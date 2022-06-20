'Soil Health Curious' ID Farmers Explore Regenerative Agriculture

A kinder approach to the soil could be what Idaho farmers need to get more out of their land.
The Nature Conservancy in Idaho has a demonstration farm in Twin Falls that shows the impacts of regenerative agricultural practices, such as no-till farming where a second crop is planted directly into the first crop without disturbing the soil.
Brad Johnson is agriculture strategy manager with The Nature Conservancy in Idaho. He said these practices can help farmers save money.
"It'll help them with water savings," said Johnson. "We can gain some yield, we can lower the input cost to the growers, so their margins will be higher. And we believe that has benefits for community, for our environment, for our waterways in the state."
Johnson said some of the farmers that have implemented no-till practices have reduced their fuel costs by as much as 60%, which is especially important right now with the high price of gas.
Other practices demonstrated on the farm include integrating livestock, reducing the use of chemicals like fertilizer, and cover-crop planting to preserve the farm's living root system.
These practices are important as the state's climate changes, and can even help sequester carbon. But Johnson said the state still is dealing with a years-long drought.
"As we get farther into this drought it's super important that growers start to adjust their practices," said Johnson. "Make a more resilient crop, make your soil more resilient to drought, store more water in the soil. That kind of thing."
Johnson said he's hearing from more "soil health curious" farmers by the day.
"These soil-health practices can and will increase the farmer's bottom line," said Johnson, "once they get through that transition period of getting their soil biology built up and perfecting these practices on their operation."
Disclosure: The Nature Conservancy of Idaho contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Over the past several months, parents across Virginia and the country have struggled to find baby formula, particularly in rural communities. Many rural Virginia communities are food deserts, where residents do not have easy access to nutritious and affordable food.
Elyssa Schmier, vice president of government relations for the advocacy group MomsRising, said parents in those towns and villages face additional barriers to accessing formula.
"Their stores are few and far between that might carry formula," Schmier explained. "And with rising gas prices and people who are working full-time jobs, the ability to drive all over God's green earth looking for baby formula is a struggle."
In 2020, the state of Virginia launched a Food Access Investment Fund to support new groceries in food deserts.
Schmier contended the federal government should also look for long-term solutions, such as reconsidering a failed $28 million appropriations bill to help regulators prevent future shortages.
A 2019 report from the National Institutes of Health found rural infants are more commonly fed formula than their urban and suburban counterparts, and rural areas may face "a disparity in the access to and affordability of infant feeding resources."
Schmier noted low-income parents cannot use WIC benefits to purchase formula online.
"So even if they were able to find it on an online store, which would obviously open up more avenues for someone who lives in a rural community, they can't use WIC dollars for that," Schmier explained.
Schmier recommends against home brewing infant formula, watering down formula or giving babies animal-produced milk if they're younger than one year old. She also advised parents to consult with a pediatrician or health care provider before switching infant formula types.
Rural hospitals in Nevada and across the country will be in dire economic straits once the COVID funding runs out, according to a new report.
Researchers at the Bipartisan Policy Center found 441 rural hospitals have multiple financial risk factors.
Julia Harris, senior policy analyst at the Bipartisan Policy Center and the report's co-author, said 116 hospitals closed between 2010 and 2019, and then the pace slowed during COVID.
"So, the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan really did a lot to stave off more hospitals from closing," Harris acknowledged. "But that aid masked the fact that the underlying finances of rural hospitals continue to deteriorate, especially with new pressures brought on from the pandemic. "
All hospitals and especially rural facilities, have been hard hit during COVID with huge staff shortages and supply-chain issues driving up the price of goods they must purchase. And hospitals with a low volume of patients generally receive less funding.
According to an analysis from Becker's Hospital Report in March, six of Nevada's 13 rural hospitals are at risk of closing.
Joan Hall, president of Nevada Rural Hospital Partners, said some are considering joining a new federal program which would allow them to pare down their services but keep their emergency room.
"Some hospitals would not have inpatient services available," Hall explained. "They would have an emergency room and outpatient services, diagnostic labs, imaging, but perhaps you wouldn't be able to stay in the hospital if you needed. You'd have to be transferred."
The report recommended the administration and Congress hold off on scheduled budget cuts, make higher Medicare payments permanent, and keep flexibility in telehealth until two years after the public health emergency ends. Meanwhile, the state is collaborating with the University of Nevada Reno and the University of Nevada Las Vegas to train or recruit more medical professionals, especially nurses and respiratory therapists.
New Hampshire is getting $50 million dollars from the federal government to expand broadband access.
According to the White House, the money, from the Capital Project Fund in the American Rescue Plan Act, will help connect up to 15,000 New Hampshire homes and businesses, particularly in rural areas.
Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, said the Broadband Build Program just released a Request for Proposal for a local internet provider to bring service to parts of rural New Hampshire currently lacking.
"A lot of our communities, particularly rural communities, have struggled to frankly be able to get adequate broadband and high-speed internet," Caswell explained. "Our goal is really to take advantage of these resources, which from our perspective is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. "
Among New Hampshire residents, 5% live in areas without broadband infrastructure providing minimally accepted speeds, and more than 60% live in areas with just one internet service provider. Some 10% of households in the state do not have an internet service subscription.
Caswell pointed out having high-speed internet has become even more important since the pandemic. He noted many more people are working or learning from home. He added data collection on what households in what areas have broadband connections is important to ensure the funds go to the right places.
"And we're also working on a mapping effort so that we can sort of track the progress, see where those gaps really are," Caswell emphasized. "And have literally a road map for us to be working from in partnership with the communities to get this done."
He said there also is a Request for Proposal for the broadband mapping initiative. He stressed the influx of funding builds on the state's use of CARES Act dollars; $13 million from the CARES Act went toward bringing access to 4,500 households.