Report: Impact of Wage Growth on Inflation Dwarfed by Corporate Profiteering

President Joe Biden is calling on oil and gas companies to start steering record profits away from shareholder pockets to give Americans some relief at the pump.



A new economic analysis suggests the approach could be key to lowering prices across the board.



Josh Bivens, research director for the Economic Policy Institute, recently deconstructed each major component impacting prices over the past year, including wages, corporate profits and supply-chain issues.



"It's overwhelmingly profits, it's not wages," Bivens reported. "Normally profits are about 11% to 12% of the final price of any good. But they contributed more than 50% to price growth over the 2020-21 period."



Normally, wages contribute about 60% to the price of goods, but last year labor came in at just under 8%. Supply-chain disruptions accounted for 38% of rising costs. Calls for a windfall profits tax have been largely absent in debates on how to tackle inflation, with some economists noting the drive to increase corporate profits is just business as usual.



Analysis by the group Accountable.US found top corporations producing food, energy, commodities, health care and housing delivered more than $140 billion to shareholders after raising prices.



Bivens argued a temporary tax on profits could help counterbalance the pricing power companies currently have over consumers.



"If the policy recommendation is to just ask them politely not to raise prices, that would be silly," Bivens contended. "But it really does put some policy options on the table, like an excess profits tax. You reduce the incentive to raise prices, you're not harming the economy's ability to move resources around in the long run."



Recent polling by Global Strategy Group suggests Americans are not buying the argument inflation is being driven by aggregate demand racing ahead of supply.



Seven in 10 Republicans, eight in 10 Independents, and nine in 10 Democrats blame corporate greed for rapidly rising prices.



References: Inflation report Economic Policy Institute 04/21/2022

Profit report Accountable.US 03/10/2022

Survey Navigator Research 06/01/2022



get more stories like this via email



Nursing home workers at a Washington state facility are calling on their employer to raise their wages with money set aside in the Legislature's budget for the purpose.



Members of Service Employees International Union Local 775 held an informational picket Wednesday at the Arcadia Medical Resort of Talbot in Renton. The union said the facility is not using $48 million from lawmakers this year aimed at raising pay at nursing homes.



Linda Long, a nursing assistant at the facility and a member of the union, spoke from the rally about working through the pandemic.



"So many of our people have left the industry and went to different occupations because why work if you can't get paid?" Long stressed. "You're risking your life and they're not compensating it."



The informational picket drew a crowd of workers, as well as Rep. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac. Negotiations between workers and Arcadia Medical Resort of Talbot are ongoing. The facility did not return a request for comment before deadline.



Long noted the nursing home often is understaffed and people are overworked, which does a disservice to the residents who live there.



"A lot of people live here and they need to know it's not their only, last step in their life," Long asserted. "They need to be able to know that they can enjoy any time they have left."



The union criticized the facility's $18 per hour proposal, saying it is below a livable wage in King County, where the cost of living is high.



Disclosure: SEIU 775 contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Service Employees Int'l Union Local 775 2022

Senate Bill 5693 03/31/2022



get more stories like this via email

