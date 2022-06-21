Vocational-Tech High Schools Could Help Lower TN Dropout Rate

Tennessee high school graduation rates have been declining over the past few years, and some experts believe providing more opportunities for vocational and tech training could help reverse the trend.
State data show around half of high school seniors are choosing not to attend college or a technical college after graduation.
Chris Sinacola, co-editor of "Hands-On Achievement: Massachusetts' National Model Vocational-Technical Schools," said vocational training in high school can guide students into good-paying jobs.
"These tech schools are actually taking their juniors and seniors and placing them with companies in the community, where they're getting paid real wages for real work," Sinacola explained. "Very often, this leads directly to a career as soon as they graduate."
Sincola pointed to research showing the number of jobs paying $55,000 a year or more which do not require a traditional four-year college diploma is on the rise nationwide. Critics of early vocational training argue they can "single-track" individuals who may have otherwise acquired and cultivated a solid academic foundation and multiple skill sets needed to retool and adapt to a fast-changing economy.
Shortages of workers in fields like construction and automotive tech are also contributing to the surge in interest in technical and vocational training.
Sincola pointed out work-based learning programs, already being implemented in Tennessee, can help guide young adults into self-sufficiency, especially if schools developed strong ties with local businesses.
"It's giving these kids the opportunity to earn money, gain experience and move directly into a field that can pay really well," Sincola emphasized.
Sinacola added in states like Massachusetts, between 50% and 70% of students in vocational-tech high schools have gone onto some kind of postsecondary training.
As fewer people in Indiana are opting to go to college, the state's Commission for Higher Education is releasing policy recommendations to increase college access for Hoosier students.
A new report from the higher-ed commission finds only about half the high school class of 2020 enrolled in college.
Sean Tierney, associate commissioner for policy and research at the Commission, said there are a few steps the agency recommended to address the decline, including automatic enrollment in Indiana's 21st Century Scholars program for eligible students.
"Only about half of eligible students sign up for the program," Tierney reported. "We want to expand that and help these students prepare. Not just when they're seniors in high school, but in middle school, to take that step into college."
The report showed the enrollment rate for 21st Century Scholars is 81%, far outpacing the state's average. Among the recommendations is increasing the Frank O'Bannon Grant for low-income students. Tierney explained the program saw major cuts after the 2008 recession, and funding levels have not been fully recovered.
College-going rates decreased steadily from the high school classes of 2015 to 2019, and then dropped significantly for the class of 2020. All told, college-going rates declined 12% during the five-year time period.
Tierney acknowledged, in addition to the pandemic, the cost of college likely contributed to the drop.
"I think in some ways, we've struggled to get the message across that, yes college can be costly, but it's a manageable cost," Tierney contended. "It's something that, at the end of the day for the typical student, it's going to pay off."
From 2015 to 2020, the college-going rate for Black students dropped by 16%, compared with 10% for their white and Latino counterparts.
Tierney added the commission is working on strategies to address the equity gap, including partnering with state agencies and community organizations to encourage participation in financial and academic aid programs.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
Higher-education experts are promoting a new way to rank colleges and universities, proposing an Economic Mobility Index (EMI) to measure whether the school creates a path to the middle class, instead of the traditional rankings.
The nonprofit think tank Third Way released its EMI rankings this spring, and California State University-Los Angeles, and California State University-Dominguez Hills took the top two spots in the U.S., with California State Universities in Bakersfield, Stanislaus, Fresno, and San Bernardino in the top 10.
Nicole Siegel, deputy director of education for Third Way, said it is because they provide the best return on investment for the highest number of students.
"The reality is selectivity and historical prestige have long been prioritized over student outcomes," Siegel contended. "But if the primary purpose of postsecondary education is supposed to be to catalyze an increase in economic mobility for students, we need to elevate the schools that are actually succeeding in this goal."
The top 10 schools on the EMI are all Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), where Hispanics make up at least 25% of the student body. Some highly selective schools such as Harvard also provide a big jump in earnings potential, but they serve very few low-income students.
Research from the group Excelencia in Education showed in the U.S., 559 schools qualify as HSIs, and 66% of Hispanic students are clustered in 18% of schools.
Alam Hasson, interim vice provost at Fresno State University, said one secret to their success is a personal approach to student retention.
"When we admit a student, we're making a commitment to do everything that we can to ensure that they can be as successful as they can be," Hasson stated. "And every student is different."
The school with the highest percentage of Hispanic students in the state, at 92%, is Imperial Valley College. Schools enrolling the largest numbers of Hispanic students include East Los Angeles College, California State University-Fullerton, California State University-Northridge, and the University of California Riverside.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
A university in Michigan is seeking to make it easier for folks to obtain a bachelor's degree after attending community college, by removing barriers to access such as artificial limits on transfer credits.
Wayne State University in Detroit is putting all transfer students at equal footing by accepting all credits earned in applied, technical or vocational studies - including from community colleges.
Mark Kornbluh is provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Wayne State. He noted that the average family income at Wayne is lower than at most other Michigan colleges and universities.
"This is sort of ingrained in our DNA," said Kornbluh, "that we're supporting students who have drive and interest but are coming with fewer resources to start. So partnering with community colleges is really important there, because it cuts the costs for college degrees significantly."
Kornbluh said previously, students could only transfer 12 credits from vocational training, such as training to be an EMT, for instance. But some of those programs require 60 or more credits.
He said eliminating that artificial limit will allow those students to pursue degrees such as in public health.
Ahmad Ezzeddine is the vice president for academic student affairs and global engagement with Wayne State. He said this policy will help folks who may have started a degree or credential, but change their mind and choose to pursue a bachelor's degree.
He added that collaboration with faculty for the program is key.
"The intent of this initiative is not to compromise the quality, integrity or rigor of our programs," said Ezzeddine, "but to remove what we think sometimes could be artificial barriers and allow students to proceed and make progress towards their degree."
More than 40% of undergraduates nationwide start their post-secondary education at community colleges, and at Wayne State about 45% of the student body are transfer students.
Ezzeddine said he hopes these transfer credit changes will remove barriers for even more students.
Disclosure: Wayne State University contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Education, Health Issues, Social Justice.