Tuesday, June 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - June 21, 2022
Play

Calif. mulls regulating for-profit health industry mergers, states will face a tangled web of abortion laws post-Roe, and advocates want air pollution's effects to factor in N. Carolina's permitting process.

2022Talks - June 21, 2022
Play

Primary elections with Trump-backed candidates are in focus, President Biden mulls gas rebate cards and a gas tax break, and as the nation marks Juneteenth, the exploitation of incarcerated workers is highlighted.

The Yonder Report - June 16, 2022
Play

Rural pastors help farmers with mental health issues, Alabama screens those with pandemic-related alcohol dependency, and states are changing laws to help rural Americans stay in their trailer park communities.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Vocational-Tech High Schools Could Help Lower TN Dropout Rate

Play

Tuesday, June 21, 2022   

Tennessee high school graduation rates have been declining over the past few years, and some experts believe providing more opportunities for vocational and tech training could help reverse the trend.

State data show around half of high school seniors are choosing not to attend college or a technical college after graduation.

Chris Sinacola, co-editor of "Hands-On Achievement: Massachusetts' National Model Vocational-Technical Schools," said vocational training in high school can guide students into good-paying jobs.

"These tech schools are actually taking their juniors and seniors and placing them with companies in the community, where they're getting paid real wages for real work," Sinacola explained. "Very often, this leads directly to a career as soon as they graduate."

Sincola pointed to research showing the number of jobs paying $55,000 a year or more which do not require a traditional four-year college diploma is on the rise nationwide. Critics of early vocational training argue they can "single-track" individuals who may have otherwise acquired and cultivated a solid academic foundation and multiple skill sets needed to retool and adapt to a fast-changing economy.

Shortages of workers in fields like construction and automotive tech are also contributing to the surge in interest in technical and vocational training.

Sincola pointed out work-based learning programs, already being implemented in Tennessee, can help guide young adults into self-sufficiency, especially if schools developed strong ties with local businesses.

"It's giving these kids the opportunity to earn money, gain experience and move directly into a field that can pay really well," Sincola emphasized.

Sinacola added in states like Massachusetts, between 50% and 70% of students in vocational-tech high schools have gone onto some kind of postsecondary training.


get more stories like this via email
Estimates from Deloitte Consulting suggested expanding free school meals over the summer permanently would boost graduation numbers in the United States by more than 80,000. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Universal School Meals End June 30, Putting More Pressure on Families

At the end of June, waivers allowing the federal government to provide free school meals to all children will expire. As the programs return to pre-…

Health and Wellness

With Roe's Potential End, WI Faces Tangled Web of Abortion Laws

By Phoebe Petrovic for Wisconsin Watch.Broadcast version by Jonah Chester for Wisconsin News Connection reporting for Wisconsin Watch-Public News Serv…

Environment

Great Lakes Department Official: Watch Out for Algal Blooms

Reports of harmful algal blooms have increased in Michigan in recent years, and state officials have tips on how to keep an eye out for them…

Advocates for and families of children and teens facing mental-health crises say emergency departments are not healthy for kids to stay in for days or weeks. (chrisdorney/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Mental-Health Program Provides Alternative to Emergency-Room Boarding

On a given day in Massachusetts, more than 100 children and teenagers are brought to hospital emergency rooms because they're facing a mental-health …

Environment

Push to Weigh Cumulative Impacts of Air Pollution in NC Permitting Process

Environmental groups are pushing for changes to North Carolina's industry-permitting process, which they say does not account for the cumulative …

Last year, a federal judge granted final approval of a settlement against the nonprofit Sutter Health for anticompetitive practices. New California legislation would increase oversight of for-profit healthcare entities. (Grantbow/Wikimedia Commons)

Health and Wellness

CA Hearing Tomorrow on Regulating For-Profit Health Industry Mergers

Health industry mergers are a major driver of high health care costs, and now, California lawmakers are considering a bill to regulate more of these …

Social Issues

Promoting Homeownership as Means to Financial Freedom

There's been little change in the homeownership rate for Black families in 50 years, so some lenders are rethinking their practices to make buying a …

Environment

Pollinator Week: Protecting Vital Links in Ohio's Ecosystem

From the Frosted Elfin Butterfly to the Rusty Batch Bumble Bee, vital links of Ohio's ecosystem are in trouble. This is Pollinator Week, bringing …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021