggests Americans are not buying the argument inflation is being driven by aggregate demand racing ahead of supply.
Seven in 10 Republicans, eight in 10 Independents, and nine in 10 Democrats blame corporate greed for rapidly rising prices.
The latest county census data found Michigan's child poverty rate remains at 19%, and groups advocating for children and families say it is time to raise the state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).
Michigan residents are grappling with inflation, including high prices for food and gasoline, increased costs of child care and other basic needs.
Monique Stanton, president and CEO of the Michigan League for Public Policy, said the census figures show now is an important time to put money into working families' hands. She noted nearly every aspect of children's lives improves when their parents are on better financial footing.
"The amount of the tax credit that you get increases based on the number of children that you have, and it's also impacted by what your particular income is," Stanton explained. "In Michigan, we have a rate of only 6% of the federal credit, that's one of the lowest rates across the country. And we have an opportunity to substantially increase the rate."
Stanton noted lawmakers are introducing increases of 20% to 30%. She pointed out children of color have higher poverty rates, roughly two to three times higher than for white children, and the EITC is one strategy to reduce childhood poverty rates equitably.
Matt Gillard, president and CEO of the group Michigan's Children, acknowledged the state has long struggled with high poverty rates for families with children, even before the pandemic. He said because the money from the EITC often goes right back into the local economy, bipartisan groups of lawmakers and the business community are in support.
"Putting this money back into the hands of working families dramatically improves their position and their situation," Gillard emphasized. "And helps them meet the costs of raising children, and helps benefit the lives of those children, but also help helps local economies."
Studies have shown greater access to the EITC leads to lower rates of infant mortality, offsets some racial disparities in the tax system and can even lead to greater earnings for children later in life.
It has been shown to improve test scores, especially for boys, children under 12, Black and Latino children and those with unmarried parents.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Michigan League for Public Policy/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Children's Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Nursing home workers at a Washington state facility are calling on their employer to raise their wages with money set aside in the Legislature's budget for the purpose.
Members of Service Employees International Union Local 775 held an informational picket Wednesday at the Arcadia Medical Resort of Talbot in Renton. The union said the facility is not using $48 million from lawmakers this year aimed at raising pay at nursing homes.
Linda Long, a nursing assistant at the facility and a member of the union, spoke from the rally about working through the pandemic.
"So many of our people have left the industry and went to different occupations because why work if you can't get paid?" Long stressed. "You're risking your life and they're not compensating it."
The informational picket drew a crowd of workers, as well as Rep. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac. Negotiations between workers and Arcadia Medical Resort of Talbot are ongoing. The facility did not return a request for comment before deadline.
Long noted the nursing home often is understaffed and people are overworked, which does a disservice to the residents who live there.
"A lot of people live here and they need to know it's not their only, last step in their life," Long asserted. "They need to be able to know that they can enjoy any time they have left."
The union criticized the facility's $18 per hour proposal, saying it is below a livable wage in King County, where the cost of living is high.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: SEIU 775 contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
As graduating seniors in Massachusetts and around the U.S. carve out their immediate future, they are reminded to make health insurance a priority.
get more stories like this via email
Experts pointed out there is a range of options for college-age students to consider.
Louise Norris, licensed broker and analyst for the website healthinsurance.org, said the Affordable Care Act has allowed more people to be covered as they transition to adulthood, mainly because dependents can stay on a parent's insurance plan until age 26.
What Norris calls "the invincibility factor" can still get in the way of those who do not have coverage right now.
"It's always been a challenge to convince someone who's young and healthy that spending money on health insurance is worth it," Norris explained. "And that was a problem pre-ACA. It's still a problem for some people, you know, depending on their circumstances."
For low-income students, she said Medicaid could be an option. For those staying on their parent's plan but going to school in another state, restrictions on out-of-network providers could limit coverage.
Colleges and universities usually offer plans regulated by the ACA. Massachusetts law requires for such plans, students must be enrolled in at least 75% of full-time curriculum.
Norris added no matter which option families choose, it is best not to procrastinate and let coverage gaps surface.
"If you choose to not enroll and then a health problem crops up, you can't just go out and sign up for health insurance at that point," Norris cautioned. "There are limited enrollment windows."
Other analysts noted going without coverage could result in a lot of medical debt in addition to tuition and other expenses. Norris emphasized even though certain programs have limited enrollment windows, there are exceptions for people are going through a transition, such as moving, and schools will communicate the sign-up dates for their sponsored health plans.